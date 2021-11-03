Jet Pumps Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Jet Pumps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Jet Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Jet Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Jet Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Jet Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Jet Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Jet Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vertical Jet Pump

Horizontal Jet Pump



Market Segmentation by Application:

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Mining Industry



The Jet Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Jet Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Jet Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Jet Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Jet Pumps

1.2 Jet Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Jet Pumps Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Vertical Jet Pump

1.2.3 Horizontal Jet Pump

1.3 Jet Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Jet Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Domestic Water and Wastewater

1.3.3 Petroleum Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Mining Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Jet Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Jet Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Jet Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Jet Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Jet Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Jet Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Jet Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Jet Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Jet Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Jet Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Jet Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Jet Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Jet Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Jet Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Jet Pumps Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Jet Pumps Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Jet Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Jet Pumps Production

3.4.1 North America Jet Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Jet Pumps Production

3.5.1 Europe Jet Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Jet Pumps Production

3.6.1 China Jet Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Jet Pumps Production

3.7.1 Japan Jet Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Jet Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Jet Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Jet Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Jet Pumps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Jet Pumps Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Jet Pumps Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Jet Pumps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Jet Pumps Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Jet Pumps Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Jet Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Jet Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Jet Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Jet Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Grundfos

7.1.1 Grundfos Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.1.2 Grundfos Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Grundfos Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Grundfos Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Grundfos Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Flowserve Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Flowserve Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Flowserve Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Flowserve Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ITT

7.3.1 ITT Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.3.2 ITT Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ITT Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ITT Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ITT Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KSB

7.4.1 KSB Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.4.2 KSB Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KSB Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KSB Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KSB Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sulzer

7.5.1 Sulzer Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sulzer Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sulzer Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sulzer Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sulzer Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ebara

7.6.1 Ebara Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ebara Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ebara Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ebara Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ebara Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Schlumberger

7.7.1 Schlumberger Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schlumberger Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Schlumberger Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Weir Group

7.8.1 Weir Group Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weir Group Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Weir Group Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Weir Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Weir Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Wilo AG

7.9.1 Wilo AG Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wilo AG Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Wilo AG Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Wilo AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Wilo AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Idex

7.10.1 Idex Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.10.2 Idex Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Idex Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Idex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Idex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Pentair

7.11.1 Pentair Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pentair Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Pentair Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Pentair Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Pentair Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Clyde Union

7.12.1 Clyde Union Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clyde Union Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Clyde Union Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Clyde Union Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Clyde Union Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Vano

7.13.1 Vano Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vano Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Vano Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Vano Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Vano Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Atlas Copco

7.14.1 Atlas Copco Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.14.2 Atlas Copco Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Atlas Copco Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Atlas Copco Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 DAB

7.15.1 DAB Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.15.2 DAB Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.15.3 DAB Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 DAB Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 DAB Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 FNS Pumps

7.16.1 FNS Pumps Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.16.2 FNS Pumps Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.16.3 FNS Pumps Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 FNS Pumps Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 FNS Pumps Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Allweiler

7.17.1 Allweiler Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.17.2 Allweiler Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Allweiler Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Allweiler Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Allweiler Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Shanghai Kaiquan

7.18.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Shanghai Kaiquan Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 FengQiu

7.19.1 FengQiu Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.19.2 FengQiu Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.19.3 FengQiu Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 FengQiu Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 FengQiu Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Shandong Sure Boshan

7.20.1 Shandong Sure Boshan Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shandong Sure Boshan Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Shandong Sure Boshan Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Shandong Sure Boshan Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Shandong Sure Boshan Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 LEO

7.21.1 LEO Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.21.2 LEO Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.21.3 LEO Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 LEO Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 LEO Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 CNP

7.22.1 CNP Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.22.2 CNP Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.22.3 CNP Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 CNP Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 CNP Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Sanlian Pump Group

7.23.1 Sanlian Pump Group Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sanlian Pump Group Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Sanlian Pump Group Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Sanlian Pump Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Sanlian Pump Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Hunan Changbeng

7.24.1 Hunan Changbeng Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hunan Changbeng Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Hunan Changbeng Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Hunan Changbeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Hunan Changbeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Shanghai East Pump

7.25.1 Shanghai East Pump Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shanghai East Pump Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Shanghai East Pump Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Shanghai East Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Shanghai East Pump Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Shandong Shuanglun

7.26.1 Shandong Shuanglun Jet Pumps Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shandong Shuanglun Jet Pumps Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Shandong Shuanglun Jet Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Shandong Shuanglun Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Shandong Shuanglun Recent Developments/Updates

8 Jet Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Jet Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Jet Pumps

8.4 Jet Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Jet Pumps Distributors List

9.3 Jet Pumps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Jet Pumps Industry Trends

10.2 Jet Pumps Growth Drivers

10.3 Jet Pumps Market Challenges

10.4 Jet Pumps Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Jet Pumps by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Jet Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Jet Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Jet Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Jet Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Jet Pumps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Jet Pumps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Jet Pumps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Jet Pumps by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Jet Pumps by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Jet Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Jet Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Jet Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Jet Pumps by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

