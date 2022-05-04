IT Service Management (ITSM) Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2028 | ServiceNow, Atlassian, Ivanti (HEAT Software)

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market. The authors of the report segment the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of IT Service Management (ITSM) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the IT Service Management (ITSM) report.

Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the IT Service Management (ITSM) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market.

ServiceNow, Atlassian, Ivanti (HEAT Software), IBM, Broadcom, BMC Software, ASG Software, Axios Systems, SAP, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Freshworks, Ultimo, Epicor, TOPdesk, Samanage, Agiloft Service, Symantec, SysAid, SolarWinds, Autotask

Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segmentation By Type:

Cloud-based, On-Premises IT Service Management (ITSM)

Segmentation By Application:

SMEs, Large Enterprises

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global IT Service Management (ITSM) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the IT Service Management (ITSM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IT Service Management (ITSM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloud-based

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 SMEs

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Industry Trends

2.3.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Drivers

2.3.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Challenges

2.3.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IT Service Management (ITSM) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IT Service Management (ITSM) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue

3.4 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT Service Management (ITSM) Revenue in 2021

3.5 IT Service Management (ITSM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IT Service Management (ITSM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 IT Service Management (ITSM) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ServiceNow

11.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details

11.1.2 ServiceNow Business Overview

11.1.3 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Developments

11.2 Atlassian

11.2.1 Atlassian Company Details

11.2.2 Atlassian Business Overview

11.2.3 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Atlassian Recent Developments

11.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

11.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details

11.3.2 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Business Overview

11.3.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Developments

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 IBM Company Details

11.4.2 IBM Business Overview

11.4.3 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

11.5 Broadcom

11.5.1 Broadcom Company Details

11.5.2 Broadcom Business Overview

11.5.3 Broadcom IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.5.4 Broadcom Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

11.6 BMC Software

11.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

11.6.2 BMC Software Business Overview

11.6.3 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 BMC Software Recent Developments

11.7 ASG Software

11.7.1 ASG Software Company Details

11.7.2 ASG Software Business Overview

11.7.3 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.7.4 ASG Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 ASG Software Recent Developments

11.8 Axios Systems

11.8.1 Axios Systems Company Details

11.8.2 Axios Systems Business Overview

11.8.3 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.8.4 Axios Systems Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Developments

11.9 SAP

11.9.1 SAP Company Details

11.9.2 SAP Business Overview

11.9.3 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.9.4 SAP Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

11.10 Cherwell Software

11.10.1 Cherwell Software Company Details

11.10.2 Cherwell Software Business Overview

11.10.3 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.10.4 Cherwell Software Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Cherwell Software Recent Developments

11.11 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

11.11.1 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Company Details

11.11.2 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Business Overview

11.11.3 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.11.4 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Recent Developments

11.12 Freshworks

11.12.1 Freshworks Company Details

11.12.2 Freshworks Business Overview

11.12.3 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.12.4 Freshworks Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Freshworks Recent Developments

11.13 Ultimo

11.13.1 Ultimo Company Details

11.13.2 Ultimo Business Overview

11.13.3 Ultimo IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.13.4 Ultimo Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Ultimo Recent Developments

11.14 Epicor

11.14.1 Epicor Company Details

11.14.2 Epicor Business Overview

11.14.3 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.14.4 Epicor Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Epicor Recent Developments

11.15 TOPdesk

11.15.1 TOPdesk Company Details

11.15.2 TOPdesk Business Overview

11.15.3 TOPdesk IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.15.4 TOPdesk Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 TOPdesk Recent Developments

11.16 Samanage

11.16.1 Samanage Company Details

11.16.2 Samanage Business Overview

11.16.3 Samanage IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.16.4 Samanage Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Samanage Recent Developments

11.17 Agiloft Service

11.17.1 Agiloft Service Company Details

11.17.2 Agiloft Service Business Overview

11.17.3 Agiloft Service IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.17.4 Agiloft Service Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Agiloft Service Recent Developments

11.18 Symantec

11.18.1 Symantec Company Details

11.18.2 Symantec Business Overview

11.18.3 Symantec IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.18.4 Symantec Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Symantec Recent Developments

11.19 SysAid

11.19.1 SysAid Company Details

11.19.2 SysAid Business Overview

11.19.3 SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.19.4 SysAid Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 SysAid Recent Developments

11.20 SolarWinds

11.20.1 SolarWinds Company Details

11.20.2 SolarWinds Business Overview

11.20.3 SolarWinds IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.20.4 SolarWinds Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 SolarWinds Recent Developments

11.21 Autotask

11.21.1 Autotask Company Details

11.21.2 Autotask Business Overview

11.21.3 Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Introduction

11.21.4 Autotask Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Autotask Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

