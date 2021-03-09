Land Freight Forwarding Market 2021: Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027|DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS

The global Land Freight Forwarding market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[ Land Freight Forwarding Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Land Freight Forwarding market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Land Freight Forwarding market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Research Report: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics

Land Freight Forwarding Market: Segmentation:

Full Container Load (FCL), Less-than container load (LCL)

On the basis of applications, global Land Freight Forwarding market can be segmented as:

, Automotive, Beverage, Electronic, Other

Regions Covered in the Global Land Freight Forwarding Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Land Freight Forwarding market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Land Freight Forwarding market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Land Freight Forwarding market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Land Freight Forwarding market.

The market share of the global Land Freight Forwarding market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Land Freight Forwarding market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Land Freight Forwarding market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Full Container Load (FCL)

1.2.3 Less-than container load (LCL)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Electronic

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Land Freight Forwarding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Land Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Land Freight Forwarding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Land Freight Forwarding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Land Freight Forwarding Revenue

3.4 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Land Freight Forwarding Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Land Freight Forwarding Area Served

3.6 Key Players Land Freight Forwarding Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Land Freight Forwarding Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Land Freight Forwarding Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Land Freight Forwarding Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Kuehne + Nagel

11.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

11.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

11.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

11.2 DHL Group

11.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

11.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview

11.2.3 DHL Group Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

11.3 DB Schenker Logistics

11.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

11.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

11.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

11.4 GEODIS

11.4.1 GEODIS Company Details

11.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview

11.4.3 GEODIS Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development

11.5 Panalpina

11.5.1 Panalpina Company Details

11.5.2 Panalpina Business Overview

11.5.3 Panalpina Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development

11.6 DSV

11.6.1 DSV Company Details

11.6.2 DSV Business Overview

11.6.3 DSV Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.6.4 DSV Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 DSV Recent Development

11.7 Bolloré Logistics

11.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

11.7.2 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview

11.7.3 Bolloré Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

11.8 Expeditors

11.8.1 Expeditors Company Details

11.8.2 Expeditors Business Overview

11.8.3 Expeditors Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development

11.9 Nippon Express

11.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details

11.9.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

11.9.3 Nippon Express Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

11.10 CEVA Logistics

11.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

11.10.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

11.10.3 CEVA Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

11.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

11.11 Pantos Logistics

10.11.1 Pantos Logistics Company Details

10.11.2 Pantos Logistics Business Overview

10.11.3 Pantos Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.11.4 Pantos Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Pantos Logistics Recent Development

11.12 Agility Logistics

10.12.1 Agility Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 Agility Logistics Business Overview

10.12.3 Agility Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.12.4 Agility Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Agility Logistics Recent Development

11.13 Hellmann

10.13.1 Hellmann Company Details

10.13.2 Hellmann Business Overview

10.13.3 Hellmann Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.13.4 Hellmann Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Hellmann Recent Development

11.14 Damco

10.14.1 Damco Company Details

10.14.2 Damco Business Overview

10.14.3 Damco Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.14.4 Damco Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Damco Recent Development

11.15 KWE

10.15.1 KWE Company Details

10.15.2 KWE Business Overview

10.15.3 KWE Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.15.4 KWE Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 KWE Recent Development

11.16 Hitachi Transport

10.16.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details

10.16.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview

10.16.3 Hitachi Transport Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.16.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development

11.17 Sankyu

10.17.1 Sankyu Company Details

10.17.2 Sankyu Business Overview

10.17.3 Sankyu Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.17.4 Sankyu Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Sankyu Recent Development

11.18 Kerry Logistics

10.18.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details

10.18.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview

10.18.3 Kerry Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.18.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development

11.19 Logwin

10.19.1 Logwin Company Details

10.19.2 Logwin Business Overview

10.19.3 Logwin Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.19.4 Logwin Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Logwin Recent Development

11.20 C.H.Robinson

10.20.1 C.H.Robinson Company Details

10.20.2 C.H.Robinson Business Overview

10.20.3 C.H.Robinson Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.20.4 C.H.Robinson Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 C.H.Robinson Recent Development

11.21 Yusen Logistics

10.21.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

10.21.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview

10.21.3 Yusen Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction

10.21.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

