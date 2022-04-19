IT/Data Center Cooling Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2028 | Vertiv, Envicool, YMK

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “IT/Data Center Cooling Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the IT/Data Center Cooling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global IT/Data Center Cooling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vertiv

Envicool

YMK

Shenling

Stulz

Canatal

Schneider

iTeaq

Huawei

Airsys

Climaveneta

Hairf

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Kaltra



Market Segmentation by Product:

Air Cooling

Water Cooling

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare and Retail

Others



The IT/Data Center Cooling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global IT/Data Center Cooling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global IT/Data Center Cooling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Overview

1.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Product Overview

1.2 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air Cooling

1.2.2 Water Cooling

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by IT/Data Center Cooling Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by IT/Data Center Cooling Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players IT/Data Center Cooling Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers IT/Data Center Cooling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by IT/Data Center Cooling Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in IT/Data Center Cooling as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IT/Data Center Cooling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers IT/Data Center Cooling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 IT/Data Center Cooling Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global IT/Data Center Cooling by Application

4.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 BFSI

4.1.2 IT and Telecom

4.1.3 Government

4.1.4 Healthcare and Retail

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global IT/Data Center Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America IT/Data Center Cooling by Country

5.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling by Country

6.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling by Country

8.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa IT/Data Center Cooling Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IT/Data Center Cooling Business

10.1 Vertiv

10.1.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vertiv Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vertiv IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Vertiv IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.1.5 Vertiv Recent Development

10.2 Envicool

10.2.1 Envicool Corporation Information

10.2.2 Envicool Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Envicool IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Envicool IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.2.5 Envicool Recent Development

10.3 YMK

10.3.1 YMK Corporation Information

10.3.2 YMK Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 YMK IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 YMK IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.3.5 YMK Recent Development

10.4 Shenling

10.4.1 Shenling Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shenling Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Shenling IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Shenling IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.4.5 Shenling Recent Development

10.5 Stulz

10.5.1 Stulz Corporation Information

10.5.2 Stulz Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Stulz IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Stulz IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.5.5 Stulz Recent Development

10.6 Canatal

10.6.1 Canatal Corporation Information

10.6.2 Canatal Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Canatal IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Canatal IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.6.5 Canatal Recent Development

10.7 Schneider

10.7.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.7.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Schneider IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Schneider IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.7.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.8 iTeaq

10.8.1 iTeaq Corporation Information

10.8.2 iTeaq Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 iTeaq IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 iTeaq IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.8.5 iTeaq Recent Development

10.9 Huawei

10.9.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.9.2 Huawei Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Huawei IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Huawei IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.9.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.10 Airsys

10.10.1 Airsys Corporation Information

10.10.2 Airsys Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Airsys IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Airsys IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.10.5 Airsys Recent Development

10.11 Climaveneta

10.11.1 Climaveneta Corporation Information

10.11.2 Climaveneta Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Climaveneta IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Climaveneta IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.11.5 Climaveneta Recent Development

10.12 Hairf

10.12.1 Hairf Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hairf Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hairf IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Hairf IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.12.5 Hairf Recent Development

10.13 Airedale International Air Conditioning

10.13.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Corporation Information

10.13.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Airedale International Air Conditioning IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.13.5 Airedale International Air Conditioning Recent Development

10.14 Kaltra

10.14.1 Kaltra Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kaltra Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kaltra IT/Data Center Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Kaltra IT/Data Center Cooling Products Offered

10.14.5 Kaltra Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 IT/Data Center Cooling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Dynamics

11.4.1 IT/Data Center Cooling Industry Trends

11.4.2 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Drivers

11.4.3 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Challenges

11.4.4 IT/Data Center Cooling Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 IT/Data Center Cooling Distributors

12.3 IT/Data Center Cooling Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

