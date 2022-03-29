Lager Market 2022| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2028 | AB InBev ,Heineken ,SAB Miller

Los Angeles, United States: The global Lager market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Lager market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Lager Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Lager market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Lager market.

Leading players of the global Lager market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Lager market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Lager market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Lager market.

Lager Market Leading Players

AB InBev, Heineken, SAB Miller, Carlsberg, Asahi Group, Beck’s Brewery, Birra Menabrea, Bitburger Braugruppe, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Cesu Alus, Chinese Resource Enterprise, D.G. Yuengling and Son, Diageo, Forst, Grupo Modelo, Kirin Holdings, Krombacher, Molson Coors, New Belgium Brewing, Oettinger Brewery Group, Pivovarna Laško, Radeberger Brewery, Radeberger Gruppe, Royal Unibrew, San Miguel Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Švyturys, The Boston Beer, The Gambrinus, Tsingtao Brewery

Lager Segmentation by Product

Standard Lager, Premium Lager

Lager Segmentation by Application

Blue-collar Worker, White-collar Worker, Retired and Unemployed Individual

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Lager market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Lager market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Lager market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Lager market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Lager market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Lager market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lager Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lager Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Standard Lager

1.2.3 Premium Lager

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lager Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Blue-collar Worker

1.3.3 White-collar Worker

1.3.4 Retired and Unemployed Individual

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lager Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Lager Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lager Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Lager Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Lager Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Lager by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Lager Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Lager Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Lager Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Lager Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Lager Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Lager Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Lager in 2021

3.2 Global Lager Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Lager Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lager Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Lager Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Lager Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Lager Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Lager Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Lager Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Lager Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Lager Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Lager Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Lager Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Lager Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Lager Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Lager Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Lager Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Lager Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Lager Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Lager Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Lager Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Lager Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Lager Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Lager Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Lager Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Lager Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Lager Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Lager Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Lager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Lager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Lager Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Lager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Lager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Lager Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Lager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Lager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lager Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Lager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Lager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Lager Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Lager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Lager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Lager Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Lager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Lager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lager Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Lager Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Lager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Lager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Lager Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Lager Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Lager Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lager Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Lager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Lager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Lager Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Lager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Lager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Lager Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Lager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Lager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lager Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lager Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lager Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 AB InBev

11.1.1 AB InBev Corporation Information

11.1.2 AB InBev Overview

11.1.3 AB InBev Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 AB InBev Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 AB InBev Recent Developments

11.2 Heineken

11.2.1 Heineken Corporation Information

11.2.2 Heineken Overview

11.2.3 Heineken Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Heineken Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Heineken Recent Developments

11.3 SAB Miller

11.3.1 SAB Miller Corporation Information

11.3.2 SAB Miller Overview

11.3.3 SAB Miller Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 SAB Miller Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 SAB Miller Recent Developments

11.4 Carlsberg

11.4.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information

11.4.2 Carlsberg Overview

11.4.3 Carlsberg Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Carlsberg Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Carlsberg Recent Developments

11.5 Asahi Group

11.5.1 Asahi Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Asahi Group Overview

11.5.3 Asahi Group Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Asahi Group Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Asahi Group Recent Developments

11.6 Beck’s Brewery

11.6.1 Beck’s Brewery Corporation Information

11.6.2 Beck’s Brewery Overview

11.6.3 Beck’s Brewery Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Beck’s Brewery Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Beck’s Brewery Recent Developments

11.7 Birra Menabrea

11.7.1 Birra Menabrea Corporation Information

11.7.2 Birra Menabrea Overview

11.7.3 Birra Menabrea Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Birra Menabrea Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Birra Menabrea Recent Developments

11.8 Bitburger Braugruppe

11.8.1 Bitburger Braugruppe Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bitburger Braugruppe Overview

11.8.3 Bitburger Braugruppe Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Bitburger Braugruppe Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Bitburger Braugruppe Recent Developments

11.9 Budweiser Budvar Brewery

11.9.1 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Corporation Information

11.9.2 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Overview

11.9.3 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Recent Developments

11.10 Cesu Alus

11.10.1 Cesu Alus Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cesu Alus Overview

11.10.3 Cesu Alus Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Cesu Alus Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Cesu Alus Recent Developments

11.11 Chinese Resource Enterprise

11.11.1 Chinese Resource Enterprise Corporation Information

11.11.2 Chinese Resource Enterprise Overview

11.11.3 Chinese Resource Enterprise Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Chinese Resource Enterprise Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Chinese Resource Enterprise Recent Developments

11.12 D.G. Yuengling and Son

11.12.1 D.G. Yuengling and Son Corporation Information

11.12.2 D.G. Yuengling and Son Overview

11.12.3 D.G. Yuengling and Son Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 D.G. Yuengling and Son Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 D.G. Yuengling and Son Recent Developments

