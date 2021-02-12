Kids’ Swimwear Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Frugi Sally, Angel’s Face Sasha, New Look

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Kids’ Swimwear Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Kids’ Swimwear report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Kids’ Swimwear market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Kids’ Swimwear specifications, and company profiles. The Kids’ Swimwear study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kids’ Swimwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kids’ Swimwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kids’ Swimwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kids’ Swimwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kids’ Swimwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kids’ Swimwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Frugi Sally, Angel’s Face Sasha, New Look, Boden, Mothercare Little Bird, Jacadi, Monsoon, Mamas & Papas, Animal, John Lewis, Konfidence, Weird Fish, MC2 St Barth, Speedo, Aimer, Arena, Zoke, Yingfa, Triumph, Bluechips Apparel, American Apparel, Dolfin Swimwear, Few, La Perla Group, Lufthansa Garment, Parah S.P.A, Perry Ellis, Platypus, Sanqi International

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Boy Swimwear

Girl Swimwear



The Kids’ Swimwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kids’ Swimwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kids’ Swimwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kids’ Swimwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kids’ Swimwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kids’ Swimwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kids’ Swimwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kids’ Swimwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Kids’ Swimwear Market Overview

1.1 Kids’ Swimwear Product Scope

1.2 Kids’ Swimwear Segment by Material

1.2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Material (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Nylon

1.2.4 Spandex

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Kids’ Swimwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Boy Swimwear

1.3.3 Girl Swimwear

1.4 Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Kids’ Swimwear Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Kids’ Swimwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Kids’ Swimwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Kids’ Swimwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Kids’ Swimwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Kids’ Swimwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Kids’ Swimwear Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Kids’ Swimwear Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Kids’ Swimwear as of 2019)

3.4 Global Kids’ Swimwear Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Kids’ Swimwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Kids’ Swimwear Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Size by Material

4.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Historic Market Review by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price by Material (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

5 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

8.3 China Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

11.3 India Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kids’ Swimwear Business

12.1 Frugi Sally

12.1.1 Frugi Sally Corporation Information

12.1.2 Frugi Sally Business Overview

12.1.3 Frugi Sally Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Frugi Sally Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.1.5 Frugi Sally Recent Development

12.2 Angel’s Face Sasha

12.2.1 Angel’s Face Sasha Corporation Information

12.2.2 Angel’s Face Sasha Business Overview

12.2.3 Angel’s Face Sasha Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Angel’s Face Sasha Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.2.5 Angel’s Face Sasha Recent Development

12.3 New Look

12.3.1 New Look Corporation Information

12.3.2 New Look Business Overview

12.3.3 New Look Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 New Look Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.3.5 New Look Recent Development

12.4 Boden

12.4.1 Boden Corporation Information

12.4.2 Boden Business Overview

12.4.3 Boden Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Boden Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.4.5 Boden Recent Development

12.5 Mothercare Little Bird

12.5.1 Mothercare Little Bird Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mothercare Little Bird Business Overview

12.5.3 Mothercare Little Bird Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mothercare Little Bird Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.5.5 Mothercare Little Bird Recent Development

12.6 Jacadi

12.6.1 Jacadi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jacadi Business Overview

12.6.3 Jacadi Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jacadi Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.6.5 Jacadi Recent Development

12.7 Monsoon

12.7.1 Monsoon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Monsoon Business Overview

12.7.3 Monsoon Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Monsoon Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.7.5 Monsoon Recent Development

12.8 Mamas & Papas

12.8.1 Mamas & Papas Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mamas & Papas Business Overview

12.8.3 Mamas & Papas Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mamas & Papas Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.8.5 Mamas & Papas Recent Development

12.9 Animal

12.9.1 Animal Corporation Information

12.9.2 Animal Business Overview

12.9.3 Animal Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Animal Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.9.5 Animal Recent Development

12.10 John Lewis

12.10.1 John Lewis Corporation Information

12.10.2 John Lewis Business Overview

12.10.3 John Lewis Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 John Lewis Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.10.5 John Lewis Recent Development

12.11 Konfidence

12.11.1 Konfidence Corporation Information

12.11.2 Konfidence Business Overview

12.11.3 Konfidence Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Konfidence Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.11.5 Konfidence Recent Development

