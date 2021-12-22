L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Ajinomoto group, KYOWA, Haide Biochem

“

A newly published report titled “(L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the L-Arginine Monohydrochloride report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ajinomoto group, KYOWA, Haide Biochem, Daesang, Jurui Biotechnology, Jingjing, Jinghai Amino Acid, Jiahe Biotech, SHINE STAR, Xingyu Technology, Longtengbiotech, JIRONG PHARM

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food industry

Others



The L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride

1.2 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.3 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Food industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production

3.4.1 North America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production

3.5.1 Europe L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production

3.6.1 China L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production

3.7.1 Japan L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Region

4.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Ajinomoto group

7.1.1 Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Ajinomoto group L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Ajinomoto group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Ajinomoto group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KYOWA

7.2.1 KYOWA L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.2.2 KYOWA L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KYOWA L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KYOWA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KYOWA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Haide Biochem

7.3.1 Haide Biochem L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.3.2 Haide Biochem L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Haide Biochem L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Haide Biochem Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Haide Biochem Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Daesang

7.4.1 Daesang L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.4.2 Daesang L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Daesang L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Daesang Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Daesang Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jurui Biotechnology

7.5.1 Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jurui Biotechnology L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jurui Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jurui Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Jingjing

7.6.1 Jingjing L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jingjing L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Jingjing L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Jingjing Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Jingjing Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jinghai Amino Acid

7.7.1 Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jinghai Amino Acid L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jinghai Amino Acid Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jinghai Amino Acid Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jiahe Biotech

7.8.1 Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jiahe Biotech L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jiahe Biotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiahe Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SHINE STAR

7.9.1 SHINE STAR L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.9.2 SHINE STAR L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SHINE STAR L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SHINE STAR Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SHINE STAR Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xingyu Technology

7.10.1 Xingyu Technology L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xingyu Technology L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xingyu Technology L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Xingyu Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xingyu Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Longtengbiotech

7.11.1 Longtengbiotech L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.11.2 Longtengbiotech L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Longtengbiotech L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Longtengbiotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Longtengbiotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 JIRONG PHARM

7.12.1 JIRONG PHARM L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Corporation Information

7.12.2 JIRONG PHARM L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Product Portfolio

7.12.3 JIRONG PHARM L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 JIRONG PHARM Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 JIRONG PHARM Recent Developments/Updates

8 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride

8.4 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Distributors List

9.3 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Industry Trends

10.2 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Growth Drivers

10.3 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Challenges

10.4 L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan L-Arginine Monohydrochloride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of L-Arginine Monohydrochloride by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”