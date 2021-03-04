Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | Medtronic (US), Teleflex (US), CareFusion (US)

“

The report titled Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laryngeal Mask Airway report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laryngeal Mask Airway report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic (US), Teleflex (US), CareFusion (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Intersurgical (UK), Excellentcare (UK), Armstrong (Ireland), Ambu (Denmark), Besmed (Taiwan), KindWell (China), Henan JIANQI (China), TuoRen Medical (China), Hangzhou Shanyou (China), Foshan Aolihua (China), Zhejiang Sungood (China), Zhejiang Sujia (China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Adult

Children



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic



The Laryngeal Mask Airway Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laryngeal Mask Airway market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laryngeal Mask Airway industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laryngeal Mask Airway market?

Table of Contents:

1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Overview

1.1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Product Scope

1.2 Laryngeal Mask Airway Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Adult

1.2.3 Children

1.3 Laryngeal Mask Airway Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.4 Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Laryngeal Mask Airway Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Laryngeal Mask Airway Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laryngeal Mask Airway as of 2020)

3.4 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Laryngeal Mask Airway Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Laryngeal Mask Airway Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 162 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 162 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laryngeal Mask Airway Business

12.1 Medtronic (US)

12.1.1 Medtronic (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic (US) Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic (US) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Medtronic (US) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic (US) Recent Development

12.2 Teleflex (US)

12.2.1 Teleflex (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Teleflex (US) Business Overview

12.2.3 Teleflex (US) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Teleflex (US) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.2.5 Teleflex (US) Recent Development

12.3 CareFusion (US)

12.3.1 CareFusion (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 CareFusion (US) Business Overview

12.3.3 CareFusion (US) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CareFusion (US) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.3.5 CareFusion (US) Recent Development

12.4 Smiths Medical (UK)

12.4.1 Smiths Medical (UK) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Smiths Medical (UK) Business Overview

12.4.3 Smiths Medical (UK) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Smiths Medical (UK) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.4.5 Smiths Medical (UK) Recent Development

12.5 Intersurgical (UK)

12.5.1 Intersurgical (UK) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Intersurgical (UK) Business Overview

12.5.3 Intersurgical (UK) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Intersurgical (UK) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.5.5 Intersurgical (UK) Recent Development

12.6 Excellentcare (UK)

12.6.1 Excellentcare (UK) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Excellentcare (UK) Business Overview

12.6.3 Excellentcare (UK) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Excellentcare (UK) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.6.5 Excellentcare (UK) Recent Development

12.7 Armstrong (Ireland)

12.7.1 Armstrong (Ireland) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Armstrong (Ireland) Business Overview

12.7.3 Armstrong (Ireland) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Armstrong (Ireland) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.7.5 Armstrong (Ireland) Recent Development

12.8 Ambu (Denmark)

12.8.1 Ambu (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ambu (Denmark) Business Overview

12.8.3 Ambu (Denmark) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ambu (Denmark) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.8.5 Ambu (Denmark) Recent Development

12.9 Besmed (Taiwan)

12.9.1 Besmed (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Besmed (Taiwan) Business Overview

12.9.3 Besmed (Taiwan) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Besmed (Taiwan) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.9.5 Besmed (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.10 KindWell (China)

12.10.1 KindWell (China) Corporation Information

12.10.2 KindWell (China) Business Overview

12.10.3 KindWell (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 KindWell (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.10.5 KindWell (China) Recent Development

12.11 Henan JIANQI (China)

12.11.1 Henan JIANQI (China) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Henan JIANQI (China) Business Overview

12.11.3 Henan JIANQI (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Henan JIANQI (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.11.5 Henan JIANQI (China) Recent Development

12.12 TuoRen Medical (China)

12.12.1 TuoRen Medical (China) Corporation Information

12.12.2 TuoRen Medical (China) Business Overview

12.12.3 TuoRen Medical (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 TuoRen Medical (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.12.5 TuoRen Medical (China) Recent Development

12.13 Hangzhou Shanyou (China)

12.13.1 Hangzhou Shanyou (China) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hangzhou Shanyou (China) Business Overview

12.13.3 Hangzhou Shanyou (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hangzhou Shanyou (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.13.5 Hangzhou Shanyou (China) Recent Development

12.14 Foshan Aolihua (China)

12.14.1 Foshan Aolihua (China) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Foshan Aolihua (China) Business Overview

12.14.3 Foshan Aolihua (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Foshan Aolihua (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.14.5 Foshan Aolihua (China) Recent Development

12.15 Zhejiang Sungood (China)

12.15.1 Zhejiang Sungood (China) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhejiang Sungood (China) Business Overview

12.15.3 Zhejiang Sungood (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhejiang Sungood (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.15.5 Zhejiang Sungood (China) Recent Development

12.16 Zhejiang Sujia (China)

12.16.1 Zhejiang Sujia (China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Sujia (China) Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Sujia (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Sujia (China) Laryngeal Mask Airway Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhejiang Sujia (China) Recent Development

13 Laryngeal Mask Airway Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Laryngeal Mask Airway

13.4 Laryngeal Mask Airway Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Laryngeal Mask Airway Distributors List

14.3 Laryngeal Mask Airway Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Trends

15.2 Laryngeal Mask Airway Drivers

15.3 Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Challenges

15.4 Laryngeal Mask Airway Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

