Laminate Adhesive Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller

A newly published report titled “(Laminate Adhesive Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laminate Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laminate Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laminate Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laminate Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laminate Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laminate Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, 3M, Vimasco Corporation, Sika Automotive GmbH, Coim, Flint Group, Toyo-Morton, DIC Corporation, Huber Group, Longteng Biotechnology, Kanuo, Wanhao, Qixiang, Lijia

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solvent Based Laminate Adhesive

Solventless Laminate Adhesive

Water Based Laminate Adhesive



Market Segmentation by Application:

Flexible Packaging

Industrial

Automotive

Others



The Laminate Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laminate Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laminate Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Laminate Adhesive market expansion?

What will be the global Laminate Adhesive market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Laminate Adhesive market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Laminate Adhesive market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Laminate Adhesive market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Laminate Adhesive market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Laminate Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laminate Adhesive

1.2 Laminate Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solvent Based Laminate Adhesive

1.2.3 Solventless Laminate Adhesive

1.2.4 Water Based Laminate Adhesive

1.3 Laminate Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Flexible Packaging

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Laminate Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Laminate Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Laminate Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Laminate Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Laminate Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Laminate Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Laminate Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Laminate Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Laminate Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Laminate Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Laminate Adhesive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Laminate Adhesive Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Laminate Adhesive Production

3.4.1 North America Laminate Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Laminate Adhesive Production

3.5.1 Europe Laminate Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Laminate Adhesive Production

3.6.1 China Laminate Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Laminate Adhesive Production

3.7.1 Japan Laminate Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Laminate Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Laminate Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Laminate Adhesive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Henkel Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Bostik

7.2.1 Bostik Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bostik Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Bostik Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Bostik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Bostik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 H.B. Fuller

7.3.1 H.B. Fuller Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.3.2 H.B. Fuller Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 H.B. Fuller Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ashland

7.4.1 Ashland Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ashland Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ashland Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dow

7.5.1 Dow Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dow Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.6.2 3M Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 3M Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Vimasco Corporation

7.7.1 Vimasco Corporation Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vimasco Corporation Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Vimasco Corporation Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Vimasco Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Vimasco Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sika Automotive GmbH

7.8.1 Sika Automotive GmbH Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sika Automotive GmbH Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sika Automotive GmbH Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sika Automotive GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sika Automotive GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Coim

7.9.1 Coim Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Coim Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Coim Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Coim Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Coim Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Flint Group

7.10.1 Flint Group Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.10.2 Flint Group Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Flint Group Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Flint Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Flint Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Toyo-Morton

7.11.1 Toyo-Morton Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toyo-Morton Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Toyo-Morton Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Toyo-Morton Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Toyo-Morton Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 DIC Corporation

7.12.1 DIC Corporation Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.12.2 DIC Corporation Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.12.3 DIC Corporation Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Huber Group

7.13.1 Huber Group Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.13.2 Huber Group Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Huber Group Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Huber Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Huber Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Longteng Biotechnology

7.14.1 Longteng Biotechnology Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Longteng Biotechnology Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Longteng Biotechnology Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Longteng Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Longteng Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Kanuo

7.15.1 Kanuo Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kanuo Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Kanuo Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Kanuo Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Kanuo Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Wanhao

7.16.1 Wanhao Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Wanhao Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Wanhao Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Wanhao Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Wanhao Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Qixiang

7.17.1 Qixiang Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.17.2 Qixiang Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Qixiang Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Qixiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Qixiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Lijia

7.18.1 Lijia Laminate Adhesive Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lijia Laminate Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Lijia Laminate Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Lijia Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Lijia Recent Developments/Updates

8 Laminate Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Laminate Adhesive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Laminate Adhesive

8.4 Laminate Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Laminate Adhesive Distributors List

9.3 Laminate Adhesive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Laminate Adhesive Industry Trends

10.2 Laminate Adhesive Growth Drivers

10.3 Laminate Adhesive Market Challenges

10.4 Laminate Adhesive Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laminate Adhesive by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Laminate Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Laminate Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Laminate Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Laminate Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Laminate Adhesive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Laminate Adhesive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Laminate Adhesive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Laminate Adhesive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Laminate Adhesive by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laminate Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laminate Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Laminate Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Laminate Adhesive by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

