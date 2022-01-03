Laptop Bag Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Samsonite, Targus, Xiangxing Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Laptop Bag Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laptop Bag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laptop Bag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laptop Bag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laptop Bag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laptop Bag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laptop Bag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsonite, Targus, Xiangxing Group, Kensington, JanSport, Elecom, Belkin International, Inc., DICOTA, Wenger (Swissgear), Crumpler, United States Luggage, Sumdex, Golla, OGIO, Brenthaven, Sanwa, Chrome Industries, FILSON CO., Booq LLC, Cosmus

Market Segmentation by Product:

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Business People

Students

Others



The Laptop Bag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laptop Bag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laptop Bag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Laptop Bag Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laptop Bag

1.2 Laptop Bag Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

1.2.3 Backpack Laptop Bag

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Laptop Bag Segment by End User

1.3.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales Comparison by End User: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Business People

1.3.3 Students

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Laptop Bag Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Laptop Bag Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Laptop Bag Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Laptop Bag Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Laptop Bag Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Laptop Bag Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Laptop Bag Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Laptop Bag Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laptop Bag Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Laptop Bag Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Laptop Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Laptop Bag Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Laptop Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Laptop Bag Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Laptop Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Laptop Bag Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Laptop Bag Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Laptop Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Laptop Bag Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Laptop Bag Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Laptop Bag Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Laptop Bag Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Laptop Bag Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Laptop Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Laptop Bag Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Laptop Bag Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bag Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bag Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Laptop Bag Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Laptop Bag Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Laptop Bag Historic Market Analysis by End User

5.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Laptop Bag Price by End User (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Samsonite

6.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

6.1.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Samsonite Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Samsonite Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Samsonite Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Targus

6.2.1 Targus Corporation Information

6.2.2 Targus Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Targus Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Targus Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Targus Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Xiangxing Group

6.3.1 Xiangxing Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Xiangxing Group Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Xiangxing Group Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Xiangxing Group Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Xiangxing Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Kensington

6.4.1 Kensington Corporation Information

6.4.2 Kensington Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Kensington Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Kensington Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Kensington Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 JanSport

6.5.1 JanSport Corporation Information

6.5.2 JanSport Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 JanSport Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 JanSport Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.5.5 JanSport Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Elecom

6.6.1 Elecom Corporation Information

6.6.2 Elecom Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Elecom Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Elecom Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Elecom Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Belkin International, Inc.

6.6.1 Belkin International, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Belkin International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Belkin International, Inc. Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Belkin International, Inc. Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Belkin International, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 DICOTA

6.8.1 DICOTA Corporation Information

6.8.2 DICOTA Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 DICOTA Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 DICOTA Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.8.5 DICOTA Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Wenger (Swissgear)

6.9.1 Wenger (Swissgear) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Wenger (Swissgear) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Wenger (Swissgear) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Crumpler

6.10.1 Crumpler Corporation Information

6.10.2 Crumpler Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Crumpler Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Crumpler Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Crumpler Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 United States Luggage

6.11.1 United States Luggage Corporation Information

6.11.2 United States Luggage Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 United States Luggage Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 United States Luggage Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.11.5 United States Luggage Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Sumdex

6.12.1 Sumdex Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sumdex Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Sumdex Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Sumdex Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Sumdex Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Golla

6.13.1 Golla Corporation Information

6.13.2 Golla Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Golla Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Golla Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Golla Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 OGIO

6.14.1 OGIO Corporation Information

6.14.2 OGIO Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 OGIO Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 OGIO Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.14.5 OGIO Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Brenthaven

6.15.1 Brenthaven Corporation Information

6.15.2 Brenthaven Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Brenthaven Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Brenthaven Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Brenthaven Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Sanwa

6.16.1 Sanwa Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sanwa Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Sanwa Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Sanwa Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Sanwa Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Chrome Industries

6.17.1 Chrome Industries Corporation Information

6.17.2 Chrome Industries Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Chrome Industries Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Chrome Industries Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Chrome Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 FILSON CO.

6.18.1 FILSON CO. Corporation Information

6.18.2 FILSON CO. Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 FILSON CO. Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 FILSON CO. Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.18.5 FILSON CO. Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Booq LLC

6.19.1 Booq LLC Corporation Information

6.19.2 Booq LLC Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Booq LLC Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Booq LLC Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Booq LLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Cosmus

6.20.1 Cosmus Corporation Information

6.20.2 Cosmus Laptop Bag Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Cosmus Laptop Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Cosmus Laptop Bag Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Cosmus Recent Developments/Updates

7 Laptop Bag Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Laptop Bag Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Laptop Bag

7.4 Laptop Bag Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Laptop Bag Distributors List

8.3 Laptop Bag Customers

9 Laptop Bag Market Dynamics

9.1 Laptop Bag Industry Trends

9.2 Laptop Bag Growth Drivers

9.3 Laptop Bag Market Challenges

9.4 Laptop Bag Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Laptop Bag Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Laptop Bag by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laptop Bag by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Laptop Bag Market Estimates and Projections by End User

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Laptop Bag by End User (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laptop Bag by End User (2022-2027)

10.3 Laptop Bag Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Laptop Bag by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laptop Bag by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

