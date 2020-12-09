Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cisplatin market. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Irrigation Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Irrigation Automation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Irrigation Automation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Irrigation Automation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Mottech Water Solution, Avanijal Agri Automation, Calsense, Water Bit, Hydropoint Data Systems, Irritec S.P.A, Blurain, Novagric, Hortau, Tevatronic Market Segment by Product Type: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Irrigation Automation Market The global Irrigation Automation market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of during 2021-2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Irrigation Automation market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Irrigation Automation market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Irrigation Automation market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Irrigation Automation market. Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data, Fully Automatic, Semiautomatic Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data, Agricultural Planting Base, Flower Ornamental Garden, other Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Irrigation Automation market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Irrigation Automation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. The following players are covered in this report:, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Mottech Water Solution, Avanijal Agri Automation, Calsense, Water Bit, Hydropoint Data Systems, Irritec S.P.A, Blurain, Novagric, Hortau, Tevatronic Market Segment by Application: , Agricultural Planting Base, Flower Ornamental Garden, other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Irrigation Automation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Irrigation Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Irrigation Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Irrigation Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Irrigation Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Irrigation Automation market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Growth Rate : 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fully Automatic

1.3.3 Semiautomatic

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share : 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Agricultural Planting Base

1.4.3 Flower Ornamental Garden

1.4.4 other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Irrigation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Irrigation Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Irrigation Automation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Irrigation Automation Market Trends

2.3.2 Irrigation Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Irrigation Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Irrigation Automation Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Irrigation Automation Revenue

3.4 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Automation Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Irrigation Automation Area Served

3.6 Key Players Irrigation Automation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Irrigation Automation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data

4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size (2021-2026) 5 Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data

5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 The Toro Company

11.1.1 The Toro Company Company Details

11.1.2 The Toro Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.1.4 The Toro Company Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

11.2 Hunter Industries

11.2.1 Hunter Industries Company Details

11.2.2 Hunter Industries Business Overview

11.2.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.2.4 Hunter Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

11.3 Valmont Industries

11.3.1 Valmont Industries Company Details

11.3.2 Valmont Industries Business Overview

11.3.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.3.4 Valmont Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

11.4 Rain Bird

11.4.1 Rain Bird Company Details

11.4.2 Rain Bird Business Overview

11.4.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.4.4 Rain Bird Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

11.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

11.5.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Company Details

11.5.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Business Overview

11.5.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.5.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

11.6 Lindsay Corporation

11.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Lindsay Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.6.4 Lindsay Corporation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Netafim

11.7.1 Netafim Company Details

11.7.2 Netafim Business Overview

11.7.3 Netafim Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.7.4 Netafim Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Netafim Recent Development

11.8 Galcon

11.8.1 Galcon Company Details

11.8.2 Galcon Business Overview

11.8.3 Galcon Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.8.4 Galcon Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Galcon Recent Development

11.9 Rubicon Water

11.9.1 Rubicon Water Company Details

11.9.2 Rubicon Water Business Overview

11.9.3 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.9.4 Rubicon Water Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Rubicon Water Recent Development

11.10 Weathermatic

11.10.1 Weathermatic Company Details

11.10.2 Weathermatic Business Overview

11.10.3 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.10.4 Weathermatic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

11.11 Nelson Irrigation

10.11.1 Nelson Irrigation Company Details

10.11.2 Nelson Irrigation Business Overview

10.11.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Nelson Irrigation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

11.12 Mottech Water Solution

10.12.1 Mottech Water Solution Company Details

10.12.2 Mottech Water Solution Business Overview

10.12.3 Mottech Water Solution Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.12.4 Mottech Water Solution Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mottech Water Solution Recent Development

11.13 Avanijal Agri Automation

10.13.1 Avanijal Agri Automation Company Details

10.13.2 Avanijal Agri Automation Business Overview

10.13.3 Avanijal Agri Automation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.13.4 Avanijal Agri Automation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Avanijal Agri Automation Recent Development

11.14 Calsense

10.14.1 Calsense Company Details

10.14.2 Calsense Business Overview

10.14.3 Calsense Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.14.4 Calsense Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Calsense Recent Development

11.15 Water Bit

10.15.1 Water Bit Company Details

10.15.2 Water Bit Business Overview

10.15.3 Water Bit Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.15.4 Water Bit Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Water Bit Recent Development

11.16 Hydropoint Data Systems

10.16.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Company Details

10.16.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Business Overview

10.16.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.16.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

11.17 Irritec S.P.A

10.17.1 Irritec S.P.A Company Details

10.17.2 Irritec S.P.A Business Overview

10.17.3 Irritec S.P.A Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.17.4 Irritec S.P.A Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Irritec S.P.A Recent Development

11.18 Blurain

10.18.1 Blurain Company Details

10.18.2 Blurain Business Overview

10.18.3 Blurain Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.18.4 Blurain Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Blurain Recent Development

11.19 Novagric

10.19.1 Novagric Company Details

10.19.2 Novagric Business Overview

10.19.3 Novagric Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.19.4 Novagric Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Novagric Recent Development

11.20 Hortau

10.20.1 Hortau Company Details

10.20.2 Hortau Business Overview

10.20.3 Hortau Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.20.4 Hortau Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hortau Recent Development

11.21 Tevatronic

10.21.1 Tevatronic Company Details

10.21.2 Tevatronic Business Overview

10.21.3 Tevatronic Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.21.4 Tevatronic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Tevatronic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

