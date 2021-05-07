Laptop Bags and Cases Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International, Sanwa, Xiangxing Group

Los Angeles, United State: The global Laptop Bags and Cases market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Laptop Bags and Cases report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Laptop Bags and Cases market report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Laptop Bags and Cases market.

In this section of the report, the global Laptop Bags and Cases Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Laptop Bags and Cases report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Laptop Bags and Cases market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Research Report: Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International, Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear), DICOTA, Crumpler, United States Luggage, Sumdex, Golla, OGIO, Brenthaven, Chrome Industries, FILSON, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Belkin International, Kensington Computer Products Group

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market by Type: Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag, Backpack Laptop Bag, Others

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market by Application: Business Person, Student Groups, Others

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Laptop Bags and Cases market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Laptop Bags and Cases market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Laptop Bags and Cases market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Table of Contents

1 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Overview

1.1 Laptop Bags and Cases Product Overview

1.2 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

1.2.2 Backpack Laptop Bag

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Laptop Bags and Cases Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Laptop Bags and Cases Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Laptop Bags and Cases Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laptop Bags and Cases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laptop Bags and Cases Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laptop Bags and Cases as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laptop Bags and Cases Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Laptop Bags and Cases Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Laptop Bags and Cases Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Laptop Bags and Cases by Application

4.1 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Business Person

4.1.2 Student Groups

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Laptop Bags and Cases by Country

5.1 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases by Country

6.1 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases by Country

8.1 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laptop Bags and Cases Business

10.1 Samsonite

10.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsonite Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsonite Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Samsonite Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development

10.2 Targus

10.2.1 Targus Corporation Information

10.2.2 Targus Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Targus Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Samsonite Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.2.5 Targus Recent Development

10.3 Kensington

10.3.1 Kensington Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kensington Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kensington Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kensington Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.3.5 Kensington Recent Development

10.5 Sanwa

10.5.1 Sanwa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sanwa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sanwa Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sanwa Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.5.5 Sanwa Recent Development

10.6 Xiangxing Group

10.6.1 Xiangxing Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Xiangxing Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Xiangxing Group Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Xiangxing Group Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.6.5 Xiangxing Group Recent Development

10.7 Elecom

10.7.1 Elecom Corporation Information

10.7.2 Elecom Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Elecom Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Elecom Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.7.5 Elecom Recent Development

10.8 Wenger (Swissgear)

10.8.1 Wenger (Swissgear) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wenger (Swissgear) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.8.5 Wenger (Swissgear) Recent Development

10.9 DICOTA

10.9.1 DICOTA Corporation Information

10.9.2 DICOTA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DICOTA Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DICOTA Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.9.5 DICOTA Recent Development

10.10 Crumpler

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Laptop Bags and Cases Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Crumpler Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Crumpler Recent Development

10.11 United States Luggage

10.11.1 United States Luggage Corporation Information

10.11.2 United States Luggage Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 United States Luggage Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 United States Luggage Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.11.5 United States Luggage Recent Development

10.12 Sumdex

10.12.1 Sumdex Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sumdex Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sumdex Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sumdex Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.12.5 Sumdex Recent Development

10.13 Golla

10.13.1 Golla Corporation Information

10.13.2 Golla Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Golla Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Golla Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.13.5 Golla Recent Development

10.14 OGIO

10.14.1 OGIO Corporation Information

10.14.2 OGIO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 OGIO Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 OGIO Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.14.5 OGIO Recent Development

10.15 Brenthaven

10.15.1 Brenthaven Corporation Information

10.15.2 Brenthaven Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Brenthaven Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Brenthaven Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.15.5 Brenthaven Recent Development

10.16 Chrome Industries

10.16.1 Chrome Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chrome Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Chrome Industries Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Chrome Industries Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.16.5 Chrome Industries Recent Development

10.17 FILSON

10.17.1 FILSON Corporation Information

10.17.2 FILSON Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 FILSON Laptop Bags and Cases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 FILSON Laptop Bags and Cases Products Offered

10.17.5 FILSON Recent Development

10.41 Filson

10.42 Golla

10.43 Ogio

10.44 United States Luggage Company

10.45 Wenger

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Laptop Bags and Cases Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Laptop Bags and Cases Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Laptop Bags and Cases Distributors

12.3 Laptop Bags and Cases Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