12.12 Weird Fish

12.12.1 Weird Fish Corporation Information

12.12.2 Weird Fish Business Overview

12.12.3 Weird Fish Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Weird Fish Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.12.5 Weird Fish Recent Development

12.13 MC2 St Barth

12.13.1 MC2 St Barth Corporation Information

12.13.2 MC2 St Barth Business Overview

12.13.3 MC2 St Barth Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 MC2 St Barth Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.13.5 MC2 St Barth Recent Development

12.14 Speedo

12.14.1 Speedo Corporation Information

12.14.2 Speedo Business Overview

12.14.3 Speedo Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Speedo Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.14.5 Speedo Recent Development

12.15 Aimer

12.15.1 Aimer Corporation Information

12.15.2 Aimer Business Overview

12.15.3 Aimer Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Aimer Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.15.5 Aimer Recent Development

12.16 Arena

12.16.1 Arena Corporation Information

12.16.2 Arena Business Overview

12.16.3 Arena Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Arena Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.16.5 Arena Recent Development

12.17 Zoke

12.17.1 Zoke Corporation Information

12.17.2 Zoke Business Overview

12.17.3 Zoke Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Zoke Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.17.5 Zoke Recent Development

12.18 Yingfa

12.18.1 Yingfa Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yingfa Business Overview

12.18.3 Yingfa Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Yingfa Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.18.5 Yingfa Recent Development

12.19 Triumph

12.19.1 Triumph Corporation Information

12.19.2 Triumph Business Overview

12.19.3 Triumph Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Triumph Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.19.5 Triumph Recent Development

12.20 Bluechips Apparel

12.20.1 Bluechips Apparel Corporation Information

12.20.2 Bluechips Apparel Business Overview

12.20.3 Bluechips Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Bluechips Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.20.5 Bluechips Apparel Recent Development

12.21 American Apparel

12.21.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

12.21.2 American Apparel Business Overview

12.21.3 American Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 American Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.21.5 American Apparel Recent Development

12.22 Dolfin Swimwear

12.22.1 Dolfin Swimwear Corporation Information

12.22.2 Dolfin Swimwear Business Overview

12.22.3 Dolfin Swimwear Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Dolfin Swimwear Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.22.5 Dolfin Swimwear Recent Development

12.23 Few

12.23.1 Few Corporation Information

12.23.2 Few Business Overview

12.23.3 Few Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Few Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.23.5 Few Recent Development

12.24 La Perla Group

12.24.1 La Perla Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 La Perla Group Business Overview

12.24.3 La Perla Group Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 La Perla Group Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.24.5 La Perla Group Recent Development

12.25 Lufthansa Garment

12.25.1 Lufthansa Garment Corporation Information

12.25.2 Lufthansa Garment Business Overview

12.25.3 Lufthansa Garment Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Lufthansa Garment Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.25.5 Lufthansa Garment Recent Development

12.26 Parah S.P.A

12.26.1 Parah S.P.A Corporation Information

12.26.2 Parah S.P.A Business Overview

12.26.3 Parah S.P.A Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Parah S.P.A Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.26.5 Parah S.P.A Recent Development

12.27 Perry Ellis

12.27.1 Perry Ellis Corporation Information

12.27.2 Perry Ellis Business Overview

12.27.3 Perry Ellis Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Perry Ellis Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.27.5 Perry Ellis Recent Development

12.28 Platypus

12.28.1 Platypus Corporation Information

12.28.2 Platypus Business Overview

12.28.3 Platypus Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Platypus Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.28.5 Platypus Recent Development

12.29 Sanqi International

12.29.1 Sanqi International Corporation Information

12.29.2 Sanqi International Business Overview

12.29.3 Sanqi International Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Sanqi International Kids’ Swimwear Products Offered

12.29.5 Sanqi International Recent Development

13 Kids’ Swimwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Kids’ Swimwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Kids’ Swimwear

13.4 Kids’ Swimwear Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Kids’ Swimwear Distributors List

14.3 Kids’ Swimwear Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Kids’ Swimwear Market Trends

15.2 Kids’ Swimwear Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Kids’ Swimwear Market Challenges

15.4 Kids’ Swimwear Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”