Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City

The report titled Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City, Hugo Neu Corp., Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), Schnitzer Steel Products, PSC Metals, David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ), AMG Resources Corp., Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), Simsmetal America, Alter Scrap Processing, Joseph Behr & Sons Inc., Camden Iron & Metal Inc., Mervis Industries, Galamba Metals Group, American Iron & Metal, American Iron & Metal Co

Market Segmentation by Product:

Heavy Melting Steel

Old Car Bodies

Cast Iron

Pressing Steel

Manganese Steel

Rails



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling

1.2 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Heavy Melting Steel

1.2.3 Old Car Bodies

1.2.4 Cast Iron

1.2.5 Pressing Steel

1.2.6 Manganese Steel

1.2.7 Rails

1.3 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production

3.4.1 North America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production

3.5.1 Europe Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production

3.6.1 China Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production

3.7.1 Japan Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 OmniSource Corp.

7.1.1 OmniSource Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.1.2 OmniSource Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.1.3 OmniSource Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 OmniSource Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 OmniSource Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Metal Management Inc.

7.2.1 Metal Management Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.2.2 Metal Management Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Metal Management Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Metal Management Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Metal Management Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tube City

7.3.1 Tube City Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tube City Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tube City Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tube City Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tube City Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hugo Neu Corp.

7.4.1 Hugo Neu Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hugo Neu Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hugo Neu Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hugo Neu Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hugo Neu Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP)

7.5.1 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Schnitzer Steel Products

7.6.1 Schnitzer Steel Products Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.6.2 Schnitzer Steel Products Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Schnitzer Steel Products Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Schnitzer Steel Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Schnitzer Steel Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PSC Metals

7.7.1 PSC Metals Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.7.2 PSC Metals Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PSC Metals Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PSC Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PSC Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ)

7.8.1 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.8.2 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.8.3 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AMG Resources Corp.

7.9.1 AMG Resources Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.9.2 AMG Resources Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AMG Resources Corp. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AMG Resources Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AMG Resources Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

7.10.1 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.10.2 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Simsmetal America

7.11.1 Simsmetal America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.11.2 Simsmetal America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Simsmetal America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Simsmetal America Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Simsmetal America Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Alter Scrap Processing

7.12.1 Alter Scrap Processing Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alter Scrap Processing Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Alter Scrap Processing Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Alter Scrap Processing Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Alter Scrap Processing Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc.

7.13.1 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.13.2 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Joseph Behr & Sons Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Camden Iron & Metal Inc.

7.14.1 Camden Iron & Metal Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.14.2 Camden Iron & Metal Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Camden Iron & Metal Inc. Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Camden Iron & Metal Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Camden Iron & Metal Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Mervis Industries

7.15.1 Mervis Industries Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.15.2 Mervis Industries Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Mervis Industries Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Mervis Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Mervis Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Galamba Metals Group

7.16.1 Galamba Metals Group Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.16.2 Galamba Metals Group Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Galamba Metals Group Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Galamba Metals Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Galamba Metals Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 American Iron & Metal

7.17.1 American Iron & Metal Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.17.2 American Iron & Metal Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.17.3 American Iron & Metal Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 American Iron & Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 American Iron & Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 American Iron & Metal Co

7.18.1 American Iron & Metal Co Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Corporation Information

7.18.2 American Iron & Metal Co Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Product Portfolio

7.18.3 American Iron & Metal Co Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 American Iron & Metal Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 American Iron & Metal Co Recent Developments/Updates

8 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling

8.4 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Distributors List

9.3 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Industry Trends

10.2 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Growth Drivers

10.3 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Challenges

10.4 Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Iron and Steel Scrap Recycling by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

