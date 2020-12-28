Kids’ Swimwear Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2026 | Frugi Sally, Angel’s Face Sasha, New Look

“

The report titled Global Kids’ Swimwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Kids’ Swimwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Kids’ Swimwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Kids’ Swimwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Kids’ Swimwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Kids’ Swimwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kids’ Swimwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kids’ Swimwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kids’ Swimwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kids’ Swimwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kids’ Swimwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kids’ Swimwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Frugi Sally, Angel’s Face Sasha, New Look, Boden, Mothercare Little Bird, Jacadi, Monsoon, Mamas & Papas, Animal, John Lewis, Konfidence, Weird Fish, MC2 St Barth, Speedo, Aimer, Arena, Zoke, Yingfa, Triumph, Bluechips Apparel, American Apparel, Dolfin Swimwear, Few, La Perla Group, Lufthansa Garment, Parah S.P.A, Perry Ellis, Platypus, Sanqi International

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Boy Swimwear

Girl Swimwear



The Kids’ Swimwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kids’ Swimwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kids’ Swimwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kids’ Swimwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kids’ Swimwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kids’ Swimwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kids’ Swimwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kids’ Swimwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Kids’ Swimwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kids’ Swimwear

1.2 Kids’ Swimwear Segment by Material

1.2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Material (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Nylon

1.2.4 Spandex

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Kids’ Swimwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Kids’ Swimwear Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Boy Swimwear

1.3.3 Girl Swimwear

1.4 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Kids’ Swimwear Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Kids’ Swimwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Kids’ Swimwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Kids’ Swimwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Kids’ Swimwear Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Kids’ Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Kids’ Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Kids’ Swimwear Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Kids’ Swimwear Historic Market Analysis by Material

4.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Kids’ Swimwear Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Kids’ Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Kids’ Swimwear Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kids’ Swimwear Business

6.1 Frugi Sally

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Frugi Sally Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Frugi Sally Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Frugi Sally Products Offered

6.1.5 Frugi Sally Recent Development

6.2 Angel’s Face Sasha

6.2.1 Angel’s Face Sasha Corporation Information

6.2.2 Angel’s Face Sasha Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Angel’s Face Sasha Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Angel’s Face Sasha Products Offered

6.2.5 Angel’s Face Sasha Recent Development

6.3 New Look

6.3.1 New Look Corporation Information

6.3.2 New Look Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 New Look Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 New Look Products Offered

6.3.5 New Look Recent Development

6.4 Boden

6.4.1 Boden Corporation Information

6.4.2 Boden Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Boden Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Boden Products Offered

6.4.5 Boden Recent Development

6.5 Mothercare Little Bird

6.5.1 Mothercare Little Bird Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mothercare Little Bird Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Mothercare Little Bird Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Mothercare Little Bird Products Offered

6.5.5 Mothercare Little Bird Recent Development

6.6 Jacadi

6.6.1 Jacadi Corporation Information

6.6.2 Jacadi Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Jacadi Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Jacadi Products Offered

6.6.5 Jacadi Recent Development

6.7 Monsoon

6.6.1 Monsoon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Monsoon Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Monsoon Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Monsoon Products Offered

6.7.5 Monsoon Recent Development

6.8 Mamas & Papas

6.8.1 Mamas & Papas Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mamas & Papas Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Mamas & Papas Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Mamas & Papas Products Offered

6.8.5 Mamas & Papas Recent Development

6.9 Animal

6.9.1 Animal Corporation Information

6.9.2 Animal Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Animal Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Animal Products Offered

6.9.5 Animal Recent Development

6.10 John Lewis

6.10.1 John Lewis Corporation Information

6.10.2 John Lewis Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 John Lewis Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 John Lewis Products Offered

6.10.5 John Lewis Recent Development

6.11 Konfidence

6.11.1 Konfidence Corporation Information

6.11.2 Konfidence Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Konfidence Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Konfidence Products Offered

6.11.5 Konfidence Recent Development

6.12 Weird Fish

6.12.1 Weird Fish Corporation Information

6.12.2 Weird Fish Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Weird Fish Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Weird Fish Products Offered

