Lab Automation Market 2022 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2028 | Tecan, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Lab Automation Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lab Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lab Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lab Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lab Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lab Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lab Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tecan, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Qiagen, Roche, Siemens, Eppendorf, Biomerieux, Abbott Laboratories, Hamilton Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardware Equipment

Programming Software



Market Segmentation by Application:

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Labs



The Lab Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lab Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lab Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lab Automation Product Introduction

1.2 Global Lab Automation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Lab Automation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Lab Automation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Lab Automation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Lab Automation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Lab Automation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Lab Automation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Lab Automation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Lab Automation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Lab Automation Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Lab Automation Industry Trends

1.5.2 Lab Automation Market Drivers

1.5.3 Lab Automation Market Challenges

1.5.4 Lab Automation Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Lab Automation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardware Equipment

2.1.2 Programming Software

2.2 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Lab Automation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Lab Automation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Lab Automation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Lab Automation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Lab Automation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Lab Automation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Lab Automation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Lab Automation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Biotechnology

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.3 Diagnostic Labs

3.2 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Lab Automation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Lab Automation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Lab Automation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Lab Automation Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Lab Automation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Lab Automation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Lab Automation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Lab Automation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Lab Automation Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Lab Automation Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Lab Automation Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Lab Automation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Lab Automation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Lab Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Lab Automation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Lab Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Lab Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Lab Automation Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Lab Automation Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lab Automation Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Lab Automation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Lab Automation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Lab Automation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Lab Automation Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Lab Automation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Lab Automation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Lab Automation Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Lab Automation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Lab Automation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Lab Automation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Lab Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Lab Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Lab Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Lab Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Lab Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Lab Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tecan

7.1.1 Tecan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tecan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tecan Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tecan Lab Automation Products Offered

7.1.5 Tecan Recent Development

7.2 Perkinelmer

7.2.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Perkinelmer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Perkinelmer Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Perkinelmer Lab Automation Products Offered

7.2.5 Perkinelmer Recent Development

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Lab Automation Products Offered

7.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.4 Agilent Technologies

7.4.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

7.4.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Agilent Technologies Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Agilent Technologies Lab Automation Products Offered

7.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

7.5 Danaher

7.5.1 Danaher Corporation Information

7.5.2 Danaher Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Danaher Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Danaher Lab Automation Products Offered

7.5.5 Danaher Recent Development

7.6 Qiagen

7.6.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qiagen Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Qiagen Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Qiagen Lab Automation Products Offered

7.6.5 Qiagen Recent Development

7.7 Roche

7.7.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.7.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Roche Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Roche Lab Automation Products Offered

7.7.5 Roche Recent Development

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.8.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Siemens Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Siemens Lab Automation Products Offered

7.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.9 Eppendorf

7.9.1 Eppendorf Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eppendorf Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Eppendorf Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Eppendorf Lab Automation Products Offered

7.9.5 Eppendorf Recent Development

7.10 Biomerieux

7.10.1 Biomerieux Corporation Information

7.10.2 Biomerieux Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Biomerieux Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Biomerieux Lab Automation Products Offered

7.10.5 Biomerieux Recent Development

7.11 Abbott Laboratories

7.11.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

7.11.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Abbott Laboratories Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Abbott Laboratories Lab Automation Products Offered

7.11.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.12 Hamilton Robotics

7.12.1 Hamilton Robotics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hamilton Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hamilton Robotics Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hamilton Robotics Products Offered

7.12.5 Hamilton Robotics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Lab Automation Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Lab Automation Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Lab Automation Distributors

8.3 Lab Automation Production Mode & Process

8.4 Lab Automation Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Lab Automation Sales Channels

8.4.2 Lab Automation Distributors

8.5 Lab Automation Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

