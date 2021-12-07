Iron Powder Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Hoganas, GKN (Hoeganaes), Rio Tinto Metal Powders

“

The report titled Global Iron Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Iron Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Iron Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Iron Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Iron Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Iron Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Iron Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Iron Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Iron Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Iron Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Iron Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Iron Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hoganas, GKN (Hoeganaes), Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Laiwu Iron&Steel Group, Kobelco, Jiande Yitong, JFE Steel Corporation, Pometon Powder, Baowu Group, Ma Steel, CNPC Powder Material, Xinxing, Jinsui, Industrial Metal Powders, Sundram Fasteners, Kushal Ferro Alloys

Market Segmentation by Product:

Atomized Iron Powder

Reduced Iron Powder

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Powder Metallurgy

Welding Electrodes

Chemical

Others



The Iron Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Iron Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Iron Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Iron Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Iron Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Iron Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Iron Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Iron Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Iron Powder Market Overview

1.1 Iron Powder Product Overview

1.2 Iron Powder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Atomized Iron Powder

1.2.2 Reduced Iron Powder

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Iron Powder Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Iron Powder Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Iron Powder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Iron Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Iron Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Iron Powder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Iron Powder Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Iron Powder Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Iron Powder Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Iron Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Iron Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Iron Powder Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Iron Powder Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Iron Powder as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Iron Powder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Iron Powder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Iron Powder Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Iron Powder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Iron Powder Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Iron Powder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Iron Powder Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Iron Powder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Iron Powder Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Iron Powder by Application

4.1 Iron Powder Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Powder Metallurgy

4.1.2 Welding Electrodes

4.1.3 Chemical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Iron Powder Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Iron Powder Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Iron Powder Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Iron Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Iron Powder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Iron Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Iron Powder by Country

5.1 North America Iron Powder Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Iron Powder by Country

6.1 Europe Iron Powder Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Iron Powder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Iron Powder by Country

8.1 Latin America Iron Powder Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Iron Powder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Iron Powder Business

10.1 Hoganas

10.1.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hoganas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hoganas Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hoganas Iron Powder Products Offered

10.1.5 Hoganas Recent Development

10.2 GKN (Hoeganaes)

10.2.1 GKN (Hoeganaes) Corporation Information

10.2.2 GKN (Hoeganaes) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GKN (Hoeganaes) Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GKN (Hoeganaes) Iron Powder Products Offered

10.2.5 GKN (Hoeganaes) Recent Development

10.3 Rio Tinto Metal Powders

10.3.1 Rio Tinto Metal Powders Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rio Tinto Metal Powders Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rio Tinto Metal Powders Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rio Tinto Metal Powders Iron Powder Products Offered

10.3.5 Rio Tinto Metal Powders Recent Development

10.4 Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

10.4.1 Laiwu Iron&Steel Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Laiwu Iron&Steel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Laiwu Iron&Steel Group Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Laiwu Iron&Steel Group Iron Powder Products Offered

10.4.5 Laiwu Iron&Steel Group Recent Development

10.5 Kobelco

10.5.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kobelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kobelco Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kobelco Iron Powder Products Offered

10.5.5 Kobelco Recent Development

10.6 Jiande Yitong

10.6.1 Jiande Yitong Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jiande Yitong Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jiande Yitong Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Jiande Yitong Iron Powder Products Offered

10.6.5 Jiande Yitong Recent Development

10.7 JFE Steel Corporation

10.7.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 JFE Steel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 JFE Steel Corporation Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 JFE Steel Corporation Iron Powder Products Offered

10.7.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Pometon Powder

10.8.1 Pometon Powder Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pometon Powder Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pometon Powder Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pometon Powder Iron Powder Products Offered

10.8.5 Pometon Powder Recent Development

10.9 Baowu Group

10.9.1 Baowu Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Baowu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Baowu Group Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Baowu Group Iron Powder Products Offered

10.9.5 Baowu Group Recent Development

10.10 Ma Steel

10.10.1 Ma Steel Corporation Information

10.10.2 Ma Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Ma Steel Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Ma Steel Iron Powder Products Offered

10.10.5 Ma Steel Recent Development

10.11 CNPC Powder Material

10.11.1 CNPC Powder Material Corporation Information

10.11.2 CNPC Powder Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CNPC Powder Material Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CNPC Powder Material Iron Powder Products Offered

10.11.5 CNPC Powder Material Recent Development

10.12 Xinxing

10.12.1 Xinxing Corporation Information

10.12.2 Xinxing Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Xinxing Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Xinxing Iron Powder Products Offered

10.12.5 Xinxing Recent Development

10.13 Jinsui

10.13.1 Jinsui Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jinsui Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jinsui Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jinsui Iron Powder Products Offered

10.13.5 Jinsui Recent Development

10.14 Industrial Metal Powders

10.14.1 Industrial Metal Powders Corporation Information

10.14.2 Industrial Metal Powders Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Industrial Metal Powders Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Industrial Metal Powders Iron Powder Products Offered

10.14.5 Industrial Metal Powders Recent Development

10.15 Sundram Fasteners

10.15.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sundram Fasteners Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sundram Fasteners Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sundram Fasteners Iron Powder Products Offered

10.15.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Development

10.16 Kushal Ferro Alloys

10.16.1 Kushal Ferro Alloys Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kushal Ferro Alloys Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kushal Ferro Alloys Iron Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kushal Ferro Alloys Iron Powder Products Offered

10.16.5 Kushal Ferro Alloys Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Iron Powder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Iron Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Iron Powder Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Iron Powder Distributors

12.3 Iron Powder Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”