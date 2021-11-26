Laminator Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | Aurora, Lami Corporation, Meiko Shokai

“

The report titled Global Laminator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laminator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laminator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laminator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laminator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laminator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laminator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laminator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laminator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laminator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laminator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laminator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aurora, Lami Corporation, Meiko Shokai, GMP, ACCO Brands, RICOH, Deli, HP, Nakabayashi, HUANDA, Irisohyama, Fellows, OHM ELECTRIC, JOL, FUJIPLA, Asmix, 3M, DOCON, Huibao

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pouch Laminator

Roll Laminator



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home & Office

Commercial

Others



The Laminator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laminator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laminator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laminator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laminator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laminator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laminator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laminator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Laminator Market Overview

1.1 Laminator Product Overview

1.2 Laminator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pouch Laminator

1.2.2 Roll Laminator

1.3 Global Laminator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Laminator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Laminator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Laminator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Laminator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Laminator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Laminator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laminator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Laminator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laminator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Laminator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Laminator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Laminator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Laminator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laminator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Laminator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laminator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laminator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laminator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laminator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Laminator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Laminator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Laminator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Laminator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Laminator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Laminator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Laminator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Laminator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Laminator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Laminator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Laminator by Application

4.1 Laminator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home & Office

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Laminator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Laminator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Laminator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Laminator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Laminator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Laminator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Laminator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Laminator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laminator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Laminator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Laminator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Laminator by Country

5.1 North America Laminator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Laminator by Country

6.1 Europe Laminator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Laminator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laminator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laminator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laminator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laminator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laminator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Laminator by Country

8.1 Latin America Laminator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Laminator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Laminator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Laminator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laminator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laminator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laminator Business

10.1 Aurora

10.1.1 Aurora Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aurora Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aurora Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aurora Laminator Products Offered

10.1.5 Aurora Recent Development

10.2 Lami Corporation

10.2.1 Lami Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lami Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lami Corporation Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lami Corporation Laminator Products Offered

10.2.5 Lami Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Meiko Shokai

10.3.1 Meiko Shokai Corporation Information

10.3.2 Meiko Shokai Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Meiko Shokai Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Meiko Shokai Laminator Products Offered

10.3.5 Meiko Shokai Recent Development

10.4 GMP

10.4.1 GMP Corporation Information

10.4.2 GMP Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GMP Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GMP Laminator Products Offered

10.4.5 GMP Recent Development

10.5 ACCO Brands

10.5.1 ACCO Brands Corporation Information

10.5.2 ACCO Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ACCO Brands Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ACCO Brands Laminator Products Offered

10.5.5 ACCO Brands Recent Development

10.6 RICOH

10.6.1 RICOH Corporation Information

10.6.2 RICOH Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 RICOH Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 RICOH Laminator Products Offered

10.6.5 RICOH Recent Development

10.7 Deli

10.7.1 Deli Corporation Information

10.7.2 Deli Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Deli Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Deli Laminator Products Offered

10.7.5 Deli Recent Development

10.8 HP

10.8.1 HP Corporation Information

10.8.2 HP Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 HP Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 HP Laminator Products Offered

10.8.5 HP Recent Development

10.9 Nakabayashi

10.9.1 Nakabayashi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nakabayashi Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nakabayashi Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nakabayashi Laminator Products Offered

10.9.5 Nakabayashi Recent Development

10.10 HUANDA

10.10.1 HUANDA Corporation Information

10.10.2 HUANDA Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 HUANDA Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 HUANDA Laminator Products Offered

10.10.5 HUANDA Recent Development

10.11 Irisohyama

10.11.1 Irisohyama Corporation Information

10.11.2 Irisohyama Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Irisohyama Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Irisohyama Laminator Products Offered

10.11.5 Irisohyama Recent Development

10.12 Fellows

10.12.1 Fellows Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fellows Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fellows Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fellows Laminator Products Offered

10.12.5 Fellows Recent Development

10.13 OHM ELECTRIC

10.13.1 OHM ELECTRIC Corporation Information

10.13.2 OHM ELECTRIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 OHM ELECTRIC Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 OHM ELECTRIC Laminator Products Offered

10.13.5 OHM ELECTRIC Recent Development

10.14 JOL

10.14.1 JOL Corporation Information

10.14.2 JOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 JOL Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 JOL Laminator Products Offered

10.14.5 JOL Recent Development

10.15 FUJIPLA

10.15.1 FUJIPLA Corporation Information

10.15.2 FUJIPLA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FUJIPLA Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 FUJIPLA Laminator Products Offered

10.15.5 FUJIPLA Recent Development

10.16 Asmix

10.16.1 Asmix Corporation Information

10.16.2 Asmix Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Asmix Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Asmix Laminator Products Offered

10.16.5 Asmix Recent Development

10.17 3M

10.17.1 3M Corporation Information

10.17.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 3M Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 3M Laminator Products Offered

10.17.5 3M Recent Development

10.18 DOCON

10.18.1 DOCON Corporation Information

10.18.2 DOCON Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 DOCON Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 DOCON Laminator Products Offered

10.18.5 DOCON Recent Development

10.19 Huibao

10.19.1 Huibao Corporation Information

10.19.2 Huibao Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Huibao Laminator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Huibao Laminator Products Offered

10.19.5 Huibao Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Laminator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Laminator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Laminator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Laminator Distributors

12.3 Laminator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”