Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027LabWare, LabVantage Solutions, Genologics

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is a software-based laboratory and information management system that offers a set of key features that support a modern laboratory’s operations. Key features include workflow and data tracking support, flexible architecture, and smart data exchange interfaces and more. The features and uses of a LIMS have evolved over the years from simple sample tracking to an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The LIMS is an evolving concept, with new features and functionality being added often. In this report, the software and service are both counted.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market size is projected to reach US$ 1413.4 million by 2026, from US$ 836.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Type

On-premise LIMS, Cloud-based LIMS

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences Industry, Academic Research Institutes, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemical Industry, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Thermo Scientific, LabWare, LabVantage Solutions, Genologics, LABWORKS, Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, CloudLIMS, Ocimum Biosolutions, Genologics, LABWORKS, Khemia Software, RURO, Apex Healthware, LabLogic Systems, Quality Systems International, LabLynx, Blaze Systems, Freezerworks

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-premise LIMS

1.2.3 Cloud-based LIMS 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Life Sciences Industry

1.3.4 Academic Research Institutes

1.3.5 Food & Beverage

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Chemical Industry

1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Revenue 3.4 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Thermo Scientific

11.1.1 Thermo Scientific Company Details

11.1.2 Thermo Scientific Business Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Scientific Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.1.4 Thermo Scientific Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Thermo Scientific Recent Development 11.2 LabWare

11.2.1 LabWare Company Details

11.2.2 LabWare Business Overview

11.2.3 LabWare Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.2.4 LabWare Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 LabWare Recent Development 11.3 LabVantage Solutions

11.3.1 LabVantage Solutions Company Details

11.3.2 LabVantage Solutions Business Overview

11.3.3 LabVantage Solutions Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.3.4 LabVantage Solutions Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 LabVantage Solutions Recent Development 11.4 Genologics

11.4.1 Genologics Company Details

11.4.2 Genologics Business Overview

11.4.3 Genologics Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.4.4 Genologics Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Genologics Recent Development 11.5 LABWORKS

11.5.1 LABWORKS Company Details

11.5.2 LABWORKS Business Overview

11.5.3 LABWORKS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.5.4 LABWORKS Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 LABWORKS Recent Development 11.6 Abbott Informatics

11.6.1 Abbott Informatics Company Details

11.6.2 Abbott Informatics Business Overview

11.6.3 Abbott Informatics Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.6.4 Abbott Informatics Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Abbott Informatics Recent Development 11.7 Accelerated Technology Laboratories

11.7.1 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Company Details

11.7.2 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Business Overview

11.7.3 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.7.4 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Recent Development 11.8 CloudLIMS

11.8.1 CloudLIMS Company Details

11.8.2 CloudLIMS Business Overview

11.8.3 CloudLIMS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.8.4 CloudLIMS Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 CloudLIMS Recent Development 11.9 Ocimum Biosolutions

11.9.1 Ocimum Biosolutions Company Details

11.9.2 Ocimum Biosolutions Business Overview

11.9.3 Ocimum Biosolutions Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.9.4 Ocimum Biosolutions Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Ocimum Biosolutions Recent Development 11.10 ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems)

11.10.1 ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems) Company Details

11.10.2 ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems) Business Overview

11.10.3 ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems) Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.10.4 ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems) Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ApolloLIMS (Common Cents Systems) Recent Development 11.11 Caliber

11.11.1 Caliber Company Details

11.11.2 Caliber Business Overview

11.11.3 Caliber Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.11.4 Caliber Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Caliber Recent Development 11.12 Khemia Software

11.12.1 Khemia Software Company Details

11.12.2 Khemia Software Business Overview

11.12.3 Khemia Software Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.12.4 Khemia Software Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Khemia Software Recent Development 11.13 RURO

11.13.1 RURO Company Details

11.13.2 RURO Business Overview

11.13.3 RURO Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.13.4 RURO Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 RURO Recent Development 11.14 Apex Healthware

11.14.1 Apex Healthware Company Details

11.14.2 Apex Healthware Business Overview

11.14.3 Apex Healthware Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.14.4 Apex Healthware Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Apex Healthware Recent Development 11.15 LabLogic Systems

11.15.1 LabLogic Systems Company Details

11.15.2 LabLogic Systems Business Overview

11.15.3 LabLogic Systems Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.15.4 LabLogic Systems Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 LabLogic Systems Recent Development 11.16 Quality Systems International

11.16.1 Quality Systems International Company Details

11.16.2 Quality Systems International Business Overview

11.16.3 Quality Systems International Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.16.4 Quality Systems International Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Quality Systems International Recent Development 11.17 LabLynx

11.17.1 LabLynx Company Details

11.17.2 LabLynx Business Overview

11.17.3 LabLynx Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.17.4 LabLynx Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 LabLynx Recent Development 11.18 Blaze Systems

11.18.1 Blaze Systems Company Details

11.18.2 Blaze Systems Business Overview

11.18.3 Blaze Systems Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

11.18.4 Blaze Systems Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Blaze Systems Recent Development 11.18 Freezerworks

.1 Freezerworks Company Details

.2 Freezerworks Business Overview

.3 Freezerworks Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Introduction

.4 Freezerworks Revenue in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Business (2016-2021)

.5 Freezerworks Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

