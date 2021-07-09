Labor Protection Articles Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus, Protective Industrial Products, Moldex-Metric, Avon Rubber, COFRA, JAL Group, Cordova Safety Products, Lakeland Industries, Lindström, Bullard, Oftenrich Group, Woshine Group

By Types:

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others



By Applications:

Construction

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Labor Protection Articles

1.1 Labor Protection Articles Market Overview

1.1.1 Labor Protection Articles Product Scope

1.1.2 Labor Protection Articles Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Labor Protection Articles Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Labor Protection Articles Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Labor Protection Articles Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Labor Protection Articles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Labor Protection Articles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Labor Protection Articles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Labor Protection Articles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Labor Protection Articles Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Labor Protection Articles Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Labor Protection Articles Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Labor Protection Articles Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Labor Protection Articles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hand Protection

2.5 Protective Clothing

2.6 Protective Footwear

2.7 Respiratory Protection

2.8 Head, Eye and Face Protection

2.9 Fall Protection

2.10 Hearing Protection

2.11 Others

3 Labor Protection Articles Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Labor Protection Articles Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Labor Protection Articles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Construction

3.5 Oil and Gas

3.6 Transportation

3.7 Chemicals

3.8 Food

3.9 Pharmaceuticals

3.10 Others

4 Labor Protection Articles Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Labor Protection Articles as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Labor Protection Articles Market

4.4 Global Top Players Labor Protection Articles Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Labor Protection Articles Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Labor Protection Articles Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Honeywell

5.1.1 Honeywell Profile

5.1.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.1.3 Honeywell Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Honeywell Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.2 3M

5.2.1 3M Profile

5.2.2 3M Main Business

5.2.3 3M Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 3M Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 3M Recent Developments

5.3 DuPont

5.5.1 DuPont Profile

5.3.2 DuPont Main Business

5.3.3 DuPont Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DuPont Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Dräger Recent Developments

5.4 Dräger

5.4.1 Dräger Profile

5.4.2 Dräger Main Business

5.4.3 Dräger Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Dräger Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Dräger Recent Developments

5.5 Msa Safety

5.5.1 Msa Safety Profile

5.5.2 Msa Safety Main Business

5.5.3 Msa Safety Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Msa Safety Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Msa Safety Recent Developments

5.6 Ansell

5.6.1 Ansell Profile

5.6.2 Ansell Main Business

5.6.3 Ansell Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ansell Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Ansell Recent Developments

5.7 Kimberly-Clark

5.7.1 Kimberly-Clark Profile

5.7.2 Kimberly-Clark Main Business

5.7.3 Kimberly-Clark Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Kimberly-Clark Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

5.8 Delta Plus

5.8.1 Delta Plus Profile

5.8.2 Delta Plus Main Business

5.8.3 Delta Plus Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Delta Plus Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Delta Plus Recent Developments

5.9 Protective Industrial Products

5.9.1 Protective Industrial Products Profile

5.9.2 Protective Industrial Products Main Business

5.9.3 Protective Industrial Products Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Protective Industrial Products Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Protective Industrial Products Recent Developments

5.10 Moldex-Metric

5.10.1 Moldex-Metric Profile

5.10.2 Moldex-Metric Main Business

5.10.3 Moldex-Metric Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Moldex-Metric Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Developments

5.11 Avon Rubber

5.11.1 Avon Rubber Profile

5.11.2 Avon Rubber Main Business

5.11.3 Avon Rubber Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Avon Rubber Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Avon Rubber Recent Developments

5.12 COFRA

5.12.1 COFRA Profile

5.12.2 COFRA Main Business

5.12.3 COFRA Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 COFRA Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 COFRA Recent Developments

5.13 JAL Group

5.13.1 JAL Group Profile

5.13.2 JAL Group Main Business

5.13.3 JAL Group Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 JAL Group Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 JAL Group Recent Developments

5.14 Cordova Safety Products

5.14.1 Cordova Safety Products Profile

5.14.2 Cordova Safety Products Main Business

5.14.3 Cordova Safety Products Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Cordova Safety Products Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Cordova Safety Products Recent Developments

5.15 Lakeland Industries

5.15.1 Lakeland Industries Profile

5.15.2 Lakeland Industries Main Business

5.15.3 Lakeland Industries Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Lakeland Industries Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Lakeland Industries Recent Developments

5.16 Lindström

5.16.1 Lindström Profile

5.16.2 Lindström Main Business

5.16.3 Lindström Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Lindström Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Lindström Recent Developments

5.17 Bullard

5.17.1 Bullard Profile

5.17.2 Bullard Main Business

5.17.3 Bullard Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Bullard Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Bullard Recent Developments

5.18 Oftenrich Group

5.18.1 Oftenrich Group Profile

5.18.2 Oftenrich Group Main Business

5.18.3 Oftenrich Group Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Oftenrich Group Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Oftenrich Group Recent Developments

5.19 Woshine Group

5.19.1 Woshine Group Profile

5.19.2 Woshine Group Main Business

5.19.3 Woshine Group Labor Protection Articles Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Woshine Group Labor Protection Articles Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Woshine Group Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Labor Protection Articles Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Labor Protection Articles Market Dynamics

11.1 Labor Protection Articles Industry Trends

11.2 Labor Protection Articles Market Drivers

11.3 Labor Protection Articles Market Challenges

11.4 Labor Protection Articles Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

