IP Telephony Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|Cisco, Avaya, Mitel

Los Angeles United States: The global IP Telephony market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global IP Telephony market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global IP Telephony market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent, Yealink, LogMeIn, Panasonic, Grandstream, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent, D-Link, Escene, Fanvil, Snom

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global IP Telephony market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global IP Telephony market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global IP Telephony market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global IP Telephony market.

Segmentation by Product: IP Telephony Hardware, IP Telephony Software and Service IP Telephony

Segmentation by Application: BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Government, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global IP Telephony market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global IP Telephony market

Showing the development of the global IP Telephony market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global IP Telephony market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global IP Telephony market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global IP Telephony market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global IP Telephony market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global IP Telephony market. In order to collect key insights about the global IP Telephony market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global IP Telephony market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global IP Telephony market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global IP Telephony market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IP Telephony market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IP Telephony industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IP Telephony market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IP Telephony market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IP Telephony market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IP Telephony Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 IP Telephony Hardware

1.2.3 IP Telephony Software and Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IP Telephony Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IP Telephony Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 IP Telephony Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IP Telephony Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 IP Telephony Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 IP Telephony Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 IP Telephony Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IP Telephony Market Trends

2.3.2 IP Telephony Market Drivers

2.3.3 IP Telephony Market Challenges

2.3.4 IP Telephony Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IP Telephony Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IP Telephony Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IP Telephony Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IP Telephony Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IP Telephony Revenue

3.4 Global IP Telephony Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IP Telephony Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IP Telephony Revenue in 2020

3.5 IP Telephony Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players IP Telephony Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IP Telephony Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IP Telephony Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IP Telephony Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global IP Telephony Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 IP Telephony Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IP Telephony Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global IP Telephony Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America IP Telephony Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IP Telephony Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco IP Telephony Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.2 Avaya

11.2.1 Avaya Company Details

11.2.2 Avaya Business Overview

11.2.3 Avaya IP Telephony Introduction

11.2.4 Avaya Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Avaya Recent Development

11.3 Mitel

11.3.1 Mitel Company Details

11.3.2 Mitel Business Overview

11.3.3 Mitel IP Telephony Introduction

11.3.4 Mitel Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Mitel Recent Development

11.4 Polycom

11.4.1 Polycom Company Details

11.4.2 Polycom Business Overview

11.4.3 Polycom IP Telephony Introduction

11.4.4 Polycom Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Polycom Recent Development

11.5 Alcatel-Lucent

11.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

11.5.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview

11.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent IP Telephony Introduction

11.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

11.6 Yealink

11.6.1 Yealink Company Details

11.6.2 Yealink Business Overview

11.6.3 Yealink IP Telephony Introduction

11.6.4 Yealink Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Yealink Recent Development

11.7 LogMeIn

11.7.1 LogMeIn Company Details

11.7.2 LogMeIn Business Overview

11.7.3 LogMeIn IP Telephony Introduction

11.7.4 LogMeIn Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 LogMeIn Recent Development

11.8 Panasonic

11.8.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.8.3 Panasonic IP Telephony Introduction

11.8.4 Panasonic Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.9 Grandstream

11.9.1 Grandstream Company Details

11.9.2 Grandstream Business Overview

11.9.3 Grandstream IP Telephony Introduction

11.9.4 Grandstream Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Grandstream Recent Development

11.10 NEC

11.10.1 NEC Company Details

11.10.2 NEC Business Overview

11.10.3 NEC IP Telephony Introduction

11.10.4 NEC Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 NEC Recent Development

11.11 Gigaset

11.11.1 Gigaset Company Details

11.11.2 Gigaset Business Overview

11.11.3 Gigaset IP Telephony Introduction

11.11.4 Gigaset Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Gigaset Recent Development

11.12 D-Link

11.12.1 D-Link Company Details

11.12.2 D-Link Business Overview

11.12.3 D-Link IP Telephony Introduction

11.12.4 D-Link Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 D-Link Recent Development

11.13 Escene

11.13.1 Escene Company Details

11.13.2 Escene Business Overview

11.13.3 Escene IP Telephony Introduction

11.13.4 Escene Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Escene Recent Development

11.14 Fanvil

11.14.1 Fanvil Company Details

11.14.2 Fanvil Business Overview

11.14.3 Fanvil IP Telephony Introduction

11.14.4 Fanvil Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Fanvil Recent Development

11.15 Snom

11.15.1 Snom Company Details

11.15.2 Snom Business Overview

11.15.3 Snom IP Telephony Introduction

11.15.4 Snom Revenue in IP Telephony Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Snom Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

