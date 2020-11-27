Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players:Baxter Healthcare, Kelun Pharma, B. Braun

The global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market, such as , Baxter Healthcare, Kelun Pharma, B. Braun, Fresenius, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer (Hospira), Ostuka Pharmaceutical, CR Double-Crane, Pisa, Huaren, Patheon, Aspen Holdings, Beximco Pharma, Cook Pharmica, Albert David, PSI Ltd, Ozon Pharmaceuticals, BAG Healthcare, BML Parenteral Drugs They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market by Product: Soft Bag LVP, Plastic Bottle LVP, Glass Bottle LVP, In 2018, Soft Bag LVP accounted for a major share of 61% in the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 15402 M Units by 2024 from 13868 M Units in 2019.

Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market by Application: , Basic Infusion, Therapeutic Infusion, Nutritious Infusion

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Soft Bag LVP

1.3.3 Plastic Bottle LVP

1.3.4 Glass Bottle LVP

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Basic Infusion

1.4.3 Therapeutic Infusion

1.4.4 Nutritious Infusion

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Industry Trends

2.4.1 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Baxter Healthcare

11.1.1 Baxter Healthcare Corporation Information

11.1.2 Baxter Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Baxter Healthcare Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Baxter Healthcare Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.1.5 Baxter Healthcare SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Baxter Healthcare Recent Developments

11.2 Kelun Pharma

11.2.1 Kelun Pharma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kelun Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Kelun Pharma Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kelun Pharma Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.2.5 Kelun Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Kelun Pharma Recent Developments

11.3 B. Braun

11.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.3.2 B. Braun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 B. Braun Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 B. Braun Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.3.5 B. Braun SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.4 Fresenius

11.4.1 Fresenius Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fresenius Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Fresenius Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Fresenius Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.4.5 Fresenius SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fresenius Recent Developments

11.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

11.5.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information

11.5.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.5.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Developments

11.6 Pfizer (Hospira)

11.6.1 Pfizer (Hospira) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pfizer (Hospira) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Pfizer (Hospira) Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Pfizer (Hospira) Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.6.5 Pfizer (Hospira) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Pfizer (Hospira) Recent Developments

11.7 Ostuka Pharmaceutical

11.7.1 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.7.5 Ostuka Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Ostuka Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.8 CR Double-Crane

11.8.1 CR Double-Crane Corporation Information

11.8.2 CR Double-Crane Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 CR Double-Crane Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 CR Double-Crane Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.8.5 CR Double-Crane SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CR Double-Crane Recent Developments

11.9 Pisa

11.9.1 Pisa Corporation Information

11.9.2 Pisa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Pisa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Pisa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.9.5 Pisa SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Pisa Recent Developments

11.10 Huaren

11.10.1 Huaren Corporation Information

11.10.2 Huaren Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Huaren Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Huaren Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.10.5 Huaren SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Huaren Recent Developments

11.11 Patheon

11.11.1 Patheon Corporation Information

11.11.2 Patheon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Patheon Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Patheon Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.11.5 Patheon SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Patheon Recent Developments

11.12 Aspen Holdings

11.12.1 Aspen Holdings Corporation Information

11.12.2 Aspen Holdings Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Aspen Holdings Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Aspen Holdings Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.12.5 Aspen Holdings SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Aspen Holdings Recent Developments

11.13 Beximco Pharma

11.13.1 Beximco Pharma Corporation Information

11.13.2 Beximco Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Beximco Pharma Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Beximco Pharma Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.13.5 Beximco Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Beximco Pharma Recent Developments

11.14 Cook Pharmica

11.14.1 Cook Pharmica Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cook Pharmica Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Cook Pharmica Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Cook Pharmica Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.14.5 Cook Pharmica SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Cook Pharmica Recent Developments

11.15 Albert David

11.15.1 Albert David Corporation Information

11.15.2 Albert David Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Albert David Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Albert David Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.15.5 Albert David SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Albert David Recent Developments

11.16 PSI Ltd

11.16.1 PSI Ltd Corporation Information

11.16.2 PSI Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 PSI Ltd Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 PSI Ltd Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.16.5 PSI Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 PSI Ltd Recent Developments

11.17 Ozon Pharmaceuticals

11.17.1 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.17.5 Ozon Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Ozon Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.18 BAG Healthcare

11.18.1 BAG Healthcare Corporation Information

11.18.2 BAG Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 BAG Healthcare Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 BAG Healthcare Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.18.5 BAG Healthcare SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 BAG Healthcare Recent Developments

11.19 BML Parenteral Drugs

11.19.1 BML Parenteral Drugs Corporation Information

11.19.2 BML Parenteral Drugs Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 BML Parenteral Drugs Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 BML Parenteral Drugs Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Products and Services

11.19.5 BML Parenteral Drugs SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 BML Parenteral Drugs Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Channels

12.2.2 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Distributors

12.3 Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

