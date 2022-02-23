Isocyanate Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2022-2028 | BAXENDEN, Vencorex, Covestro

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Isocyanate Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isocyanate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isocyanate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isocyanate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isocyanate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isocyanate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isocyanate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BAXENDEN, Vencorex, Covestro, Evonik, Rudolf, EMS, Leeson Polyurethanes, DIC, Asahi KASEI, Tosoh, Mitsui Chemicals, Meisei Chem, Jiang Xing Industry, Cale Chem, Shiquanxing, BoGao

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate



Market Segmentation by Application:

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other



The Isocyanate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isocyanate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isocyanate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isocyanate Product Introduction

1.2 Global Isocyanate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Isocyanate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Isocyanate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Isocyanate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Isocyanate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Isocyanate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Isocyanate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Isocyanate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Isocyanate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Isocyanate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Isocyanate Industry Trends

1.5.2 Isocyanate Market Drivers

1.5.3 Isocyanate Market Challenges

1.5.4 Isocyanate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Isocyanate Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

2.1.2 Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

2.2 Global Isocyanate Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Isocyanate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Isocyanate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Isocyanate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Isocyanate Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Isocyanate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Isocyanate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Isocyanate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Isocyanate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Single-Component Coating

3.1.2 Adhesive

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Isocyanate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Isocyanate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Isocyanate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Isocyanate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Isocyanate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Isocyanate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Isocyanate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Isocyanate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Isocyanate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Isocyanate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Isocyanate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Isocyanate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Isocyanate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Isocyanate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Isocyanate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Isocyanate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Isocyanate in 2021

4.2.3 Global Isocyanate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Isocyanate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Isocyanate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Isocyanate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Isocyanate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Isocyanate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Isocyanate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Isocyanate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Isocyanate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Isocyanate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Isocyanate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Isocyanate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Isocyanate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Isocyanate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Isocyanate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Isocyanate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Isocyanate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Isocyanate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Isocyanate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Isocyanate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Isocyanate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Isocyanate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Isocyanate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Isocyanate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Isocyanate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BAXENDEN

7.1.1 BAXENDEN Corporation Information

7.1.2 BAXENDEN Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BAXENDEN Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BAXENDEN Isocyanate Products Offered

7.1.5 BAXENDEN Recent Development

7.2 Vencorex

7.2.1 Vencorex Corporation Information

7.2.2 Vencorex Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Vencorex Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Vencorex Isocyanate Products Offered

7.2.5 Vencorex Recent Development

7.3 Covestro

7.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Covestro Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Covestro Isocyanate Products Offered

7.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.4 Evonik

7.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Evonik Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Evonik Isocyanate Products Offered

7.4.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.5 Rudolf

7.5.1 Rudolf Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rudolf Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rudolf Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rudolf Isocyanate Products Offered

7.5.5 Rudolf Recent Development

7.6 EMS

7.6.1 EMS Corporation Information

7.6.2 EMS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 EMS Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 EMS Isocyanate Products Offered

7.6.5 EMS Recent Development

7.7 Leeson Polyurethanes

7.7.1 Leeson Polyurethanes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Leeson Polyurethanes Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Leeson Polyurethanes Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Leeson Polyurethanes Isocyanate Products Offered

7.7.5 Leeson Polyurethanes Recent Development

7.8 DIC

7.8.1 DIC Corporation Information

7.8.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DIC Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DIC Isocyanate Products Offered

7.8.5 DIC Recent Development

7.9 Asahi KASEI

7.9.1 Asahi KASEI Corporation Information

7.9.2 Asahi KASEI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Asahi KASEI Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Asahi KASEI Isocyanate Products Offered

7.9.5 Asahi KASEI Recent Development

7.10 Tosoh

7.10.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tosoh Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tosoh Isocyanate Products Offered

7.10.5 Tosoh Recent Development

7.11 Mitsui Chemicals

7.11.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mitsui Chemicals Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mitsui Chemicals Isocyanate Products Offered

7.11.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.12 Meisei Chem

7.12.1 Meisei Chem Corporation Information

7.12.2 Meisei Chem Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Meisei Chem Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Meisei Chem Products Offered

7.12.5 Meisei Chem Recent Development

7.13 Jiang Xing Industry

7.13.1 Jiang Xing Industry Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiang Xing Industry Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiang Xing Industry Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiang Xing Industry Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiang Xing Industry Recent Development

7.14 Cale Chem

7.14.1 Cale Chem Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cale Chem Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Cale Chem Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Cale Chem Products Offered

7.14.5 Cale Chem Recent Development

7.15 Shiquanxing

7.15.1 Shiquanxing Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shiquanxing Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shiquanxing Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shiquanxing Products Offered

7.15.5 Shiquanxing Recent Development

7.16 BoGao

7.16.1 BoGao Corporation Information

7.16.2 BoGao Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 BoGao Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 BoGao Products Offered

7.16.5 BoGao Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Isocyanate Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Isocyanate Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Isocyanate Distributors

8.3 Isocyanate Production Mode & Process

8.4 Isocyanate Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Isocyanate Sales Channels

8.4.2 Isocyanate Distributors

8.5 Isocyanate Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

