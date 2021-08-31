Kaolin Clay Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | BASF, Imerys, Ashapura Group

“

The report titled Global Kaolin Clay Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Kaolin Clay market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Kaolin Clay market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Kaolin Clay market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Kaolin Clay market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Kaolin Clay report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kaolin Clay report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kaolin Clay market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kaolin Clay market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kaolin Clay market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kaolin Clay market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kaolin Clay market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Imerys, Ashapura Group, EICL Ltd., SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin Company, Kamin LLC, Lasselsberger Group, Quarzwerke GmbH, Sedlecky Kaolin A.S., 20 Microns, I-Minerals Inc., Kerakaolin, PLC., Kaolin Ead, Minotaur Exploration, Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd., Active Minerals International, LLC., Burgess Pigment Company, Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd., UMA Group of Kaolin, Manek Group of Companies, Goonvean Holdings Ltd., Shree Ram Minerals, Mota Ceramic Solutions

Market Segmentation by Product:

Calcined

Water-Washed

Surface-Modified



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paper

Ceramics

Fiberglass

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Plastics

Others



The Kaolin Clay Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kaolin Clay market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kaolin Clay market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kaolin Clay market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kaolin Clay industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kaolin Clay market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kaolin Clay market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kaolin Clay market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kaolin Clay Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Kaolin Clay Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Calcined

1.2.3 Water-Washed

1.2.4 Surface-Modified

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Kaolin Clay Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paper

1.3.3 Ceramics

1.3.4 Fiberglass

1.3.5 Paints & Coatings

1.3.6 Rubber

1.3.7 Plastics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Kaolin Clay Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Kaolin Clay Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Kaolin Clay, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Kaolin Clay Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Kaolin Clay Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Kaolin Clay Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Kaolin Clay Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Kaolin Clay Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Kaolin Clay Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Kaolin Clay Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Kaolin Clay Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Kaolin Clay Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Kaolin Clay Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Kaolin Clay Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Kaolin Clay Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kaolin Clay Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Kaolin Clay Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Kaolin Clay Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Kaolin Clay Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Kaolin Clay Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Kaolin Clay Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Kaolin Clay Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Kaolin Clay Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Kaolin Clay Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Kaolin Clay Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Kaolin Clay Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Kaolin Clay Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Kaolin Clay Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Kaolin Clay Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Kaolin Clay Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Kaolin Clay Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Kaolin Clay Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Kaolin Clay Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Kaolin Clay Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Kaolin Clay Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Kaolin Clay Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Kaolin Clay Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Kaolin Clay Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Kaolin Clay Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Kaolin Clay Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Kaolin Clay Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Kaolin Clay Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Kaolin Clay Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Kaolin Clay Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Kaolin Clay Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Kaolin Clay Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Kaolin Clay Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Kaolin Clay Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Kaolin Clay Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Kaolin Clay Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Kaolin Clay Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Kaolin Clay Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Kaolin Clay Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Kaolin Clay Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Kaolin Clay Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Kaolin Clay Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Kaolin Clay Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Kaolin Clay Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Kaolin Clay Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Kaolin Clay Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Kaolin Clay Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Kaolin Clay Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Kaolin Clay Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Kaolin Clay Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Kaolin Clay Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Kaolin Clay Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Kaolin Clay Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Kaolin Clay Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Kaolin Clay Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Kaolin Clay Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Kaolin Clay Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Kaolin Clay Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Kaolin Clay Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Kaolin Clay Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Kaolin Clay Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Kaolin Clay Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kaolin Clay Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kaolin Clay Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Imerys

12.2.1 Imerys Corporation Information

12.2.2 Imerys Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Imerys Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Imerys Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.2.5 Imerys Recent Development

12.3 Ashapura Group

12.3.1 Ashapura Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ashapura Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ashapura Group Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ashapura Group Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.3.5 Ashapura Group Recent Development

12.4 EICL Ltd.

12.4.1 EICL Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 EICL Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 EICL Ltd. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EICL Ltd. Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.4.5 EICL Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 SCR-Sibelco

12.5.1 SCR-Sibelco Corporation Information

12.5.2 SCR-Sibelco Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SCR-Sibelco Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SCR-Sibelco Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.5.5 SCR-Sibelco Recent Development

12.6 Thiele Kaolin Company

12.6.1 Thiele Kaolin Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Thiele Kaolin Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Thiele Kaolin Company Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Thiele Kaolin Company Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.6.5 Thiele Kaolin Company Recent Development

