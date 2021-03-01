Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell

“

The report titled Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, INEOS, LG Chem, LCY Chemical, CNPC, Shandong Dadi, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Tokuyama, Deepak Fertilisers, Mitsui Chemicals, Isu Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Electronic Grade IPA

Pharmaceutical Grade IPA

Cosmetic Grade IPA

Industrial Grade IPA



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Solvents

Chemical Intermediate

Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electronic Grade IPA

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade IPA

1.2.4 Cosmetic Grade IPA

1.2.5 Industrial Grade IPA

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Solvents

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediate

1.3.4 Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Restraints

3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales

3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dow

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Overview

12.1.3 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.1.5 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.2 ExxonMobil Chemical

12.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Overview

12.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.2.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Shell

12.3.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shell Overview

12.3.3 Shell Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shell Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.3.5 Shell Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Shell Recent Developments

12.4 INEOS

12.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.4.2 INEOS Overview

12.4.3 INEOS Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 INEOS Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.4.5 INEOS Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 INEOS Recent Developments

12.5 LG Chem

12.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Chem Overview

12.5.3 LG Chem Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LG Chem Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.5.5 LG Chem Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.6 LCY Chemical

12.6.1 LCY Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 LCY Chemical Overview

12.6.3 LCY Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LCY Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.6.5 LCY Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 LCY Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 CNPC

12.7.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.7.2 CNPC Overview

12.7.3 CNPC Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CNPC Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.7.5 CNPC Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 CNPC Recent Developments

12.8 Shandong Dadi

12.8.1 Shandong Dadi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shandong Dadi Overview

12.8.3 Shandong Dadi Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shandong Dadi Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.8.5 Shandong Dadi Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Shandong Dadi Recent Developments

12.9 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

12.9.1 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.9.5 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy

12.10.1 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Overview

12.10.3 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.10.5 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Recent Developments

12.11 Tokuyama

12.11.1 Tokuyama Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tokuyama Overview

12.11.3 Tokuyama Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Tokuyama Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.11.5 Tokuyama Recent Developments

12.12 Deepak Fertilisers

12.12.1 Deepak Fertilisers Corporation Information

12.12.2 Deepak Fertilisers Overview

12.12.3 Deepak Fertilisers Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Deepak Fertilisers Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.12.5 Deepak Fertilisers Recent Developments

12.13 Mitsui Chemicals

12.13.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.13.3 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.13.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

12.14 Isu Chemical

12.14.1 Isu Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Isu Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Isu Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Isu Chemical Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Products and Services

12.14.5 Isu Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Distributors

13.5 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”