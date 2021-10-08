Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Knee Reconstruction Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Knee Reconstruction Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Holdings, Arthrex, ConforMIS, Corenetec, Corin, Elite Surgical, Evolutis, FH ORTHOPEDICS, Limacorporate, Medacta, Ortosintese, PETER BREHM, Shanghai MicroPort Medical, Surgival, B. Braun, Wright Medical Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal

Plastic

Fiber

Ceramics

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Research Lab



The Knee Reconstruction Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Knee Reconstruction Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Knee Reconstruction Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Knee Reconstruction Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Fiber

1.2.5 Ceramics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Research Lab

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Knee Reconstruction Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Reconstruction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.2 Smith & Nephew

11.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.2.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.2.3 Smith & Nephew Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Smith & Nephew Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.2.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

11.3 Stryker

11.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.3.2 Stryker Overview

11.3.3 Stryker Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Stryker Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.3.5 Stryker Recent Developments

11.4 Zimmer Holdings

11.4.1 Zimmer Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zimmer Holdings Overview

11.4.3 Zimmer Holdings Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Zimmer Holdings Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.4.5 Zimmer Holdings Recent Developments

11.5 Arthrex

11.5.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Arthrex Overview

11.5.3 Arthrex Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Arthrex Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.5.5 Arthrex Recent Developments

11.6 ConforMIS

11.6.1 ConforMIS Corporation Information

11.6.2 ConforMIS Overview

11.6.3 ConforMIS Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 ConforMIS Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.6.5 ConforMIS Recent Developments

11.7 Corenetec

11.7.1 Corenetec Corporation Information

11.7.2 Corenetec Overview

11.7.3 Corenetec Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Corenetec Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.7.5 Corenetec Recent Developments

11.8 Corin

11.8.1 Corin Corporation Information

11.8.2 Corin Overview

11.8.3 Corin Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Corin Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.8.5 Corin Recent Developments

11.9 Elite Surgical

11.9.1 Elite Surgical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Elite Surgical Overview

11.9.3 Elite Surgical Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Elite Surgical Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.9.5 Elite Surgical Recent Developments

11.10 Evolutis

11.10.1 Evolutis Corporation Information

11.10.2 Evolutis Overview

11.10.3 Evolutis Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Evolutis Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.10.5 Evolutis Recent Developments

11.11 FH ORTHOPEDICS

11.11.1 FH ORTHOPEDICS Corporation Information

11.11.2 FH ORTHOPEDICS Overview

11.11.3 FH ORTHOPEDICS Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 FH ORTHOPEDICS Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.11.5 FH ORTHOPEDICS Recent Developments

11.12 Limacorporate

11.12.1 Limacorporate Corporation Information

11.12.2 Limacorporate Overview

11.12.3 Limacorporate Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Limacorporate Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.12.5 Limacorporate Recent Developments

11.13 Medacta

11.13.1 Medacta Corporation Information

11.13.2 Medacta Overview

11.13.3 Medacta Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Medacta Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.13.5 Medacta Recent Developments

11.14 Ortosintese

11.14.1 Ortosintese Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ortosintese Overview

11.14.3 Ortosintese Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Ortosintese Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.14.5 Ortosintese Recent Developments

11.15 PETER BREHM

11.15.1 PETER BREHM Corporation Information

11.15.2 PETER BREHM Overview

11.15.3 PETER BREHM Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 PETER BREHM Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.15.5 PETER BREHM Recent Developments

11.16 Shanghai MicroPort Medical

11.16.1 Shanghai MicroPort Medical Corporation Information

11.16.2 Shanghai MicroPort Medical Overview

11.16.3 Shanghai MicroPort Medical Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Shanghai MicroPort Medical Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.16.5 Shanghai MicroPort Medical Recent Developments

11.17 Surgival

11.17.1 Surgival Corporation Information

11.17.2 Surgival Overview

11.17.3 Surgival Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Surgival Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.17.5 Surgival Recent Developments

11.18 B. Braun

11.18.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.18.2 B. Braun Overview

11.18.3 B. Braun Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 B. Braun Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.18.5 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.19 Wright Medical Group

11.19.1 Wright Medical Group Corporation Information

11.19.2 Wright Medical Group Overview

11.19.3 Wright Medical Group Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Wright Medical Group Knee Reconstruction Materials Product Description

11.19.5 Wright Medical Group Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Knee Reconstruction Materials Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Knee Reconstruction Materials Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Knee Reconstruction Materials Production Mode & Process

12.4 Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Knee Reconstruction Materials Sales Channels

12.4.2 Knee Reconstruction Materials Distributors

12.5 Knee Reconstruction Materials Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Knee Reconstruction Materials Industry Trends

13.2 Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Drivers

13.3 Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Challenges

13.4 Knee Reconstruction Materials Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Knee Reconstruction Materials Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

