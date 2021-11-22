Ku-Band BUC Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings), CPI, XMW

“

The report titled Global Ku-Band BUC Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ku-Band BUC market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ku-Band BUC market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ku-Band BUC market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ku-Band BUC market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ku-Band BUC report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ku-Band BUC report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ku-Band BUC market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ku-Band BUC market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ku-Band BUC market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ku-Band BUC market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ku-Band BUC market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings), CPI, XMW, Norsat, AnaCom, Advantech Wireless, Agilis Satcom, Terrasat, Linwave Technology, Gilat Satellite Networks, Amplus Communication, IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect), Skyware Technologies, NexGenWave, Alga Microwave, Actox

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 8 Watt

12 Watt to 25 Watt

30 Watt to 80 Watt

Above 100 Watt



Market Segmentation by Application:

Government

Commercial



The Ku-Band BUC Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ku-Band BUC market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ku-Band BUC market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ku-Band BUC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ku-Band BUC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ku-Band BUC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ku-Band BUC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ku-Band BUC market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ku-Band BUC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Power

1.2.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size Growth Rate by Power

1.2.2 Below 8 Watt

1.2.3 12 Watt to 25 Watt

1.2.4 30 Watt to 80 Watt

1.2.5 Above 100 Watt

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Ku-Band BUC, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Ku-Band BUC Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Ku-Band BUC Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Ku-Band BUC Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ku-Band BUC Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ku-Band BUC Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Ku-Band BUC Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ku-Band BUC Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ku-Band BUC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ku-Band BUC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ku-Band BUC Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ku-Band BUC Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ku-Band BUC Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Power (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size by Power (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales by Power (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Power (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ku-Band BUC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Power (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ku-Band BUC Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Ku-Band BUC Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Ku-Band BUC Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ku-Band BUC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Power and Application

6.1 Japan Ku-Band BUC Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Ku-Band BUC Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Ku-Band BUC Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Ku-Band BUC Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Ku-Band BUC Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Ku-Band BUC Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Ku-Band BUC Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Ku-Band BUC Historic Market Review by Power (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Ku-Band BUC Sales Market Share by Power (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Ku-Band BUC Revenue Market Share by Power (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Ku-Band BUC Price by Power (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Ku-Band BUC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Power (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Ku-Band BUC Sales Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Ku-Band BUC Revenue Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Ku-Band BUC Price Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Ku-Band BUC Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Ku-Band BUC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Ku-Band BUC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Ku-Band BUC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Ku-Band BUC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Ku-Band BUC Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Ku-Band BUC Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Ku-Band BUC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ku-Band BUC Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Ku-Band BUC Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ku-Band BUC Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ku-Band BUC Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Ku-Band BUC Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ku-Band BUC Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Ku-Band BUC Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Ku-Band BUC Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Ku-Band BUC Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ku-Band BUC Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Ku-Band BUC Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ku-Band BUC Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ku-Band BUC Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ku-Band BUC Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ku-Band BUC Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings)

12.1.1 New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings) Corporation Information

12.1.2 New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings) Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings) Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.1.5 New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings) Recent Development

12.2 CPI

12.2.1 CPI Corporation Information

12.2.2 CPI Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CPI Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CPI Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.2.5 CPI Recent Development

12.3 XMW

12.3.1 XMW Corporation Information

12.3.2 XMW Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 XMW Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 XMW Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.3.5 XMW Recent Development

12.4 Norsat

12.4.1 Norsat Corporation Information

12.4.2 Norsat Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Norsat Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Norsat Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.4.5 Norsat Recent Development

12.5 AnaCom

12.5.1 AnaCom Corporation Information

12.5.2 AnaCom Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AnaCom Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AnaCom Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.5.5 AnaCom Recent Development

12.6 Advantech Wireless

12.6.1 Advantech Wireless Corporation Information

12.6.2 Advantech Wireless Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Advantech Wireless Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Advantech Wireless Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.6.5 Advantech Wireless Recent Development

12.7 Agilis Satcom

12.7.1 Agilis Satcom Corporation Information

12.7.2 Agilis Satcom Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agilis Satcom Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Agilis Satcom Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.7.5 Agilis Satcom Recent Development

12.8 Terrasat

12.8.1 Terrasat Corporation Information

12.8.2 Terrasat Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Terrasat Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Terrasat Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.8.5 Terrasat Recent Development

12.9 Linwave Technology

12.9.1 Linwave Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Linwave Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Linwave Technology Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Linwave Technology Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.9.5 Linwave Technology Recent Development

12.10 Gilat Satellite Networks

12.10.1 Gilat Satellite Networks Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gilat Satellite Networks Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Gilat Satellite Networks Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gilat Satellite Networks Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.10.5 Gilat Satellite Networks Recent Development

12.11 Amplus Communication

12.11.1 Amplus Communication Corporation Information

12.11.2 Amplus Communication Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Amplus Communication Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Amplus Communication Ku-Band BUC Products Offered

12.11.5 Amplus Communication Recent Development

12.12 IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect)

12.12.1 IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect) Corporation Information

12.12.2 IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect) Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect) Products Offered

12.12.5 IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect) Recent Development

12.13 Skyware Technologies

12.13.1 Skyware Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Skyware Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Skyware Technologies Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Skyware Technologies Products Offered

12.13.5 Skyware Technologies Recent Development

12.14 NexGenWave

12.14.1 NexGenWave Corporation Information

12.14.2 NexGenWave Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 NexGenWave Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 NexGenWave Products Offered

12.14.5 NexGenWave Recent Development

12.15 Alga Microwave

12.15.1 Alga Microwave Corporation Information

12.15.2 Alga Microwave Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Alga Microwave Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Alga Microwave Products Offered

12.15.5 Alga Microwave Recent Development

12.16 Actox

12.16.1 Actox Corporation Information

12.16.2 Actox Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Actox Ku-Band BUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Actox Products Offered

12.16.5 Actox Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Ku-Band BUC Industry Trends

13.2 Ku-Band BUC Market Drivers

13.3 Ku-Band BUC Market Challenges

13.4 Ku-Band BUC Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ku-Band BUC Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”