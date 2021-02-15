Lancing Devices Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Roche, Lifescan, Abbott

“

The report titled Global Lancing Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lancing Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lancing Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lancing Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lancing Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lancing Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lancing Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lancing Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lancing Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lancing Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lancing Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lancing Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Roche, Lifescan, Abbott, Ascensia, B. Braun, TERUMO, Sinocare, ARKRAY, GMMC Group, BIONIME, LIANFA, Lobeck Medical AG

Market Segmentation by Product: Adjustable Lancing Device

Non-adjustable Lancing Device



Market Segmentation by Application: Glucose Tests

Cholesterol Tests

Others



The Lancing Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lancing Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lancing Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lancing Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lancing Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lancing Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lancing Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lancing Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lancing Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lancing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Adjustable Lancing Device

1.2.3 Non-adjustable Lancing Device

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lancing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Glucose Tests

1.3.3 Cholesterol Tests

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lancing Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lancing Devices Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Lancing Devices Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Lancing Devices Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Lancing Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Lancing Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Lancing Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Lancing Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Lancing Devices Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Lancing Devices by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Lancing Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Lancing Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Lancing Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lancing Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lancing Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Lancing Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Lancing Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Lancing Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Lancing Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Lancing Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Lancing Devices Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lancing Devices Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Roche

4.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

4.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Roche Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.1.4 Roche Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Roche Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Roche Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Roche Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Roche Lancing Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Roche Recent Development

4.2 Lifescan

4.2.1 Lifescan Corporation Information

4.2.2 Lifescan Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Lifescan Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.2.4 Lifescan Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Lifescan Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Lifescan Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Lifescan Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Lifescan Lancing Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Lifescan Recent Development

4.3 Abbott

4.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

4.3.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Abbott Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.3.4 Abbott Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Abbott Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Abbott Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Abbott Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Abbott Lancing Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Abbott Recent Development

4.4 Ascensia

4.4.1 Ascensia Corporation Information

4.4.2 Ascensia Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Ascensia Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.4.4 Ascensia Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Ascensia Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Ascensia Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Ascensia Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Ascensia Lancing Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Ascensia Recent Development

4.5 B. Braun

4.5.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

4.5.2 B. Braun Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 B. Braun Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.5.4 B. Braun Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 B. Braun Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.5.6 B. Braun Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.5.7 B. Braun Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 B. Braun Lancing Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 B. Braun Recent Development

4.6 TERUMO

4.6.1 TERUMO Corporation Information

4.6.2 TERUMO Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 TERUMO Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.6.4 TERUMO Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 TERUMO Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.6.6 TERUMO Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.6.7 TERUMO Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 TERUMO Recent Development

4.7 Sinocare

4.7.1 Sinocare Corporation Information

4.7.2 Sinocare Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Sinocare Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.7.4 Sinocare Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Sinocare Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Sinocare Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Sinocare Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Sinocare Recent Development

4.8 ARKRAY

4.8.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

4.8.2 ARKRAY Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 ARKRAY Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.8.4 ARKRAY Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 ARKRAY Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.8.6 ARKRAY Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.8.7 ARKRAY Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 ARKRAY Recent Development

4.9 GMMC Group

4.9.1 GMMC Group Corporation Information

4.9.2 GMMC Group Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 GMMC Group Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.9.4 GMMC Group Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 GMMC Group Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.9.6 GMMC Group Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.9.7 GMMC Group Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 GMMC Group Recent Development

4.10 BIONIME

4.10.1 BIONIME Corporation Information

4.10.2 BIONIME Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 BIONIME Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.10.4 BIONIME Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 BIONIME Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.10.6 BIONIME Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.10.7 BIONIME Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 BIONIME Recent Development

4.11 LIANFA

4.11.1 LIANFA Corporation Information

4.11.2 LIANFA Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 LIANFA Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.11.4 LIANFA Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 LIANFA Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.11.6 LIANFA Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.11.7 LIANFA Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 LIANFA Recent Development

4.12 Lobeck Medical AG

4.12.1 Lobeck Medical AG Corporation Information

4.12.2 Lobeck Medical AG Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Lobeck Medical AG Lancing Devices Products Offered

4.12.4 Lobeck Medical AG Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Lobeck Medical AG Lancing Devices Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Lobeck Medical AG Lancing Devices Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Lobeck Medical AG Lancing Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Lobeck Medical AG Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lancing Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lancing Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Lancing Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Lancing Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lancing Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lancing Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Lancing Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Lancing Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lancing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Lancing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Lancing Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lancing Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lancing Devices Sales by Type

7.4 North America Lancing Devices Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Lancing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Lancing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lancing Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lancing Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Lancing Devices Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Lancing Devices Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Lancing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Lancing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Lancing Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Lancing Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Lancing Devices Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Lancing Devices Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lancing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Lancing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Lancing Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lancing Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lancing Devices Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Lancing Devices Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lancing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lancing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lancing Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lancing Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lancing Devices Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Lancing Devices Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Lancing Devices Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Lancing Devices Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Lancing Devices Clients Analysis

12.4 Lancing Devices Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Lancing Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Lancing Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Lancing Devices Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Lancing Devices Market Drivers

13.2 Lancing Devices Market Opportunities

13.3 Lancing Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Lancing Devices Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

