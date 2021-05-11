Irrigation Automation Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027|Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Irrigation Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Irrigation Automation market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Irrigation Automation market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Irrigation Automation market.

The research report on the global Irrigation Automation market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Irrigation Automation market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Irrigation Automation research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Irrigation Automation market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Irrigation Automation market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Irrigation Automation market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Irrigation Automation Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Irrigation Automation market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Irrigation Automation market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Irrigation Automation Market Leading Players

The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Mottech Water Solution, Avanijal Agri Automation, Calsense, Water Bit, Hydropoint Data Systems, Irritec S.P.A, Blurain, Novagric, Hortau, Tevatronic

Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Irrigation Automation market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Irrigation Automation market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Irrigation Automation Segmentation by Product



Fully Automatic

Semiautomatic Irrigation Automation

Irrigation Automation Segmentation by Application



Agricultural Planting Base

Flower Ornamental Garden

other Based on

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Irrigation Automation market?

How will the global Irrigation Automation market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Irrigation Automation market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Irrigation Automation market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Irrigation Automation market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Fully Automatic

1.2.3 Semiautomatic 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Agricultural Planting Base

1.3.3 Flower Ornamental Garden

1.3.4 other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Irrigation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Irrigation Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Irrigation Automation Revenue 3.4 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Automation Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Irrigation Automation Area Served 3.6 Key Players Irrigation Automation Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Irrigation Automation Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 The Toro Company

11.1.1 The Toro Company Company Details

11.1.2 The Toro Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.1.4 The Toro Company Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Development 11.2 Hunter Industries

11.2.1 Hunter Industries Company Details

11.2.2 Hunter Industries Business Overview

11.2.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.2.4 Hunter Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development 11.3 Valmont Industries

11.3.1 Valmont Industries Company Details

11.3.2 Valmont Industries Business Overview

11.3.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.3.4 Valmont Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development 11.4 Rain Bird

11.4.1 Rain Bird Company Details

11.4.2 Rain Bird Business Overview

11.4.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.4.4 Rain Bird Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Rain Bird Recent Development 11.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

11.5.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Company Details

11.5.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Business Overview

11.5.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.5.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development 11.6 Lindsay Corporation

11.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Lindsay Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.6.4 Lindsay Corporation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development 11.7 Netafim

11.7.1 Netafim Company Details

11.7.2 Netafim Business Overview

11.7.3 Netafim Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.7.4 Netafim Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Netafim Recent Development 11.8 Galcon

11.8.1 Galcon Company Details

11.8.2 Galcon Business Overview

11.8.3 Galcon Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.8.4 Galcon Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Galcon Recent Development 11.9 Rubicon Water

11.9.1 Rubicon Water Company Details

11.9.2 Rubicon Water Business Overview

11.9.3 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.9.4 Rubicon Water Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Rubicon Water Recent Development 11.10 Weathermatic

11.10.1 Weathermatic Company Details

11.10.2 Weathermatic Business Overview

11.10.3 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation Introduction

11.10.4 Weathermatic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Weathermatic Recent Development 11.11 Nelson Irrigation

10.11.1 Nelson Irrigation Company Details

10.11.2 Nelson Irrigation Business Overview

10.11.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Nelson Irrigation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development 11.12 Mottech Water Solution

10.12.1 Mottech Water Solution Company Details

10.12.2 Mottech Water Solution Business Overview

10.12.3 Mottech Water Solution Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.12.4 Mottech Water Solution Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mottech Water Solution Recent Development 11.13 Avanijal Agri Automation

10.13.1 Avanijal Agri Automation Company Details

10.13.2 Avanijal Agri Automation Business Overview

10.13.3 Avanijal Agri Automation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.13.4 Avanijal Agri Automation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Avanijal Agri Automation Recent Development 11.14 Calsense

10.14.1 Calsense Company Details

10.14.2 Calsense Business Overview

10.14.3 Calsense Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.14.4 Calsense Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Calsense Recent Development 11.15 Water Bit

10.15.1 Water Bit Company Details

10.15.2 Water Bit Business Overview

10.15.3 Water Bit Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.15.4 Water Bit Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Water Bit Recent Development 11.16 Hydropoint Data Systems

10.16.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Company Details

10.16.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Business Overview

10.16.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.16.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development 11.17 Irritec S.P.A

10.17.1 Irritec S.P.A Company Details

10.17.2 Irritec S.P.A Business Overview

10.17.3 Irritec S.P.A Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.17.4 Irritec S.P.A Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Irritec S.P.A Recent Development 11.18 Blurain

10.18.1 Blurain Company Details

10.18.2 Blurain Business Overview

10.18.3 Blurain Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.18.4 Blurain Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Blurain Recent Development 11.19 Novagric

10.19.1 Novagric Company Details

10.19.2 Novagric Business Overview

10.19.3 Novagric Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.19.4 Novagric Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Novagric Recent Development 11.20 Hortau

10.20.1 Hortau Company Details

10.20.2 Hortau Business Overview

10.20.3 Hortau Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.20.4 Hortau Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hortau Recent Development 11.21 Tevatronic

10.21.1 Tevatronic Company Details

10.21.2 Tevatronic Business Overview

10.21.3 Tevatronic Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.21.4 Tevatronic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Tevatronic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

