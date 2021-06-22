Kapton Tape Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | DowDuPont, 3M, Nitto Denko

“

The report titled Global Kapton Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Kapton Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Kapton Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Kapton Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Kapton Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Kapton Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kapton Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kapton Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kapton Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kapton Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kapton Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kapton Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DowDuPont, 3M, Nitto Denko, Kapton Tapes, Hisco, Botron, Polyonics, Can-Do National Tape, ESPI, DUNMORE, Greentree-Shercon, Shanghai Xinke, Micro to Nano, Electro Tape, CFS, Desco Industries, Essentra, Teraoka Seisakusho, Symbio, Multek, Viadon, Shunxuan New Materials, CEN Electronic Material, Dou Yee Enterprises, Tesa, Chukoh Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: 3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Other Applications



The Kapton Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kapton Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kapton Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kapton Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kapton Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kapton Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kapton Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kapton Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Kapton Tape Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.2.3 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 3C & Home Appliance

1.3.3 Industrial Equipment

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Automotive Industry

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Kapton Tape Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Kapton Tape Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Kapton Tape Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Kapton Tape Industry Trends

2.4.2 Kapton Tape Market Drivers

2.4.3 Kapton Tape Market Challenges

2.4.4 Kapton Tape Market Restraints

3 Global Kapton Tape Sales

3.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Kapton Tape Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Kapton Tape Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Kapton Tape Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Kapton Tape Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Kapton Tape Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Kapton Tape Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Kapton Tape Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Kapton Tape Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Kapton Tape Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Kapton Tape Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Kapton Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kapton Tape Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Kapton Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Kapton Tape Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Kapton Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kapton Tape Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Kapton Tape Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Kapton Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Kapton Tape Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Kapton Tape Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Kapton Tape Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Kapton Tape Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Kapton Tape Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Kapton Tape Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Kapton Tape Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Kapton Tape Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Kapton Tape Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Kapton Tape Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.1.3 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.1.5 DowDuPont Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.2.5 3M Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 3M Recent Developments

12.3 Nitto Denko

12.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nitto Denko Overview

12.3.3 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.3.5 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nitto Denko Recent Developments

12.4 Kapton Tapes

12.4.1 Kapton Tapes Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kapton Tapes Overview

12.4.3 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.4.5 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kapton Tapes Recent Developments

12.5 Hisco

12.5.1 Hisco Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hisco Overview

12.5.3 Hisco Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hisco Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.5.5 Hisco Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hisco Recent Developments

12.6 Botron

12.6.1 Botron Corporation Information

12.6.2 Botron Overview

12.6.3 Botron Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Botron Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.6.5 Botron Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Botron Recent Developments

12.7 Polyonics

12.7.1 Polyonics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polyonics Overview

12.7.3 Polyonics Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polyonics Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.7.5 Polyonics Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Polyonics Recent Developments

12.8 Can-Do National Tape

12.8.1 Can-Do National Tape Corporation Information

12.8.2 Can-Do National Tape Overview

12.8.3 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.8.5 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Can-Do National Tape Recent Developments

12.9 ESPI

12.9.1 ESPI Corporation Information

12.9.2 ESPI Overview

12.9.3 ESPI Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ESPI Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.9.5 ESPI Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ESPI Recent Developments

12.10 DUNMORE

12.10.1 DUNMORE Corporation Information

12.10.2 DUNMORE Overview

12.10.3 DUNMORE Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 DUNMORE Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.10.5 DUNMORE Kapton Tape SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 DUNMORE Recent Developments

12.11 Greentree-Shercon

12.11.1 Greentree-Shercon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Greentree-Shercon Overview

12.11.3 Greentree-Shercon Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Greentree-Shercon Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.11.5 Greentree-Shercon Recent Developments

12.12 Shanghai Xinke

12.12.1 Shanghai Xinke Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shanghai Xinke Overview

12.12.3 Shanghai Xinke Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shanghai Xinke Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.12.5 Shanghai Xinke Recent Developments

12.13 Micro to Nano

12.13.1 Micro to Nano Corporation Information

12.13.2 Micro to Nano Overview

12.13.3 Micro to Nano Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Micro to Nano Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.13.5 Micro to Nano Recent Developments

12.14 Electro Tape

12.14.1 Electro Tape Corporation Information

12.14.2 Electro Tape Overview

12.14.3 Electro Tape Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Electro Tape Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.14.5 Electro Tape Recent Developments

12.15 CFS

12.15.1 CFS Corporation Information

12.15.2 CFS Overview

12.15.3 CFS Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CFS Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.15.5 CFS Recent Developments

12.16 Desco Industries

12.16.1 Desco Industries Corporation Information

12.16.2 Desco Industries Overview

12.16.3 Desco Industries Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Desco Industries Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.16.5 Desco Industries Recent Developments

12.17 Essentra

12.17.1 Essentra Corporation Information

12.17.2 Essentra Overview

12.17.3 Essentra Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Essentra Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.17.5 Essentra Recent Developments

12.18 Teraoka Seisakusho

12.18.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.18.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Overview

12.18.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.18.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Developments

12.19 Symbio

12.19.1 Symbio Corporation Information

12.19.2 Symbio Overview

12.19.3 Symbio Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Symbio Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.19.5 Symbio Recent Developments

12.20 Multek

12.20.1 Multek Corporation Information

12.20.2 Multek Overview

12.20.3 Multek Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Multek Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.20.5 Multek Recent Developments

12.21 Viadon

12.21.1 Viadon Corporation Information

12.21.2 Viadon Overview

12.21.3 Viadon Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Viadon Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.21.5 Viadon Recent Developments

12.22 Shunxuan New Materials

12.22.1 Shunxuan New Materials Corporation Information

12.22.2 Shunxuan New Materials Overview

12.22.3 Shunxuan New Materials Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Shunxuan New Materials Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.22.5 Shunxuan New Materials Recent Developments

12.23 CEN Electronic Material

12.23.1 CEN Electronic Material Corporation Information

12.23.2 CEN Electronic Material Overview

12.23.3 CEN Electronic Material Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 CEN Electronic Material Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.23.5 CEN Electronic Material Recent Developments

12.24 Dou Yee Enterprises

12.24.1 Dou Yee Enterprises Corporation Information

12.24.2 Dou Yee Enterprises Overview

12.24.3 Dou Yee Enterprises Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Dou Yee Enterprises Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.24.5 Dou Yee Enterprises Recent Developments

12.25 Tesa

12.25.1 Tesa Corporation Information

12.25.2 Tesa Overview

12.25.3 Tesa Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Tesa Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.25.5 Tesa Recent Developments

12.26 Chukoh Chemical

12.26.1 Chukoh Chemical Corporation Information

12.26.2 Chukoh Chemical Overview

12.26.3 Chukoh Chemical Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Chukoh Chemical Kapton Tape Products and Services

12.26.5 Chukoh Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Kapton Tape Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Kapton Tape Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Kapton Tape Production Mode & Process

13.4 Kapton Tape Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Kapton Tape Sales Channels

13.4.2 Kapton Tape Distributors

13.5 Kapton Tape Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”