12.7 Kamin LLC

12.7.1 Kamin LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kamin LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kamin LLC Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kamin LLC Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.7.5 Kamin LLC Recent Development

12.8 Lasselsberger Group

12.8.1 Lasselsberger Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lasselsberger Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lasselsberger Group Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lasselsberger Group Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.8.5 Lasselsberger Group Recent Development

12.9 Quarzwerke GmbH

12.9.1 Quarzwerke GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 Quarzwerke GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Quarzwerke GmbH Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Quarzwerke GmbH Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.9.5 Quarzwerke GmbH Recent Development

12.10 Sedlecky Kaolin A.S.

12.10.1 Sedlecky Kaolin A.S. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sedlecky Kaolin A.S. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sedlecky Kaolin A.S. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sedlecky Kaolin A.S. Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.10.5 Sedlecky Kaolin A.S. Recent Development

12.11 BASF

12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 BASF Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BASF Kaolin Clay Products Offered

12.11.5 BASF Recent Development

12.12 I-Minerals Inc.

12.12.1 I-Minerals Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 I-Minerals Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 I-Minerals Inc. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 I-Minerals Inc. Products Offered

12.12.5 I-Minerals Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Kerakaolin, PLC.

12.13.1 Kerakaolin, PLC. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kerakaolin, PLC. Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Kerakaolin, PLC. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kerakaolin, PLC. Products Offered

12.13.5 Kerakaolin, PLC. Recent Development

12.14 Kaolin Ead

12.14.1 Kaolin Ead Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kaolin Ead Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Kaolin Ead Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kaolin Ead Products Offered

12.14.5 Kaolin Ead Recent Development

12.15 Minotaur Exploration

12.15.1 Minotaur Exploration Corporation Information

12.15.2 Minotaur Exploration Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Minotaur Exploration Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Minotaur Exploration Products Offered

12.15.5 Minotaur Exploration Recent Development

12.16 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.16.5 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.17 Active Minerals International, LLC.

12.17.1 Active Minerals International, LLC. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Active Minerals International, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Active Minerals International, LLC. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Active Minerals International, LLC. Products Offered

12.17.5 Active Minerals International, LLC. Recent Development

12.18 Burgess Pigment Company

12.18.1 Burgess Pigment Company Corporation Information

12.18.2 Burgess Pigment Company Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Burgess Pigment Company Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Burgess Pigment Company Products Offered

12.18.5 Burgess Pigment Company Recent Development

12.19 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

12.19.1 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Products Offered

12.19.5 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Recent Development

12.20 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd.

12.20.1 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd. Corporation Information

12.20.2 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd. Products Offered

12.20.5 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd. Recent Development

12.21 UMA Group of Kaolin

12.21.1 UMA Group of Kaolin Corporation Information

12.21.2 UMA Group of Kaolin Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 UMA Group of Kaolin Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 UMA Group of Kaolin Products Offered

12.21.5 UMA Group of Kaolin Recent Development

12.22 Manek Group of Companies

12.22.1 Manek Group of Companies Corporation Information

12.22.2 Manek Group of Companies Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Manek Group of Companies Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Manek Group of Companies Products Offered

12.22.5 Manek Group of Companies Recent Development

12.23 Goonvean Holdings Ltd.

12.23.1 Goonvean Holdings Ltd. Corporation Information

12.23.2 Goonvean Holdings Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Goonvean Holdings Ltd. Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Goonvean Holdings Ltd. Products Offered

12.23.5 Goonvean Holdings Ltd. Recent Development

12.24 Shree Ram Minerals

12.24.1 Shree Ram Minerals Corporation Information

12.24.2 Shree Ram Minerals Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Shree Ram Minerals Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Shree Ram Minerals Products Offered

12.24.5 Shree Ram Minerals Recent Development

12.25 Mota Ceramic Solutions

12.25.1 Mota Ceramic Solutions Corporation Information

12.25.2 Mota Ceramic Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Mota Ceramic Solutions Kaolin Clay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Mota Ceramic Solutions Products Offered

12.25.5 Mota Ceramic Solutions Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Kaolin Clay Industry Trends

13.2 Kaolin Clay Market Drivers

13.3 Kaolin Clay Market Challenges

13.4 Kaolin Clay Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Kaolin Clay Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

