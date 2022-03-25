Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2022-2028 | Fcavalves, Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv, DeZURIK

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Knife Edge Gate Valve Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Knife Edge Gate Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fcavalves, Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv, DeZURIK, Orbinox, VAT Vakuumventile, Vortex, Talleres Mecanicos Herbe, Highlight Technology, Emerson, VAG, Bray International, Flowrox, Weir, Stafsjö Valves, Velan, ERHARD, Tecofi, ITT, AMTECH, L&T Valves, Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited, Meticvalve, Hawle, Aira Euro, Crane Engineering, Supertechnical, Henry Pratt Company, Safe Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bi-directional

Unidirectional



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Plants

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Oil and Gas

Others



The Knife Edge Gate Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Knife Edge Gate Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Overview

1.1 Knife Edge Gate Valve Product Overview

1.2 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bi-directional

1.2.2 Unidirectional

1.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Knife Edge Gate Valve Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Knife Edge Gate Valve Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Knife Edge Gate Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Knife Edge Gate Valve as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Knife Edge Gate Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Knife Edge Gate Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Knife Edge Gate Valve Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve by Application

4.1 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Plants

4.1.2 Water Treatment

4.1.3 Pulp and Paper

4.1.4 Oil and Gas

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Knife Edge Gate Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve by Country

5.1 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve by Country

6.1 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve by Country

8.1 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Knife Edge Gate Valve Business

10.1 Fcavalves

10.1.1 Fcavalves Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fcavalves Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fcavalves Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Fcavalves Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 Fcavalves Recent Development

10.2 Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv

10.2.1 Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 Zhejiang Hiton Special Valv Recent Development

10.3 DeZURIK

10.3.1 DeZURIK Corporation Information

10.3.2 DeZURIK Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DeZURIK Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 DeZURIK Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 DeZURIK Recent Development

10.4 Orbinox

10.4.1 Orbinox Corporation Information

10.4.2 Orbinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Orbinox Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Orbinox Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Orbinox Recent Development

10.5 VAT Vakuumventile

10.5.1 VAT Vakuumventile Corporation Information

10.5.2 VAT Vakuumventile Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 VAT Vakuumventile Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 VAT Vakuumventile Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 VAT Vakuumventile Recent Development

10.6 Vortex

10.6.1 Vortex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Vortex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Vortex Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Vortex Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Vortex Recent Development

10.7 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe

10.7.1 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Corporation Information

10.7.2 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Recent Development

10.8 Highlight Technology

10.8.1 Highlight Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Highlight Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Highlight Technology Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Highlight Technology Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 Highlight Technology Recent Development

10.9 Emerson

10.9.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Emerson Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Emerson Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.10 VAG

10.10.1 VAG Corporation Information

10.10.2 VAG Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 VAG Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 VAG Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.10.5 VAG Recent Development

10.11 Bray International

10.11.1 Bray International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bray International Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bray International Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Bray International Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Bray International Recent Development

10.12 Flowrox

10.12.1 Flowrox Corporation Information

10.12.2 Flowrox Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Flowrox Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Flowrox Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Flowrox Recent Development

10.13 Weir

10.13.1 Weir Corporation Information

10.13.2 Weir Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Weir Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Weir Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 Weir Recent Development

10.14 Stafsjö Valves

10.14.1 Stafsjö Valves Corporation Information

10.14.2 Stafsjö Valves Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Stafsjö Valves Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Stafsjö Valves Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 Stafsjö Valves Recent Development

10.15 Velan

10.15.1 Velan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Velan Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Velan Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Velan Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 Velan Recent Development

10.16 ERHARD

10.16.1 ERHARD Corporation Information

10.16.2 ERHARD Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 ERHARD Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 ERHARD Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.16.5 ERHARD Recent Development

10.17 Tecofi

10.17.1 Tecofi Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tecofi Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tecofi Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Tecofi Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.17.5 Tecofi Recent Development

10.18 ITT

10.18.1 ITT Corporation Information

10.18.2 ITT Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 ITT Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 ITT Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.18.5 ITT Recent Development

10.19 AMTECH

10.19.1 AMTECH Corporation Information

10.19.2 AMTECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 AMTECH Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 AMTECH Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.19.5 AMTECH Recent Development

10.20 L&T Valves

10.20.1 L&T Valves Corporation Information

10.20.2 L&T Valves Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 L&T Valves Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 L&T Valves Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.20.5 L&T Valves Recent Development

10.21 Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited

10.21.1 Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited Corporation Information

10.21.2 Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.21.5 Fluidtecq Pneumatics Private Limited Recent Development

10.22 Meticvalve

10.22.1 Meticvalve Corporation Information

10.22.2 Meticvalve Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Meticvalve Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Meticvalve Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.22.5 Meticvalve Recent Development

10.23 Hawle

10.23.1 Hawle Corporation Information

10.23.2 Hawle Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Hawle Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 Hawle Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.23.5 Hawle Recent Development

10.24 Aira Euro

10.24.1 Aira Euro Corporation Information

10.24.2 Aira Euro Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Aira Euro Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Aira Euro Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.24.5 Aira Euro Recent Development

10.25 Crane Engineering

10.25.1 Crane Engineering Corporation Information

10.25.2 Crane Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Crane Engineering Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Crane Engineering Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.25.5 Crane Engineering Recent Development

10.26 Supertechnical

10.26.1 Supertechnical Corporation Information

10.26.2 Supertechnical Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Supertechnical Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.26.4 Supertechnical Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.26.5 Supertechnical Recent Development

10.27 Henry Pratt Company

10.27.1 Henry Pratt Company Corporation Information

10.27.2 Henry Pratt Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Henry Pratt Company Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.27.4 Henry Pratt Company Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.27.5 Henry Pratt Company Recent Development

10.28 Safe Corporation

10.28.1 Safe Corporation Corporation Information

10.28.2 Safe Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Safe Corporation Knife Edge Gate Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.28.4 Safe Corporation Knife Edge Gate Valve Products Offered

10.28.5 Safe Corporation Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Knife Edge Gate Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Knife Edge Gate Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Knife Edge Gate Valve Industry Trends

11.4.2 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Drivers

11.4.3 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Challenges

11.4.4 Knife Edge Gate Valve Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Knife Edge Gate Valve Distributors

12.3 Knife Edge Gate Valve Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”