L-theanine Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast | Key Players: , Taiyo Kagaku, Blue California, Infré, ZheJiang TianRui Chemical, Qu Zhou Joy Chemical, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid, Changzhou Golden Bright, FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Qinyuan, Wuxi Southern Yangtze, Novanat Bioresources, Wagott Bio-tech

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global L-theanine Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global L-theanine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global L-theanine market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global L-theanine market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Taiyo Kagaku, Blue California, Infré, ZheJiang TianRui Chemical, Qu Zhou Joy Chemical, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid, Changzhou Golden Bright, FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Qinyuan, Wuxi Southern Yangtze, Novanat Bioresources, Wagott Bio-tech Market Segment by Product Type: , Chemical Synthesis, Microbial Fermentation, Tea Extracts Market Segment by Application: , Food & Beverage, Healthcare Products, Pharmaceutical Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global L-theanine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the L-theanine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the L-theanine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global L-theanine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global L-theanine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global L-theanine market

TOC

1 L-theanine Market Overview

1.1 L-theanine Product Scope

1.2 L-theanine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global L-theanine Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.3 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.4 Tea Extracts

1.3 L-theanine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global L-theanine Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Healthcare Products

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4 L-theanine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global L-theanine Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global L-theanine Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global L-theanine Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 L-theanine Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global L-theanine Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global L-theanine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global L-theanine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global L-theanine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global L-theanine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States L-theanine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe L-theanine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China L-theanine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan L-theanine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia L-theanine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India L-theanine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global L-theanine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top L-theanine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top L-theanine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global L-theanine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in L-theanine as of 2019)

3.4 Global L-theanine Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers L-theanine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key L-theanine Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global L-theanine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global L-theanine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global L-theanine Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global L-theanine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global L-theanine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global L-theanine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global L-theanine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global L-theanine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global L-theanine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global L-theanine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global L-theanine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global L-theanine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global L-theanine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States L-theanine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States L-theanine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe L-theanine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe L-theanine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China L-theanine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China L-theanine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan L-theanine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan L-theanine Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia L-theanine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia L-theanine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India L-theanine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India L-theanine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India L-theanine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India L-theanine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in L-theanine Business

12.1 Taiyo Kagaku

12.1.1 Taiyo Kagaku Corporation Information

12.1.2 Taiyo Kagaku Business Overview

12.1.3 Taiyo Kagaku L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Taiyo Kagaku L-theanine Products Offered

12.1.5 Taiyo Kagaku Recent Development

12.2 Blue California

12.2.1 Blue California Corporation Information

12.2.2 Blue California Business Overview

12.2.3 Blue California L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Blue California L-theanine Products Offered

12.2.5 Blue California Recent Development

12.3 Infré

12.3.1 Infré Corporation Information

12.3.2 Infré Business Overview

12.3.3 Infré L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Infré L-theanine Products Offered

12.3.5 Infré Recent Development

12.4 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical

12.4.1 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical Business Overview

12.4.3 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical L-theanine Products Offered

12.4.5 ZheJiang TianRui Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

12.5.1 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical Business Overview

12.5.3 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical L-theanine Products Offered

12.5.5 Qu Zhou Joy Chemical Recent Development

12.6 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid

12.6.1 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Business Overview

12.6.3 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid L-theanine Products Offered

12.6.5 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Recent Development

12.7 Changzhou Golden Bright

12.7.1 Changzhou Golden Bright Corporation Information

12.7.2 Changzhou Golden Bright Business Overview

12.7.3 Changzhou Golden Bright L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Changzhou Golden Bright L-theanine Products Offered

12.7.5 Changzhou Golden Bright Recent Development

12.8 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

12.8.1 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.8.2 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.8.3 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals L-theanine Products Offered

12.8.5 FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.9 Hangzhou Qinyuan

12.9.1 Hangzhou Qinyuan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hangzhou Qinyuan Business Overview

12.9.3 Hangzhou Qinyuan L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hangzhou Qinyuan L-theanine Products Offered

12.9.5 Hangzhou Qinyuan Recent Development

12.10 Wuxi Southern Yangtze

12.10.1 Wuxi Southern Yangtze Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wuxi Southern Yangtze Business Overview

12.10.3 Wuxi Southern Yangtze L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Wuxi Southern Yangtze L-theanine Products Offered

12.10.5 Wuxi Southern Yangtze Recent Development

12.11 Novanat Bioresources

12.11.1 Novanat Bioresources Corporation Information

12.11.2 Novanat Bioresources Business Overview

12.11.3 Novanat Bioresources L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Novanat Bioresources L-theanine Products Offered

12.11.5 Novanat Bioresources Recent Development

12.12 Wagott Bio-tech

12.12.1 Wagott Bio-tech Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wagott Bio-tech Business Overview

12.12.3 Wagott Bio-tech L-theanine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Wagott Bio-tech L-theanine Products Offered

12.12.5 Wagott Bio-tech Recent Development 13 L-theanine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 L-theanine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of L-theanine

13.4 L-theanine Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 L-theanine Distributors List

14.3 L-theanine Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 L-theanine Market Trends

15.2 L-theanine Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 L-theanine Market Challenges

15.4 L-theanine Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