11.13 Diageo

11.13.1 Diageo Corporation Information

11.13.2 Diageo Overview

11.13.3 Diageo Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Diageo Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Diageo Recent Developments

11.14 Forst

11.14.1 Forst Corporation Information

11.14.2 Forst Overview

11.14.3 Forst Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Forst Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Forst Recent Developments

11.15 Grupo Modelo

11.15.1 Grupo Modelo Corporation Information

11.15.2 Grupo Modelo Overview

11.15.3 Grupo Modelo Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Grupo Modelo Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Grupo Modelo Recent Developments

11.16 Kirin Holdings

11.16.1 Kirin Holdings Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kirin Holdings Overview

11.16.3 Kirin Holdings Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Kirin Holdings Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Kirin Holdings Recent Developments

11.17 Krombacher

11.17.1 Krombacher Corporation Information

11.17.2 Krombacher Overview

11.17.3 Krombacher Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Krombacher Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Krombacher Recent Developments

11.18 Molson Coors

11.18.1 Molson Coors Corporation Information

11.18.2 Molson Coors Overview

11.18.3 Molson Coors Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Molson Coors Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Molson Coors Recent Developments

11.19 New Belgium Brewing

11.19.1 New Belgium Brewing Corporation Information

11.19.2 New Belgium Brewing Overview

11.19.3 New Belgium Brewing Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 New Belgium Brewing Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 New Belgium Brewing Recent Developments

11.20 Oettinger Brewery Group

11.20.1 Oettinger Brewery Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Oettinger Brewery Group Overview

11.20.3 Oettinger Brewery Group Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Oettinger Brewery Group Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Oettinger Brewery Group Recent Developments

11.21 Pivovarna Laško

11.21.1 Pivovarna Laško Corporation Information

11.21.2 Pivovarna Laško Overview

11.21.3 Pivovarna Laško Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Pivovarna Laško Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Pivovarna Laško Recent Developments

11.22 Radeberger Brewery

11.22.1 Radeberger Brewery Corporation Information

11.22.2 Radeberger Brewery Overview

11.22.3 Radeberger Brewery Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 Radeberger Brewery Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Radeberger Brewery Recent Developments

11.23 Radeberger Gruppe

11.23.1 Radeberger Gruppe Corporation Information

11.23.2 Radeberger Gruppe Overview

11.23.3 Radeberger Gruppe Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 Radeberger Gruppe Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 Radeberger Gruppe Recent Developments

11.24 Royal Unibrew

11.24.1 Royal Unibrew Corporation Information

11.24.2 Royal Unibrew Overview

11.24.3 Royal Unibrew Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.24.4 Royal Unibrew Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.24.5 Royal Unibrew Recent Developments

11.25 San Miguel Brewery

11.25.1 San Miguel Brewery Corporation Information

11.25.2 San Miguel Brewery Overview

11.25.3 San Miguel Brewery Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.25.4 San Miguel Brewery Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.25.5 San Miguel Brewery Recent Developments

11.26 Sierra Nevada Brewing

11.26.1 Sierra Nevada Brewing Corporation Information

11.26.2 Sierra Nevada Brewing Overview

11.26.3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.26.4 Sierra Nevada Brewing Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.26.5 Sierra Nevada Brewing Recent Developments

11.27 Švyturys

11.27.1 Švyturys Corporation Information

11.27.2 Švyturys Overview

11.27.3 Švyturys Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.27.4 Švyturys Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.27.5 Švyturys Recent Developments

11.28 The Boston Beer

11.28.1 The Boston Beer Corporation Information

11.28.2 The Boston Beer Overview

11.28.3 The Boston Beer Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.28.4 The Boston Beer Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.28.5 The Boston Beer Recent Developments

11.29 The Gambrinus

11.29.1 The Gambrinus Corporation Information

11.29.2 The Gambrinus Overview

11.29.3 The Gambrinus Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.29.4 The Gambrinus Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.29.5 The Gambrinus Recent Developments

11.30 Tsingtao Brewery

11.30.1 Tsingtao Brewery Corporation Information

11.30.2 Tsingtao Brewery Overview

11.30.3 Tsingtao Brewery Lager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.30.4 Tsingtao Brewery Lager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.30.5 Tsingtao Brewery Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Lager Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Lager Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Lager Production Mode & Process

12.4 Lager Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Lager Sales Channels

12.4.2 Lager Distributors

12.5 Lager Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Lager Industry Trends

13.2 Lager Market Drivers

13.3 Lager Market Challenges

13.4 Lager Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Lager Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

