IT Outsourcing Market Growth Factor, Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|HCL Technologies, HPE, IBM

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global IT Outsourcing market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global IT Outsourcing market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global IT Outsourcing market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global IT Outsourcing market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global IT Outsourcing market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global IT Outsourcing market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global IT Outsourcing market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global IT Outsourcing Market Research Report: Accenture, HCL Technologies, HPE, IBM, TCS, Oracle, Cognizant, Infosys, CapGemini, NTT Data, Sodexo, ACS, ISS

Global IT OutsourcingMarket by Type: , Infrastructure Outsourcing, Application Outsourcing IT Outsourcing

Global IT OutsourcingMarket by Application: , Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Others Based on

The global IT Outsourcing market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global IT Outsourcing market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global IT Outsourcing market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global IT Outsourcing market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global IT Outsourcing market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global IT Outsourcing market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global IT Outsourcing market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global IT Outsourcing market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global IT Outsourcing market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global IT Outsourcing market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global IT Outsourcing market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Infrastructure Outsourcing

1.3.3 Application Outsourcing

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Government

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Telecommunications

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Healthcare

1.4.7 Retail

1.4.8 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 IT Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IT Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IT Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 IT Outsourcing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IT Outsourcing Market Trends

2.3.2 IT Outsourcing Market Drivers

2.3.3 IT Outsourcing Market Challenges

2.3.4 IT Outsourcing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IT Outsourcing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IT Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IT Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global IT Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Outsourcing Revenue

3.4 Global IT Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT Outsourcing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players IT Outsourcing Area Served

3.6 Key Players IT Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IT Outsourcing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IT Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IT Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IT Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 IT Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IT Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IT Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe IT Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe IT Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IT Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IT Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Accenture

11.1.1 Accenture Company Details

11.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.1.3 Accenture IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.1.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.2 HCL Technologies

11.2.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview

11.2.3 HCL Technologies IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.2.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

11.3 HPE

11.3.1 HPE Company Details

11.3.2 HPE Business Overview

11.3.3 HPE IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.3.4 HPE Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 HPE Recent Development

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 IBM Company Details

11.4.2 IBM Business Overview

11.4.3 IBM IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 IBM Recent Development

11.5 TCS

11.5.1 TCS Company Details

11.5.2 TCS Business Overview

11.5.3 TCS IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.5.4 TCS Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 TCS Recent Development

11.6 Oracle

11.6.1 Oracle Company Details

11.6.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.6.3 Oracle IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.6.4 Oracle Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.7 Cognizant

11.7.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.7.3 Cognizant IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development

11.8 Infosys

11.8.1 Infosys Company Details

11.8.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.8.3 Infosys IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.8.4 Infosys Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Infosys Recent Development

11.9 CapGemini

11.9.1 CapGemini Company Details

11.9.2 CapGemini Business Overview

11.9.3 CapGemini IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.9.4 CapGemini Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 CapGemini Recent Development

11.10 NTT Data

11.10.1 NTT Data Company Details

11.10.2 NTT Data Business Overview

11.10.3 NTT Data IT Outsourcing Introduction

11.10.4 NTT Data Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 NTT Data Recent Development

11.11 Sodexo

10.11.1 Sodexo Company Details

10.11.2 Sodexo Business Overview

10.11.3 Sodexo IT Outsourcing Introduction

10.11.4 Sodexo Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sodexo Recent Development

11.12 ACS

10.12.1 ACS Company Details

10.12.2 ACS Business Overview

10.12.3 ACS IT Outsourcing Introduction

10.12.4 ACS Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 ACS Recent Development

11.13 ISS

10.13.1 ISS Company Details

10.13.2 ISS Business Overview

10.13.3 ISS IT Outsourcing Introduction

10.13.4 ISS Revenue in IT Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ISS Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

