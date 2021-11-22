Large-Area LCD Display Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027|AU Optronics, BOE, Innolux

Complete study of the global Large-Area LCD Display market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Large-Area LCD Display industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Large-Area LCD Display production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Static, Simple Matrix, Active Matrix Segment by Application TVs, Notebooks, Monitors, Tablets, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: AU Optronics, BOE, Innolux, LG, Samsung Electronics, Chi Mei Optoelectronics, Chunghwa Picture Tubes, HannsTouch Solution, HannStar Display, InfoVision Optoelectronics, Japan Display, Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp

TOC

1 Large-Area LCD Display Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Large-Area LCD Display

1.2 Large-Area LCD Display Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Static

1.2.3 Simple Matrix

1.2.4 Active Matrix

1.3 Large-Area LCD Display Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 TVs

1.3.3 Notebooks

1.3.4 Monitors

1.3.5 Tablets

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Large-Area LCD Display Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Large-Area LCD Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Large-Area LCD Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Large-Area LCD Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Large-Area LCD Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Large-Area LCD Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Large-Area LCD Display Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Large-Area LCD Display Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Large-Area LCD Display Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Large-Area LCD Display Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Large-Area LCD Display Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Large-Area LCD Display Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Large-Area LCD Display Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Large-Area LCD Display Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Large-Area LCD Display Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Large-Area LCD Display Production

3.4.1 North America Large-Area LCD Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Large-Area LCD Display Production

3.5.1 Europe Large-Area LCD Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Large-Area LCD Display Production

3.6.1 China Large-Area LCD Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Large-Area LCD Display Production

3.7.1 Japan Large-Area LCD Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Large-Area LCD Display Production

3.8.1 South Korea Large-Area LCD Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Large-Area LCD Display Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Large-Area LCD Display Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Large-Area LCD Display Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Large-Area LCD Display Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AU Optronics

7.1.1 AU Optronics Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.1.2 AU Optronics Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AU Optronics Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AU Optronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AU Optronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BOE

7.2.1 BOE Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.2.2 BOE Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BOE Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BOE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BOE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Innolux

7.3.1 Innolux Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.3.2 Innolux Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Innolux Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Innolux Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Innolux Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 LG

7.4.1 LG Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.4.2 LG Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.4.3 LG Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Samsung Electronics

7.5.1 Samsung Electronics Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.5.2 Samsung Electronics Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Samsung Electronics Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Chi Mei Optoelectronics

7.6.1 Chi Mei Optoelectronics Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chi Mei Optoelectronics Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Chi Mei Optoelectronics Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Chi Mei Optoelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Chi Mei Optoelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chunghwa Picture Tubes

7.7.1 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 HannsTouch Solution

7.8.1 HannsTouch Solution Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.8.2 HannsTouch Solution Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.8.3 HannsTouch Solution Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 HannsTouch Solution Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HannsTouch Solution Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HannStar Display

7.9.1 HannStar Display Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.9.2 HannStar Display Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HannStar Display Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 HannStar Display Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HannStar Display Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 InfoVision Optoelectronics

7.10.1 InfoVision Optoelectronics Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.10.2 InfoVision Optoelectronics Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.10.3 InfoVision Optoelectronics Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 InfoVision Optoelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 InfoVision Optoelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Japan Display

7.11.1 Japan Display Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.11.2 Japan Display Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Japan Display Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Japan Display Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Japan Display Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics

7.12.1 Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 NEC Display Solutions

7.13.1 NEC Display Solutions Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.13.2 NEC Display Solutions Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.13.3 NEC Display Solutions Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 NEC Display Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 NEC Display Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sharp

7.14.1 Sharp Large-Area LCD Display Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sharp Large-Area LCD Display Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sharp Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Sharp Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates 8 Large-Area LCD Display Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Large-Area LCD Display Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Large-Area LCD Display

8.4 Large-Area LCD Display Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Large-Area LCD Display Distributors List

9.3 Large-Area LCD Display Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Large-Area LCD Display Industry Trends

10.2 Large-Area LCD Display Growth Drivers

10.3 Large-Area LCD Display Market Challenges

10.4 Large-Area LCD Display Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Large-Area LCD Display by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Large-Area LCD Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Large-Area LCD Display

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Large-Area LCD Display by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Large-Area LCD Display by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Large-Area LCD Display by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Large-Area LCD Display by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Large-Area LCD Display by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Large-Area LCD Display by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Large-Area LCD Display by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Large-Area LCD Display by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer