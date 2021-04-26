IP Telephony Market Size, Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027|Avaya, Mitel, Polycom

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global IP Telephony market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IP Telephony industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IP Telephony production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global IP Telephony market include _, Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent, Yealink, LogMeIn, Panasonic, Grandstream, NEC, Gigaset, D-Link, Escene, Fanvil, Snom
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2147798/global-ip-telephony-market
The report has classified the global IP Telephony industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IP Telephony manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IP Telephony industry.
Global IP Telephony Market Segment By Type:
IP Telephony Hardware, IP Telephony Software and Service
BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Government, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IP Telephony industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global IP Telephony market include _, Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent, Yealink, LogMeIn, Panasonic, Grandstream, NEC, Gigaset, D-Link, Escene, Fanvil, Snom
What is the growth potential of the IP Telephony market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IP Telephony industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global IP Telephony market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global IP Telephony market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IP Telephony market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview of IP Telephony
1.1 IP Telephony Market Overview
1.1.1 IP Telephony Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IP Telephony Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global IP Telephony Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global IP Telephony Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global IP Telephony Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions, IP Telephony Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America IP Telephony Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe IP Telephony Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IP Telephony Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global IP Telephony Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global IP Telephony Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global IP Telephony Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 IP Telephony Hardware
2.5 IP Telephony Software and Service 3 IP Telephony Market Overview by Application
3.1 Global IP Telephony Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global IP Telephony Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global IP Telephony Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 BFSI
3.5 IT & Telecommunication
3.6 Retail
3.7 Government
3.8 Others 4 Global IP Telephony Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global IP Telephony Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IP Telephony as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IP Telephony Market
4.4 Global Top Players IP Telephony Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players IP Telephony Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 IP Telephony Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Cisco
5.1.1 Cisco Profile
5.1.2 Cisco Main Business
5.1.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Cisco Recent Developments
5.2 Avaya
5.2.1 Avaya Profile
5.2.2 Avaya Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Avaya Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Avaya Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Avaya Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.3 Mitel
5.5.1 Mitel Profile
5.3.2 Mitel Main Business
5.3.3 Mitel Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Mitel Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Polycom Recent Developments
5.4 Polycom
5.4.1 Polycom Profile
5.4.2 Polycom Main Business
5.4.3 Polycom Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Polycom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Polycom Recent Developments
5.5 Alcatel-Lucent
5.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Profile
5.5.2 Alcatel-Lucent Main Business
5.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Developments
5.6 Yealink
5.6.1 Yealink Profile
5.6.2 Yealink Main Business
5.6.3 Yealink Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Yealink Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Yealink Recent Developments
5.7 LogMeIn
5.7.1 LogMeIn Profile
5.7.2 LogMeIn Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 LogMeIn Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 LogMeIn Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 LogMeIn Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.8 Panasonic
5.8.1 Panasonic Profile
5.8.2 Panasonic Main Business
5.8.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
5.9 Grandstream
5.9.1 Grandstream Profile
5.9.2 Grandstream Main Business
5.9.3 Grandstream Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Grandstream Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Grandstream Recent Developments
5.10 NEC
5.10.1 NEC Profile
5.10.2 NEC Main Business
5.10.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.10.5 NEC Recent Developments
5.11 Gigaset
5.11.1 Gigaset Profile
5.11.2 Gigaset Main Business
5.11.3 Gigaset Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Gigaset Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Gigaset Recent Developments
5.12 D-Link
5.12.1 D-Link Profile
5.12.2 D-Link Main Business
5.12.3 D-Link Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 D-Link Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.12.5 D-Link Recent Developments
5.13 Escene
5.13.1 Escene Profile
5.13.2 Escene Main Business
5.13.3 Escene Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Escene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Escene Recent Developments
5.14 Fanvil
5.14.1 Fanvil Profile
5.14.2 Fanvil Main Business
5.14.3 Fanvil Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Fanvil Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Fanvil Recent Developments
5.15 Snom
5.15.1 Snom Profile
5.15.2 Snom Main Business
5.15.3 Snom Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Snom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Snom Recent Developments 6 North America
6.1 North America IP Telephony Market Size by Country
6.2 United States
6.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe IP Telephony Market Size by Country
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 U.K.
7.5 Italy
7.6 Russia
7.7 Nordic
7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Market Size by Region
8.2 China
8.3 Japan
8.4 South Korea
8.5 Southeast Asia
8.6 India
8.7 Australia
8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America IP Telephony Market Size by Country
9.2 Mexico
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa IP Telephony Market Size by Country
10.2 Turkey
10.3 Saudi Arabia
10.4 UAE
10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IP Telephony Market Dynamics
11.1 Industry Trends
11.2 Market Drivers
11.3 Market Challenges
11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
13.4 Author List
Contact US:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
City of Industry, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.