Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027

Complete study of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Land Mobile Radio (LMR) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF), 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF), 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF), The segment of 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62%. Segment by Application , Public Safety, Military, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Mining, Telecommunications, Other, The public safety holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share. Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: , Motorola Solutions, Relm Wireless (BK Technologies), Raytheon, Thales, JVC Kenwood, Harris Corporation, Hytera, Icom, Leonardo SpA, Simoco, Codan Radio, Tait Communications, Neolink

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)

1.2.3 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)

1.2.4 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)

1.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Public Safety

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Mining

1.3.8 Telecommunications

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 Taiwan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production

3.4.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production

3.5.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production

3.6.1 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production

3.7.1 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 Taiwan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 Taiwan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Business

7.1 Motorola Solutions

7.1.1 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)

7.2.1 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Raytheon

7.3.1 Raytheon Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Raytheon Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Thales

7.4.1 Thales Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Thales Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 JVC Kenwood

7.5.1 JVC Kenwood Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 JVC Kenwood Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Harris Corporation

7.6.1 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hytera

7.7.1 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Icom

7.8.1 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Leonardo SpA

7.9.1 Leonardo SpA Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Leonardo SpA Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Simoco

7.10.1 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Codan Radio

7.11.1 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Tait Communications

7.12.1 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Neolink

7.13.1 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Neolink Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Neolink Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

8.4 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Distributors List

9.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 Taiwan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer