IT/Data Center Cooling Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2028 | Vertiv, Envicool, YMK

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “IT/Data Center Cooling Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the IT/Data Center Cooling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global IT/Data Center Cooling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vertiv

Envicool

YMK

Shenling

Stulz

Canatal

Schneider

iTeaq

Huawei

Airsys

Climaveneta

Hairf

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Kaltra



Market Segmentation by Product:

Air Cooling

Water Cooling

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare and Retail

Others



The IT/Data Center Cooling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global IT/Data Center Cooling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Air Cooling

1.2.3 Water Cooling

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT and Telecom

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Healthcare and Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Production

2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales IT/Data Center Cooling by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of IT/Data Center Cooling in 2021

4.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Price by Type

5.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Price by Application

6.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Vertiv

12.1.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

12.1.2 Vertiv Overview

12.1.3 Vertiv IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Vertiv IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Vertiv Recent Developments

12.2 Envicool

12.2.1 Envicool Corporation Information

12.2.2 Envicool Overview

12.2.3 Envicool IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Envicool IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Envicool Recent Developments

12.3 YMK

12.3.1 YMK Corporation Information

12.3.2 YMK Overview

12.3.3 YMK IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 YMK IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 YMK Recent Developments

12.4 Shenling

12.4.1 Shenling Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shenling Overview

12.4.3 Shenling IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Shenling IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Shenling Recent Developments

12.5 Stulz

12.5.1 Stulz Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stulz Overview

12.5.3 Stulz IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Stulz IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Stulz Recent Developments

12.6 Canatal

12.6.1 Canatal Corporation Information

12.6.2 Canatal Overview

12.6.3 Canatal IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Canatal IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Canatal Recent Developments

12.7 Schneider

12.7.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.7.2 Schneider Overview

12.7.3 Schneider IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Schneider IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Schneider Recent Developments

12.8 iTeaq

12.8.1 iTeaq Corporation Information

12.8.2 iTeaq Overview

12.8.3 iTeaq IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 iTeaq IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 iTeaq Recent Developments

12.9 Huawei

12.9.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huawei Overview

12.9.3 Huawei IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Huawei IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Huawei Recent Developments

12.10 Airsys

12.10.1 Airsys Corporation Information

12.10.2 Airsys Overview

12.10.3 Airsys IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Airsys IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Airsys Recent Developments

12.11 Climaveneta

12.11.1 Climaveneta Corporation Information

12.11.2 Climaveneta Overview

12.11.3 Climaveneta IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Climaveneta IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Climaveneta Recent Developments

12.12 Hairf

12.12.1 Hairf Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hairf Overview

12.12.3 Hairf IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Hairf IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Hairf Recent Developments

12.13 Airedale International Air Conditioning

12.13.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Corporation Information

12.13.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning Overview

12.13.3 Airedale International Air Conditioning IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Airedale International Air Conditioning Recent Developments

12.14 Kaltra

12.14.1 Kaltra Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kaltra Overview

12.14.3 Kaltra IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Kaltra IT/Data Center Cooling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Kaltra Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 IT/Data Center Cooling Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 IT/Data Center Cooling Production Mode & Process

13.4 IT/Data Center Cooling Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Channels

13.4.2 IT/Data Center Cooling Distributors

13.5 IT/Data Center Cooling Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Industry Trends

14.2 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Drivers

14.3 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Challenges

14.4 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global IT/Data Center Cooling Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”