Kinesiology Tape Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Kinesio Taping, KT TAPE, RockTape

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Kinesiology Tape Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kinesiology Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kinesiology Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kinesiology Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kinesiology Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kinesiology Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kinesiology Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kinesio Taping, KT TAPE, RockTape, SpiderTech, StrengthTape, Mueller, Nitto Denko, K-active, LP Support, Kindmax, Atex Medical, TERA Medical, Healixon, Towatek Korea, Medsport, DL Medical & Health, GSPMED, Major Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Roll Type

Precut Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Exclusive Shop

Online Store

Professional Sports

Supermarkets and Pharmacies

Others



The Kinesiology Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kinesiology Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kinesiology Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Kinesiology Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kinesiology Tape

1.2 Kinesiology Tape Segment by Packaging

1.2.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Packaging (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Roll Type

1.2.3 Precut Type

1.3 Kinesiology Tape Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Comparison by Sales Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Exclusive Shop

1.3.3 Online Store

1.3.4 Professional Sports

1.3.5 Supermarkets and Pharmacies

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Kinesiology Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Kinesiology Tape Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Kinesiology Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Kinesiology Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Kinesiology Tape Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Kinesiology Tape Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Kinesiology Tape Historic Market Analysis by Packaging

4.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Market Share by Packaging (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue Market Share by Packaging (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Price by Packaging (2016-2021)

5 Global Kinesiology Tape Historic Market Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kinesio Taping

6.1.1 Kinesio Taping Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kinesio Taping Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kinesio Taping Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kinesio Taping Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kinesio Taping Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 KT TAPE

6.2.1 KT TAPE Corporation Information

6.2.2 KT TAPE Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 KT TAPE Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 KT TAPE Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.2.5 KT TAPE Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 RockTape

6.3.1 RockTape Corporation Information

6.3.2 RockTape Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 RockTape Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 RockTape Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.3.5 RockTape Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 SpiderTech

6.4.1 SpiderTech Corporation Information

6.4.2 SpiderTech Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 SpiderTech Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 SpiderTech Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.4.5 SpiderTech Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 StrengthTape

6.5.1 StrengthTape Corporation Information

6.5.2 StrengthTape Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 StrengthTape Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 StrengthTape Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.5.5 StrengthTape Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Mueller

6.6.1 Mueller Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mueller Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Mueller Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mueller Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Mueller Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Nitto Denko

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Nitto Denko Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 K-active

6.8.1 K-active Corporation Information

6.8.2 K-active Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 K-active Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 K-active Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.8.5 K-active Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 LP Support

6.9.1 LP Support Corporation Information

6.9.2 LP Support Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 LP Support Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LP Support Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.9.5 LP Support Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Kindmax

6.10.1 Kindmax Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kindmax Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Kindmax Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Kindmax Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Kindmax Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Atex Medical

6.11.1 Atex Medical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Atex Medical Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Atex Medical Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Atex Medical Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Atex Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 TERA Medical

6.12.1 TERA Medical Corporation Information

6.12.2 TERA Medical Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 TERA Medical Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 TERA Medical Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.12.5 TERA Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Healixon

6.13.1 Healixon Corporation Information

6.13.2 Healixon Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Healixon Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Healixon Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Healixon Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Towatek Korea

6.14.1 Towatek Korea Corporation Information

6.14.2 Towatek Korea Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Towatek Korea Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Towatek Korea Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Towatek Korea Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Medsport

6.15.1 Medsport Corporation Information

6.15.2 Medsport Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Medsport Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Medsport Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Medsport Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 DL Medical & Health

6.16.1 DL Medical & Health Corporation Information

6.16.2 DL Medical & Health Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 DL Medical & Health Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 DL Medical & Health Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.16.5 DL Medical & Health Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 GSPMED

6.17.1 GSPMED Corporation Information

6.17.2 GSPMED Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 GSPMED Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 GSPMED Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.17.5 GSPMED Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Major Medical

6.18.1 Major Medical Corporation Information

6.18.2 Major Medical Kinesiology Tape Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Major Medical Kinesiology Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Major Medical Kinesiology Tape Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Major Medical Recent Developments/Updates

7 Kinesiology Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Kinesiology Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Kinesiology Tape

7.4 Kinesiology Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Kinesiology Tape Distributors List

8.3 Kinesiology Tape Customers

9 Kinesiology Tape Market Dynamics

9.1 Kinesiology Tape Industry Trends

9.2 Kinesiology Tape Growth Drivers

9.3 Kinesiology Tape Market Challenges

9.4 Kinesiology Tape Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Kinesiology Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Packaging

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kinesiology Tape by Packaging (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kinesiology Tape by Packaging (2022-2027)

10.2 Kinesiology Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kinesiology Tape by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kinesiology Tape by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Kinesiology Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kinesiology Tape by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kinesiology Tape by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

