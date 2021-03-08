Jute Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Premchand Jute＆Industries, Bangalore Fort Farms, Budge Budge Company

“

The report titled Global Jute Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Jute market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Jute market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Jute market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Jute market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Jute report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Jute report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Jute market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Jute market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Jute market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Jute market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Jute market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Premchand Jute＆Industries, Bangalore Fort Farms, Budge Budge Company, Cheviot, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Aarbur, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd, OASIS AGENCIES, Gloster Limited., Green Packaging Industries, Himanshu Jute Fab

Market Segmentation by Product: Jute Bags

Jute Apparel

Jute Handicrafts

Jute Textile

Jute Furnishings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Jute Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Jute market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Jute market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Jute market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Jute industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Jute market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Jute market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Jute market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Jute Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Jute Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Jute Bags

1.2.3 Jute Apparel

1.2.4 Jute Handicrafts

1.2.5 Jute Textile

1.2.6 Jute Furnishings

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Jute Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Jute Production

2.1 Global Jute Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Jute Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Jute Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Jute Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Jute Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Jute Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Jute Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Jute Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Jute Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Jute Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Jute Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Jute Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Jute Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Jute Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Jute Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Jute Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Jute Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Jute Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Jute Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Jute Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Jute Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Jute Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Jute Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Jute Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Jute Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Jute Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Jute Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Jute Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Jute Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Jute Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Jute Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Jute Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Jute Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Jute Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Jute Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Jute Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Jute Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Jute Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Jute Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Jute Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Jute Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Jute Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Jute Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Jute Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Jute Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Jute Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Jute Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Jute Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Jute Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Jute Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Jute Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Jute Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Jute Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Jute Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Jute Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Jute Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Jute Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Jute Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Jute Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Jute Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Jute Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Jute Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Jute Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Jute Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Jute Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Jute Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Jute Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Jute Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Jute Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Jute Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Jute Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Jute Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Jute Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Jute Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Jute Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Jute Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Jute Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Jute Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Jute Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Jute Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Jute Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Jute Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Jute Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Jute Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Jute Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Jute Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Jute Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Jute Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Jute Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Jute Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Jute Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Jute Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Jute Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Jute Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Premchand Jute＆Industries

12.1.1 Premchand Jute＆Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Premchand Jute＆Industries Overview

12.1.3 Premchand Jute＆Industries Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Premchand Jute＆Industries Jute Product Description

12.1.5 Premchand Jute＆Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Bangalore Fort Farms

12.2.1 Bangalore Fort Farms Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bangalore Fort Farms Overview

12.2.3 Bangalore Fort Farms Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bangalore Fort Farms Jute Product Description

12.2.5 Bangalore Fort Farms Recent Developments

12.3 Budge Budge Company

12.3.1 Budge Budge Company Corporation Information

12.3.2 Budge Budge Company Overview

12.3.3 Budge Budge Company Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Budge Budge Company Jute Product Description

12.3.5 Budge Budge Company Recent Developments

12.4 Cheviot

12.4.1 Cheviot Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cheviot Overview

12.4.3 Cheviot Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cheviot Jute Product Description

12.4.5 Cheviot Recent Developments

12.5 Ludlow Jute & Specialities

12.5.1 Ludlow Jute & Specialities Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ludlow Jute & Specialities Overview

12.5.3 Ludlow Jute & Specialities Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ludlow Jute & Specialities Jute Product Description

12.5.5 Ludlow Jute & Specialities Recent Developments

12.6 Aarbur

12.6.1 Aarbur Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aarbur Overview

12.6.3 Aarbur Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Aarbur Jute Product Description

12.6.5 Aarbur Recent Developments

12.7 Hitaishi-KK

12.7.1 Hitaishi-KK Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hitaishi-KK Overview

12.7.3 Hitaishi-KK Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hitaishi-KK Jute Product Description

12.7.5 Hitaishi-KK Recent Developments

12.8 Howrah Mills Co. Ltd

12.8.1 Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Overview

12.8.3 Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Jute Product Description

12.8.5 Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Recent Developments

12.9 OASIS AGENCIES

12.9.1 OASIS AGENCIES Corporation Information

12.9.2 OASIS AGENCIES Overview

12.9.3 OASIS AGENCIES Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 OASIS AGENCIES Jute Product Description

12.9.5 OASIS AGENCIES Recent Developments

12.10 Gloster Limited.

12.10.1 Gloster Limited. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gloster Limited. Overview

12.10.3 Gloster Limited. Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gloster Limited. Jute Product Description

12.10.5 Gloster Limited. Recent Developments

12.11 Green Packaging Industries

12.11.1 Green Packaging Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Green Packaging Industries Overview

12.11.3 Green Packaging Industries Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Green Packaging Industries Jute Product Description

12.11.5 Green Packaging Industries Recent Developments

12.12 Himanshu Jute Fab

12.12.1 Himanshu Jute Fab Corporation Information

12.12.2 Himanshu Jute Fab Overview

12.12.3 Himanshu Jute Fab Jute Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Himanshu Jute Fab Jute Product Description

12.12.5 Himanshu Jute Fab Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Jute Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Jute Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Jute Production Mode & Process

13.4 Jute Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Jute Sales Channels

13.4.2 Jute Distributors

13.5 Jute Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Jute Industry Trends

14.2 Jute Market Drivers

14.3 Jute Market Challenges

14.4 Jute Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Jute Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

