Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Airbus DS, KENWOOD Corporation, Codan Radio

Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a regularly interacting group of radio base, mobile, and associated control and fixed relay stations intended to provide LMR communications service over a single area of operation. The term mobile refers to movement of the radio, rather than association with a vehicle; hence mobile radio encompasses handheld and portable radios. With the migration from analogue to digital technologies forecast to gather pace in the coming years, many countries are seeking to upgrade their communications systems to a digital solution. This migration presents a significant opportunity for infrastructure and system integration suppliers as these new networks are selected and rolled out.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market The global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market size is projected to reach US$ 26420 million by 2026, from US$ 17260 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Scope and Segment Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Motorola Solutions, Airbus DS, KENWOOD Corporation, Codan Radio, Icom, Hytera, Simoco, Harris Corporation, Sepura, Tait Communications, Selex ES S.p.A, Neolink

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Breakdown Data by Type

Analog, Digital

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Breakdown Data by Application

Public Safety, Public Utilities, Commerce & Industry Regional and Country-level Analysis The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Analog

1.2.3 Digital 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Public Safety

1.3.3 Public Utilities

1.3.4 Commerce & Industry 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production 2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Motorola Solutions

12.1.1 Motorola Solutions Corporation Information

12.1.2 Motorola Solutions Overview

12.1.3 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.1.5 Motorola Solutions Related Developments 12.2 Airbus DS

12.2.1 Airbus DS Corporation Information

12.2.2 Airbus DS Overview

12.2.3 Airbus DS Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Airbus DS Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.2.5 Airbus DS Related Developments 12.3 KENWOOD Corporation

12.3.1 KENWOOD Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 KENWOOD Corporation Overview

12.3.3 KENWOOD Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KENWOOD Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.3.5 KENWOOD Corporation Related Developments 12.4 Codan Radio

12.4.1 Codan Radio Corporation Information

12.4.2 Codan Radio Overview

12.4.3 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.4.5 Codan Radio Related Developments 12.5 Icom

12.5.1 Icom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Icom Overview

12.5.3 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.5.5 Icom Related Developments 12.6 Hytera

12.6.1 Hytera Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hytera Overview

12.6.3 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.6.5 Hytera Related Developments 12.7 Simoco

12.7.1 Simoco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Simoco Overview

12.7.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.7.5 Simoco Related Developments 12.8 Harris Corporation

12.8.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Harris Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.8.5 Harris Corporation Related Developments 12.9 Sepura

12.9.1 Sepura Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sepura Overview

12.9.3 Sepura Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sepura Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.9.5 Sepura Related Developments 12.10 Tait Communications

12.10.1 Tait Communications Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tait Communications Overview

12.10.3 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.10.5 Tait Communications Related Developments 12.11 Selex ES S.p.A

12.11.1 Selex ES S.p.A Corporation Information

12.11.2 Selex ES S.p.A Overview

12.11.3 Selex ES S.p.A Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Selex ES S.p.A Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.11.5 Selex ES S.p.A Related Developments 12.12 Neolink

12.12.1 Neolink Corporation Information

12.12.2 Neolink Overview

12.12.3 Neolink Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Neolink Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Description

12.12.5 Neolink Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production Mode & Process 13.4 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Sales Channels

13.4.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Distributors 13.5 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Industry Trends 14.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Drivers 14.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Challenges 14.4 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

