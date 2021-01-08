Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Current and Future Growth By 2027| Lotte Chemical, BP, Eastman, AG International Chemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research states the global market for Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) is expected to surge at a significant pace in the coming few years. The report, titled “Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”, present a thorough analysis of the market in its pages. It opens with an executive summary, which includes definition and scope of the market. It briefly explains the profitable segments of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market and the leading regional segment. The Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) report also offers market estimations that are based on precise calculations.

Leading players of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Research Report: Lotte Chemical, BP, Eastman, AG International Chemical, Conser (SISAS), Interquisa, Veritas Group, BASF-YPC, Formosa Petrochemical Corporation, Kohap, Lonza, Hebei Shuner Chemical, Yangzhou Yangtai Chemical, Anhui Royal Chemical

Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market by Type: Isophthalic Acid,99.0%, Isophthalic Acid,99.8%, Others

Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Coatings, Inks, Packaging, Plastics, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market?

How will the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) market?

Table of Contents

1 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Overview

1 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Overview

1.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Competition by Company

1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Application/End Users

1 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Market Forecast

1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

6.1.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027)

6.1.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2021-2027)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

6.4.2 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Forecast in Agricultural

7 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Upstream Raw Materials

1 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Isophthalic Acid (CAS 121-91-5) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

About Us:

