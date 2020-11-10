IT Security-as-a-Service Market Brief Analysis And Application, Growth By 2026| Blue Coat, Cisco, IBM

The global IT Security-as-a-Service market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global IT Security-as-a-Service market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global IT Security-as-a-Service market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global IT Security-as-a-Service market, such as Blue Coat, Cisco, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, Alert Logic, Barracuda Networks, BT Global Services, Broadcom, CenturyLink, CGI Group, CheckPoint Software Technologies, CipherCloud, Computer Sciences, CYREN, FishNet Security, Fortinet, HP, Microsoft, NTT Com Security, Panda Security, Proofpoint, Radware, Trend Micro, Trustwave, Zscaler They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global IT Security-as-a-Service market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global IT Security-as-a-Service market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global IT Security-as-a-Service market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global IT Security-as-a-Service industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global IT Security-as-a-Service market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global IT Security-as-a-Service market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global IT Security-as-a-Service market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global IT Security-as-a-Service market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market by Product: , Email Encryption, Endpoint Protection, Data Loss Prevention, Event Monitoring, Information Security, Others IT Security-as-a-Service
Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market by Application: , BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Education, Others Based on
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global IT Security-as-a-Service market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the IT Security-as-a-Service market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IT Security-as-a-Service industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global IT Security-as-a-Service market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global IT Security-as-a-Service market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Security-as-a-Service market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Email Encryption
1.3.3 Endpoint Protection
1.3.4 Data Loss Prevention
1.3.5 Event Monitoring
1.3.6 Information Security
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 BFSI
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Telecom
1.4.5 Media and Entertainment
1.4.6 Education
1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 IT Security-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 IT Security-as-a-Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 IT Security-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 IT Security-as-a-Service Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 IT Security-as-a-Service Market Trends
2.3.2 IT Security-as-a-Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 IT Security-as-a-Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 IT Security-as-a-Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IT Security-as-a-Service Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top IT Security-as-a-Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Security-as-a-Service Revenue
3.4 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT Security-as-a-Service Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players IT Security-as-a-Service Area Served
3.6 Key Players IT Security-as-a-Service Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into IT Security-as-a-Service Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IT Security-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 IT Security-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global IT Security-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa IT Security-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Blue Coat
11.1.1 Blue Coat Company Details
11.1.2 Blue Coat Business Overview
11.1.3 Blue Coat IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.1.4 Blue Coat Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Blue Coat Recent Development
11.2 Cisco
11.2.1 Cisco Company Details
11.2.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.2.3 Cisco IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.2.4 Cisco Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 IBM Company Details
11.3.2 IBM Business Overview
11.3.3 IBM IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.3.4 IBM Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 IBM Recent Development
11.4 Intel Security
11.4.1 Intel Security Company Details
11.4.2 Intel Security Business Overview
11.4.3 Intel Security IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.4.4 Intel Security Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Intel Security Recent Development
11.5 Symantec
11.5.1 Symantec Company Details
11.5.2 Symantec Business Overview
11.5.3 Symantec IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.5.4 Symantec Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Symantec Recent Development
11.6 Alert Logic
11.6.1 Alert Logic Company Details
11.6.2 Alert Logic Business Overview
11.6.3 Alert Logic IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.6.4 Alert Logic Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Alert Logic Recent Development
11.7 Barracuda Networks
11.7.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details
11.7.2 Barracuda Networks Business Overview
11.7.3 Barracuda Networks IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.7.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development
11.8 BT Global Services
11.8.1 BT Global Services Company Details
11.8.2 BT Global Services Business Overview
11.8.3 BT Global Services IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.8.4 BT Global Services Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 BT Global Services Recent Development
11.9 Broadcom
11.9.1 Broadcom Company Details
11.9.2 Broadcom Business Overview
11.9.3 Broadcom IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.9.4 Broadcom Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Broadcom Recent Development
11.10 CenturyLink
11.10.1 CenturyLink Company Details
11.10.2 CenturyLink Business Overview
11.10.3 CenturyLink IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
11.10.4 CenturyLink Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 CenturyLink Recent Development
11.11 CGI Group
10.11.1 CGI Group Company Details
10.11.2 CGI Group Business Overview
10.11.3 CGI Group IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.11.4 CGI Group Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 CGI Group Recent Development
11.12 CheckPoint Software Technologies
10.12.1 CheckPoint Software Technologies Company Details
10.12.2 CheckPoint Software Technologies Business Overview
10.12.3 CheckPoint Software Technologies IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.12.4 CheckPoint Software Technologies Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 CheckPoint Software Technologies Recent Development
11.13 CipherCloud
10.13.1 CipherCloud Company Details
10.13.2 CipherCloud Business Overview
10.13.3 CipherCloud IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.13.4 CipherCloud Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 CipherCloud Recent Development
11.14 Computer Sciences
10.14.1 Computer Sciences Company Details
10.14.2 Computer Sciences Business Overview
10.14.3 Computer Sciences IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.14.4 Computer Sciences Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Computer Sciences Recent Development
11.15 CYREN
10.15.1 CYREN Company Details
10.15.2 CYREN Business Overview
10.15.3 CYREN IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.15.4 CYREN Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 CYREN Recent Development
11.16 FishNet Security
10.16.1 FishNet Security Company Details
10.16.2 FishNet Security Business Overview
10.16.3 FishNet Security IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.16.4 FishNet Security Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 FishNet Security Recent Development
11.17 Fortinet
10.17.1 Fortinet Company Details
10.17.2 Fortinet Business Overview
10.17.3 Fortinet IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.17.4 Fortinet Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Fortinet Recent Development
11.18 HP
10.18.1 HP Company Details
10.18.2 HP Business Overview
10.18.3 HP IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.18.4 HP Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 HP Recent Development
11.19 Microsoft
10.19.1 Microsoft Company Details
10.19.2 Microsoft Business Overview
10.19.3 Microsoft IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.19.4 Microsoft Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.20 NTT Com Security
10.20.1 NTT Com Security Company Details
10.20.2 NTT Com Security Business Overview
10.20.3 NTT Com Security IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.20.4 NTT Com Security Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 NTT Com Security Recent Development
11.21 Panda Security
10.21.1 Panda Security Company Details
10.21.2 Panda Security Business Overview
10.21.3 Panda Security IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.21.4 Panda Security Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Panda Security Recent Development
11.22 Proofpoint
10.22.1 Proofpoint Company Details
10.22.2 Proofpoint Business Overview
10.22.3 Proofpoint IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.22.4 Proofpoint Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Proofpoint Recent Development
11.23 Radware
10.23.1 Radware Company Details
10.23.2 Radware Business Overview
10.23.3 Radware IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.23.4 Radware Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Radware Recent Development
11.24 Trend Micro
10.24.1 Trend Micro Company Details
10.24.2 Trend Micro Business Overview
10.24.3 Trend Micro IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.24.4 Trend Micro Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
11.25 Trustwave
10.25.1 Trustwave Company Details
10.25.2 Trustwave Business Overview
10.25.3 Trustwave IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.25.4 Trustwave Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Trustwave Recent Development
11.26 Zscaler
10.26.1 Zscaler Company Details
10.26.2 Zscaler Business Overview
10.26.3 Zscaler IT Security-as-a-Service Introduction
10.26.4 Zscaler Revenue in IT Security-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Zscaler Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
