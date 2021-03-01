Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell

“
The report titled Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, INEOS, LG Chem, LCY Chemical, CNPC, Shandong Dadi, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Tokuyama, Deepak Fertilisers, Mitsui Chemicals, Isu Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: Electronic Grade IPA
Pharmaceutical Grade IPA
Cosmetic Grade IPA
Industrial Grade IPA
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Solvents
Chemical Intermediate
Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
The Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electronic Grade IPA
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade IPA
1.2.4 Cosmetic Grade IPA
1.2.5 Industrial Grade IPA
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Solvents
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediate
1.3.4 Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry Trends
2.4.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Restraints
3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales
3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Dow
12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dow Overview
12.1.3 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.1.5 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Dow Recent Developments
12.2 ExxonMobil Chemical
12.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Overview
12.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.2.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Developments
12.3 Shell
12.3.1 Shell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Shell Overview
12.3.3 Shell Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Shell Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.3.5 Shell Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Shell Recent Developments
12.4 INEOS
12.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information
12.4.2 INEOS Overview
12.4.3 INEOS Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 INEOS Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.4.5 INEOS Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 INEOS Recent Developments
12.5 LG Chem
12.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.5.2 LG Chem Overview
12.5.3 LG Chem Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 LG Chem Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.5.5 LG Chem Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 LG Chem Recent Developments
12.6 LCY Chemical
12.6.1 LCY Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 LCY Chemical Overview
12.6.3 LCY Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LCY Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.6.5 LCY Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 LCY Chemical Recent Developments
12.7 CNPC
12.7.1 CNPC Corporation Information
12.7.2 CNPC Overview
12.7.3 CNPC Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CNPC Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.7.5 CNPC Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 CNPC Recent Developments
12.8 Shandong Dadi
12.8.1 Shandong Dadi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Shandong Dadi Overview
12.8.3 Shandong Dadi Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Shandong Dadi Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.8.5 Shandong Dadi Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Shandong Dadi Recent Developments
12.9 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical
12.9.1 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Overview
12.9.3 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.9.5 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Recent Developments
12.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy
12.10.1 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Information
12.10.2 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Overview
12.10.3 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.10.5 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Recent Developments
12.11 Tokuyama
12.11.1 Tokuyama Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tokuyama Overview
12.11.3 Tokuyama Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Tokuyama Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.11.5 Tokuyama Recent Developments
12.12 Deepak Fertilisers
12.12.1 Deepak Fertilisers Corporation Information
12.12.2 Deepak Fertilisers Overview
12.12.3 Deepak Fertilisers Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Deepak Fertilisers Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.12.5 Deepak Fertilisers Recent Developments
12.13 Mitsui Chemicals
12.13.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview
12.13.3 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.13.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments
12.14 Isu Chemical
12.14.1 Isu Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Isu Chemical Overview
12.14.3 Isu Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Isu Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services
12.14.5 Isu Chemical Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Distributors
13.5 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
