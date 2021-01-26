Isoquinoline Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Anshan Beida, Shanxi Tianyu

Isoquinoline, a structural isomer of quinolone, is a heterocyclic aromatic organic compound. Both isoquinoline and quinoline are benzopyridines, which are composed of a benzene ring fused to a pyridine ring. Isoquinoline is widely used to produce praziquantel which can cure diseases caused by blood flukes. With increasing populations who suffer from diseases caused by blood flukes, isoquinoline still has a certain market space. China has become the largest producer of isoquinoline at the moment. As some praziquantel manufacturers adopt new technology to produce their products and give up isoquinoline as raw material, the isoquinoline market is shrinking with some manufacturers are exiting the industry. Global production of isoquinoline will decrease to 580 MT in 2015 from 1265 MT in 2010. It is estimated that impacted by alternatives, global demand of isoquinoline will keep decreasing with an average growth rate of -12.34% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the production of isoquinoline in China will decrease from 923 MT in 2010 to 580 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average growth of -12.42% in the coming five years. We tend to believe that this industry has dim future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, due to weak demand. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Isoquinoline Market The global Isoquinoline market size is projected to reach US$ 2 million by 2026, from US$ 4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of -12.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Isoquinoline Scope and Segment Isoquinoline market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoquinoline market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, AIR WATER, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Anshan Beida, Shanxi Tianyu, Shanghai Xinming, Handan Huida Chemical, Yalu Bio-chemical

Isoquinoline Breakdown Data by Type

95% Content, 96% Content, 97% Content, 98% Content

Isoquinoline Breakdown Data by Application

Praziquantel, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Isoquinoline market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Isoquinoline market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Isoquinoline Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Isoquinoline Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Isoquinoline Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 95% Content

1.4.3 96% Content

1.2.4 97% Content

1.2.5 98% Content 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Isoquinoline Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Praziquantel

1.3.3 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Isoquinoline Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Isoquinoline Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Isoquinoline Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Isoquinoline Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Isoquinoline Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Isoquinoline Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Isoquinoline Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Isoquinoline Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Isoquinoline Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Isoquinoline Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Isoquinoline Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Isoquinoline Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isoquinoline Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Isoquinoline Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Isoquinoline Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Isoquinoline Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isoquinoline Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Isoquinoline Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Isoquinoline Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Isoquinoline Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Isoquinoline Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Isoquinoline Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Isoquinoline Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Isoquinoline Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Isoquinoline Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Isoquinoline Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Isoquinoline Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Isoquinoline Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Isoquinoline Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Isoquinoline Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Isoquinoline Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Isoquinoline Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Isoquinoline Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Isoquinoline Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Isoquinoline Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Isoquinoline Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Isoquinoline Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Isoquinoline Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Isoquinoline Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Isoquinoline Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Isoquinoline Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Isoquinoline Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Isoquinoline Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Isoquinoline Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Isoquinoline Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Isoquinoline Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Isoquinoline Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Isoquinoline Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Isoquinoline Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Isoquinoline Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Isoquinoline Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Isoquinoline Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Isoquinoline Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Isoquinoline Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Isoquinoline Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Isoquinoline Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Isoquinoline Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Isoquinoline Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Isoquinoline Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Isoquinoline Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Isoquinoline Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Isoquinoline Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Isoquinoline Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Isoquinoline Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Isoquinoline Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Isoquinoline Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Isoquinoline Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Isoquinoline Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Isoquinoline Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Isoquinoline Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isoquinoline Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 AIR WATER

11.1.1 AIR WATER Corporation Information

11.1.2 AIR WATER Overview

11.1.3 AIR WATER Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 AIR WATER Isoquinoline Product Description

11.1.5 AIR WATER Related Developments 11.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

11.2.1 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Corporation Information

11.2.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Overview

11.2.3 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Isoquinoline Product Description

11.2.5 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Related Developments 11.3 Anshan Beida

11.3.1 Anshan Beida Corporation Information

11.3.2 Anshan Beida Overview

11.3.3 Anshan Beida Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Anshan Beida Isoquinoline Product Description

11.3.5 Anshan Beida Related Developments 11.4 Shanxi Tianyu

11.4.1 Shanxi Tianyu Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shanxi Tianyu Overview

11.4.3 Shanxi Tianyu Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Shanxi Tianyu Isoquinoline Product Description

11.4.5 Shanxi Tianyu Related Developments 11.5 Shanghai Xinming

11.5.1 Shanghai Xinming Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shanghai Xinming Overview

11.5.3 Shanghai Xinming Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Shanghai Xinming Isoquinoline Product Description

11.5.5 Shanghai Xinming Related Developments 11.6 Handan Huida Chemical

11.6.1 Handan Huida Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Handan Huida Chemical Overview

11.6.3 Handan Huida Chemical Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Handan Huida Chemical Isoquinoline Product Description

11.6.5 Handan Huida Chemical Related Developments 11.7 Yalu Bio-chemical

11.7.1 Yalu Bio-chemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yalu Bio-chemical Overview

11.7.3 Yalu Bio-chemical Isoquinoline Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Yalu Bio-chemical Isoquinoline Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Isoquinoline Production Mode & Process 12.4 Isoquinoline Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Isoquinoline Sales Channels

12.4.2 Isoquinoline Distributors 12.5 Isoquinoline Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Isoquinoline Industry Trends 13.2 Isoquinoline Market Drivers 13.3 Isoquinoline Market Challenges 13.4 Isoquinoline Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Isoquinoline Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