6.12.5 Weird Fish Recent Development

6.13 MC2 St Barth

6.13.1 MC2 St Barth Corporation Information

6.13.2 MC2 St Barth Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 MC2 St Barth Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 MC2 St Barth Products Offered

6.13.5 MC2 St Barth Recent Development

6.14 Speedo

6.14.1 Speedo Corporation Information

6.14.2 Speedo Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Speedo Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Speedo Products Offered

6.14.5 Speedo Recent Development

6.15 Aimer

6.15.1 Aimer Corporation Information

6.15.2 Aimer Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Aimer Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Aimer Products Offered

6.15.5 Aimer Recent Development

6.16 Arena

6.16.1 Arena Corporation Information

6.16.2 Arena Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Arena Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Arena Products Offered

6.16.5 Arena Recent Development

6.17 Zoke

6.17.1 Zoke Corporation Information

6.17.2 Zoke Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Zoke Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Zoke Products Offered

6.17.5 Zoke Recent Development

6.18 Yingfa

6.18.1 Yingfa Corporation Information

6.18.2 Yingfa Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Yingfa Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Yingfa Products Offered

6.18.5 Yingfa Recent Development

6.19 Triumph

6.19.1 Triumph Corporation Information

6.19.2 Triumph Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Triumph Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Triumph Products Offered

6.19.5 Triumph Recent Development

6.20 Bluechips Apparel

6.20.1 Bluechips Apparel Corporation Information

6.20.2 Bluechips Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Bluechips Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Bluechips Apparel Products Offered

6.20.5 Bluechips Apparel Recent Development

6.21 American Apparel

6.21.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

6.21.2 American Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 American Apparel Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 American Apparel Products Offered

6.21.5 American Apparel Recent Development

6.22 Dolfin Swimwear

6.22.1 Dolfin Swimwear Corporation Information

6.22.2 Dolfin Swimwear Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.22.3 Dolfin Swimwear Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Dolfin Swimwear Products Offered

6.22.5 Dolfin Swimwear Recent Development

6.23 Few

6.23.1 Few Corporation Information

6.23.2 Few Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.23.3 Few Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Few Products Offered

6.23.5 Few Recent Development

6.24 La Perla Group

6.24.1 La Perla Group Corporation Information

6.24.2 La Perla Group Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.24.3 La Perla Group Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 La Perla Group Products Offered

6.24.5 La Perla Group Recent Development

6.25 Lufthansa Garment

6.25.1 Lufthansa Garment Corporation Information

6.25.2 Lufthansa Garment Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.25.3 Lufthansa Garment Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Lufthansa Garment Products Offered

6.25.5 Lufthansa Garment Recent Development

6.26 Parah S.P.A

6.26.1 Parah S.P.A Corporation Information

6.26.2 Parah S.P.A Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.26.3 Parah S.P.A Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Parah S.P.A Products Offered

6.26.5 Parah S.P.A Recent Development

6.27 Perry Ellis

6.27.1 Perry Ellis Corporation Information

6.27.2 Perry Ellis Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.27.3 Perry Ellis Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Perry Ellis Products Offered

6.27.5 Perry Ellis Recent Development

6.28 Platypus

6.28.1 Platypus Corporation Information

6.28.2 Platypus Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.28.3 Platypus Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Platypus Products Offered

6.28.5 Platypus Recent Development

6.29 Sanqi International

6.29.1 Sanqi International Corporation Information

6.29.2 Sanqi International Kids’ Swimwear Description, Business Overview

6.29.3 Sanqi International Kids’ Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 Sanqi International Products Offered

6.29.5 Sanqi International Recent Development

7 Kids’ Swimwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Kids’ Swimwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Kids’ Swimwear

7.4 Kids’ Swimwear Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Kids’ Swimwear Distributors List

8.3 Kids’ Swimwear Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Projections by Material

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kids’ Swimwear by Material (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kids’ Swimwear by Material (2021-2026)

10.2 Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kids’ Swimwear by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kids’ Swimwear by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Kids’ Swimwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kids’ Swimwear by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kids’ Swimwear by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”