LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Irrigation Automation Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Irrigation Automation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Irrigation Automation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Irrigation Automation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Mottech Water Solution, Avanijal Agri Automation, Calsense, Water Bit, Hydropoint Data Systems, Irritec S.P.A, Blurain, Novagric, Hortau, Tevatronic Market Segment by Product Type: , Fully Automatic, Semiautomatic Market Segment by Application: , Agricultural Planting Base, Flower Ornamental Garden, other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Irrigation Automation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Irrigation Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Irrigation Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Irrigation Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Irrigation Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Irrigation Automation market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Irrigation Automation

1.1 Irrigation Automation Market Overview

1.1.1 Irrigation Automation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Irrigation Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Irrigation Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Irrigation Automation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Fully Automatic

2.5 Semiautomatic 3 Irrigation Automation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Agricultural Planting Base

3.5 Flower Ornamental Garden

3.6 other 4 Global Irrigation Automation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Irrigation Automation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Irrigation Automation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Irrigation Automation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Irrigation Automation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 The Toro Company

5.1.1 The Toro Company Profile

5.1.2 The Toro Company Main Business

5.1.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Developments

5.2 Hunter Industries

5.2.1 Hunter Industries Profile

5.2.2 Hunter Industries Main Business

5.2.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Developments

5.3 Valmont Industries

5.5.1 Valmont Industries Profile

5.3.2 Valmont Industries Main Business

5.3.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Rain Bird Recent Developments

5.4 Rain Bird

5.4.1 Rain Bird Profile

5.4.2 Rain Bird Main Business

5.4.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Rain Bird Recent Developments

5.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

5.5.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Profile

5.5.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Main Business

5.5.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Developments

5.6 Lindsay Corporation

5.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Lindsay Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 Netafim

5.7.1 Netafim Profile

5.7.2 Netafim Main Business

5.7.3 Netafim Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Netafim Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Netafim Recent Developments

5.8 Galcon

5.8.1 Galcon Profile

5.8.2 Galcon Main Business

5.8.3 Galcon Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Galcon Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Galcon Recent Developments

5.9 Rubicon Water

5.9.1 Rubicon Water Profile

5.9.2 Rubicon Water Main Business

5.9.3 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Rubicon Water Recent Developments

5.10 Weathermatic

5.10.1 Weathermatic Profile

5.10.2 Weathermatic Main Business

5.10.3 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Weathermatic Recent Developments

5.11 Nelson Irrigation

5.11.1 Nelson Irrigation Profile

5.11.2 Nelson Irrigation Main Business

5.11.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Developments

5.12 Mottech Water Solution

5.12.1 Mottech Water Solution Profile

5.12.2 Mottech Water Solution Main Business

5.12.3 Mottech Water Solution Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Mottech Water Solution Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Mottech Water Solution Recent Developments

5.13 Avanijal Agri Automation

5.13.1 Avanijal Agri Automation Profile

5.13.2 Avanijal Agri Automation Main Business

5.13.3 Avanijal Agri Automation Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Avanijal Agri Automation Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Avanijal Agri Automation Recent Developments

5.14 Calsense

5.14.1 Calsense Profile

5.14.2 Calsense Main Business

5.14.3 Calsense Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Calsense Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Calsense Recent Developments

5.15 Water Bit

5.15.1 Water Bit Profile

5.15.2 Water Bit Main Business

5.15.3 Water Bit Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Water Bit Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Water Bit Recent Developments

5.16 Hydropoint Data Systems

5.16.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Profile

5.16.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Main Business

5.16.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Developments

5.17 Irritec S.P.A

5.17.1 Irritec S.P.A Profile

5.17.2 Irritec S.P.A Main Business

5.17.3 Irritec S.P.A Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Irritec S.P.A Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Irritec S.P.A Recent Developments

5.18 Blurain

5.18.1 Blurain Profile

5.18.2 Blurain Main Business

5.18.3 Blurain Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Blurain Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Blurain Recent Developments

5.19 Novagric

5.19.1 Novagric Profile

5.19.2 Novagric Main Business

5.19.3 Novagric Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Novagric Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Novagric Recent Developments

5.20 Hortau

5.20.1 Hortau Profile

5.20.2 Hortau Main Business

5.20.3 Hortau Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Hortau Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Hortau Recent Developments

5.21 Tevatronic

5.21.1 Tevatronic Profile

5.21.2 Tevatronic Main Business

5.21.3 Tevatronic Irrigation Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Tevatronic Irrigation Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Tevatronic Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Irrigation Automation Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

