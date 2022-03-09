Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2028 | Tecan Group, Yaskawa Electric, Universal Robots

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laboratory Robotics and Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tecan Group, Yaskawa Electric, Universal Robots, Protedyne (LabCorp), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar, HighRes Biosolutions, Hamilton Robotics, Aurora Biomed, Aerotech, Cleveland Automation Engineering

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics

Biological Laboratory Robotics

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics



Market Segmentation by Application:

Clinical Laboratories

Research Laboratories



The Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Industry Trends

1.4.2 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Drivers

1.4.3 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Challenges

1.4.4 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Laboratory Robotics and Automation by Type

2.1 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics

2.1.2 Biological Laboratory Robotics

2.1.3 Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics

2.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Laboratory Robotics and Automation by Application

3.1 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Clinical Laboratories

3.1.2 Research Laboratories

3.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Laboratory Robotics and Automation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Headquarters, Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Companies Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Laboratory Robotics and Automation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Laboratory Robotics and Automation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tecan Group

7.1.1 Tecan Group Company Details

7.1.2 Tecan Group Business Overview

7.1.3 Tecan Group Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.1.4 Tecan Group Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Tecan Group Recent Development

7.2 Yaskawa Electric

7.2.1 Yaskawa Electric Company Details

7.2.2 Yaskawa Electric Business Overview

7.2.3 Yaskawa Electric Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.2.4 Yaskawa Electric Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development

7.3 Universal Robots

7.3.1 Universal Robots Company Details

7.3.2 Universal Robots Business Overview

7.3.3 Universal Robots Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.3.4 Universal Robots Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Universal Robots Recent Development

7.4 Protedyne (LabCorp)

7.4.1 Protedyne (LabCorp) Company Details

7.4.2 Protedyne (LabCorp) Business Overview

7.4.3 Protedyne (LabCorp) Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.4.4 Protedyne (LabCorp) Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Protedyne (LabCorp) Recent Development

7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

7.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.6 Anton Paar

7.6.1 Anton Paar Company Details

7.6.2 Anton Paar Business Overview

7.6.3 Anton Paar Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.6.4 Anton Paar Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Anton Paar Recent Development

7.7 HighRes Biosolutions

7.7.1 HighRes Biosolutions Company Details

7.7.2 HighRes Biosolutions Business Overview

7.7.3 HighRes Biosolutions Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.7.4 HighRes Biosolutions Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 HighRes Biosolutions Recent Development

7.8 Hamilton Robotics

7.8.1 Hamilton Robotics Company Details

7.8.2 Hamilton Robotics Business Overview

7.8.3 Hamilton Robotics Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.8.4 Hamilton Robotics Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Hamilton Robotics Recent Development

7.9 Aurora Biomed

7.9.1 Aurora Biomed Company Details

7.9.2 Aurora Biomed Business Overview

7.9.3 Aurora Biomed Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.9.4 Aurora Biomed Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Aurora Biomed Recent Development

7.10 Aerotech

7.10.1 Aerotech Company Details

7.10.2 Aerotech Business Overview

7.10.3 Aerotech Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.10.4 Aerotech Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Aerotech Recent Development

7.11 Cleveland Automation Engineering

7.11.1 Cleveland Automation Engineering Company Details

7.11.2 Cleveland Automation Engineering Business Overview

7.11.3 Cleveland Automation Engineering Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction

7.11.4 Cleveland Automation Engineering Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cleveland Automation Engineering Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

