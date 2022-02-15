Jet Pumps Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Jet Pumps Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Jet Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Jet Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Jet Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Jet Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Jet Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Jet Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vertical Jet Pump

Horizontal Jet Pump

Market Segmentation by Application:

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Mining Industry

The Jet Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Jet Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Jet Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Jet Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Global Jet Pumps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Jet Pumps Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Jet Pumps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Jet Pumps Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Jet Pumps Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Jet Pumps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Jet Pumps in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Jet Pumps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Jet Pumps Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Jet Pumps Industry Trends

1.5.2 Jet Pumps Market Drivers

1.5.3 Jet Pumps Market Challenges

1.5.4 Jet Pumps Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Jet Pumps Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Vertical Jet Pump

2.1.2 Horizontal Jet Pump

2.2 Global Jet Pumps Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Jet Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Jet Pumps Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Jet Pumps Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Jet Pumps Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Jet Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Jet Pumps Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Domestic Water and Wastewater

3.1.2 Petroleum Industry

3.1.3 Chemical Industry

3.1.4 Mining Industry

3.2 Global Jet Pumps Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Jet Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Jet Pumps Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Jet Pumps Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Jet Pumps Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Jet Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Jet Pumps Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Jet Pumps Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Jet Pumps Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Jet Pumps Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Jet Pumps Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Jet Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Jet Pumps Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Jet Pumps Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Jet Pumps in 2021

4.2.3 Global Jet Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Jet Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Jet Pumps Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Jet Pumps Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Jet Pumps Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Jet Pumps Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Jet Pumps Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Jet Pumps Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Jet Pumps Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Jet Pumps Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Jet Pumps Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Jet Pumps Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Jet Pumps Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Jet Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Jet Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Jet Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Jet Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Jet Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Jet Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Jet Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Jet Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Jet Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Jet Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Jet Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Grundfos

7.1.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

7.1.2 Grundfos Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Grundfos Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Grundfos Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.1.5 Grundfos Recent Development

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Flowserve Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Flowserve Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.2.5 Flowserve Recent Development

7.3 ITT

7.3.1 ITT Corporation Information

7.3.2 ITT Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ITT Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ITT Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.3.5 ITT Recent Development

7.4 KSB

7.4.1 KSB Corporation Information

7.4.2 KSB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 KSB Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 KSB Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.4.5 KSB Recent Development

7.5 Sulzer

7.5.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sulzer Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sulzer Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.5.5 Sulzer Recent Development

7.6 Ebara

7.6.1 Ebara Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ebara Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ebara Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ebara Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.6.5 Ebara Recent Development

7.7 Schlumberger

7.7.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Schlumberger Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Schlumberger Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.7.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.8 Weir Group

7.8.1 Weir Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weir Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Weir Group Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Weir Group Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.8.5 Weir Group Recent Development

7.9 Wilo AG

7.9.1 Wilo AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wilo AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Wilo AG Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Wilo AG Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.9.5 Wilo AG Recent Development

7.10 Idex

7.10.1 Idex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Idex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Idex Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Idex Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.10.5 Idex Recent Development

7.11 Pentair

7.11.1 Pentair Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pentair Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pentair Jet Pumps Products Offered

7.11.5 Pentair Recent Development

7.12 Clyde Union

7.12.1 Clyde Union Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clyde Union Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Clyde Union Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Clyde Union Products Offered

7.12.5 Clyde Union Recent Development

7.13 Vano

7.13.1 Vano Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vano Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vano Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vano Products Offered

7.13.5 Vano Recent Development

7.14 Atlas Copco

7.14.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

7.14.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Atlas Copco Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Atlas Copco Products Offered

7.14.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

7.15 DAB

7.15.1 DAB Corporation Information

7.15.2 DAB Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 DAB Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 DAB Products Offered

7.15.5 DAB Recent Development

7.16 FNS Pumps

7.16.1 FNS Pumps Corporation Information

7.16.2 FNS Pumps Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 FNS Pumps Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 FNS Pumps Products Offered

7.16.5 FNS Pumps Recent Development

7.17 Allweiler

7.17.1 Allweiler Corporation Information

7.17.2 Allweiler Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Allweiler Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Allweiler Products Offered

7.17.5 Allweiler Recent Development

7.18 Shanghai Kaiquan

7.18.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Products Offered

7.18.5 Shanghai Kaiquan Recent Development

7.19 FengQiu

7.19.1 FengQiu Corporation Information

7.19.2 FengQiu Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 FengQiu Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 FengQiu Products Offered

7.19.5 FengQiu Recent Development

7.20 Shandong Sure Boshan

7.20.1 Shandong Sure Boshan Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shandong Sure Boshan Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shandong Sure Boshan Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shandong Sure Boshan Products Offered

7.20.5 Shandong Sure Boshan Recent Development

7.21 LEO

7.21.1 LEO Corporation Information

7.21.2 LEO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 LEO Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 LEO Products Offered

7.21.5 LEO Recent Development

7.22 CNP

7.22.1 CNP Corporation Information

7.22.2 CNP Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 CNP Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 CNP Products Offered

7.22.5 CNP Recent Development

7.23 Sanlian Pump Group

7.23.1 Sanlian Pump Group Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sanlian Pump Group Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sanlian Pump Group Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sanlian Pump Group Products Offered

7.23.5 Sanlian Pump Group Recent Development

7.24 Hunan Changbeng

7.24.1 Hunan Changbeng Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hunan Changbeng Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Hunan Changbeng Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Hunan Changbeng Products Offered

7.24.5 Hunan Changbeng Recent Development

7.25 Shanghai East Pump

7.25.1 Shanghai East Pump Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shanghai East Pump Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Shanghai East Pump Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Shanghai East Pump Products Offered

7.25.5 Shanghai East Pump Recent Development

7.26 Shandong Shuanglun

7.26.1 Shandong Shuanglun Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shandong Shuanglun Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Shandong Shuanglun Jet Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Shandong Shuanglun Products Offered

7.26.5 Shandong Shuanglun Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Jet Pumps Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Jet Pumps Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Jet Pumps Distributors

8.3 Jet Pumps Production Mode & Process

8.4 Jet Pumps Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Jet Pumps Sales Channels

8.4.2 Jet Pumps Distributors

8.5 Jet Pumps Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

