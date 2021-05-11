Knitwear Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2021- 2027| Chanel, Dior, Prada

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Knitwear Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Knitwear market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Knitwear market and how they will progress in the coming years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Knitwear Market Research Report: Chanel, Dior, Prada, Adidas, Carhartt, Champion, Fox, Gildan, Hanes, Hollister, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Pierre Cardin, UA, Zara, PUMA, Lining, 361°, Uniqlo, H&M

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Knitwear market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Knitwear market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Knitwear market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Knitwear market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. Furthermore, you can ask for a customization of the report based on your requirements. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.

Global Knitwear Market by Type: Jumpers, Tops, Cardigans, Turtlenecks, Dresses & Skirts

Global Knitwear Market by Application: Men’s, Women’s, Kid’s

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Knitwear market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Knitwear market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Knitwear market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Knitwear market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Knitwear market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Knitwear market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Knitwear market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Knitwear market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Knitwear market?

Table of Contents

1 Knitwear Market Overview

1.1 Knitwear Product Overview

1.2 Knitwear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Jumpers

1.2.2 Tops

1.2.3 Cardigans

1.2.4 Turtlenecks

1.2.5 Dresses & Skirts

1.3 Global Knitwear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Knitwear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Knitwear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Knitwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Knitwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Knitwear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Knitwear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Knitwear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Knitwear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Knitwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Knitwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Knitwear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Knitwear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Knitwear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Knitwear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Knitwear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Knitwear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Knitwear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Knitwear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Knitwear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Knitwear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Knitwear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Knitwear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Knitwear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Knitwear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Knitwear by Application

4.1 Knitwear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men’s

4.1.2 Women’s

4.1.3 Kid’s

4.2 Global Knitwear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Knitwear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Knitwear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Knitwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Knitwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Knitwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Knitwear by Country

5.1 North America Knitwear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Knitwear by Country

6.1 Europe Knitwear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Knitwear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Knitwear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Knitwear by Country

8.1 Latin America Knitwear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Knitwear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Knitwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Knitwear Business

10.1 Chanel

10.1.1 Chanel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chanel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Chanel Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Chanel Knitwear Products Offered

10.1.5 Chanel Recent Development

10.2 Dior

10.2.1 Dior Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dior Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dior Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Chanel Knitwear Products Offered

10.2.5 Dior Recent Development

10.3 Prada

10.3.1 Prada Corporation Information

10.3.2 Prada Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Prada Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Prada Knitwear Products Offered

10.3.5 Prada Recent Development

10.4 Adidas

10.4.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.4.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Adidas Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Adidas Knitwear Products Offered

10.4.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.5 Carhartt

10.5.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

10.5.2 Carhartt Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Carhartt Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Carhartt Knitwear Products Offered

10.5.5 Carhartt Recent Development

10.6 Champion

10.6.1 Champion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Champion Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Champion Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Champion Knitwear Products Offered

10.6.5 Champion Recent Development

10.7 Fox

10.7.1 Fox Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fox Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Fox Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Fox Knitwear Products Offered

10.7.5 Fox Recent Development

10.8 Gildan

10.8.1 Gildan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gildan Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gildan Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Gildan Knitwear Products Offered

10.8.5 Gildan Recent Development

10.9 Hanes

10.9.1 Hanes Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hanes Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hanes Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hanes Knitwear Products Offered

10.9.5 Hanes Recent Development

10.10 Hollister

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Knitwear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hollister Knitwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hollister Recent Development

10.11 Nike

10.11.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nike Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nike Knitwear Products Offered

10.11.5 Nike Recent Development

10.12 Louis Vuitton

10.12.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

10.12.2 Louis Vuitton Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Louis Vuitton Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Louis Vuitton Knitwear Products Offered

10.12.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

10.13 Burberry

10.13.1 Burberry Corporation Information

10.13.2 Burberry Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Burberry Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Burberry Knitwear Products Offered

10.13.5 Burberry Recent Development

10.14 Pierre Cardin

10.14.1 Pierre Cardin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pierre Cardin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Pierre Cardin Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Pierre Cardin Knitwear Products Offered

10.14.5 Pierre Cardin Recent Development

10.15 UA

10.15.1 UA Corporation Information

10.15.2 UA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 UA Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 UA Knitwear Products Offered

10.15.5 UA Recent Development

10.16 Zara

10.16.1 Zara Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zara Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Zara Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Zara Knitwear Products Offered

10.16.5 Zara Recent Development

10.17 PUMA

10.17.1 PUMA Corporation Information

10.17.2 PUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 PUMA Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 PUMA Knitwear Products Offered

10.17.5 PUMA Recent Development

10.18 Lining

10.18.1 Lining Corporation Information

10.18.2 Lining Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Lining Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Lining Knitwear Products Offered

10.18.5 Lining Recent Development

10.19 361°

10.19.1 361° Corporation Information

10.19.2 361° Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 361° Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 361° Knitwear Products Offered

10.19.5 361° Recent Development

10.20 Uniqlo

10.20.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

10.20.2 Uniqlo Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Uniqlo Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Uniqlo Knitwear Products Offered

10.20.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

10.21 H&M

10.21.1 H&M Corporation Information

10.21.2 H&M Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 H&M Knitwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 H&M Knitwear Products Offered

10.21.5 H&M Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Knitwear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Knitwear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Knitwear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Knitwear Distributors

12.3 Knitwear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

