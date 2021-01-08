IoT Utilities to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)| ABB, Bosch Software Innovations, Cisco Systems

Los Angeles United States: The global IoT Utilities market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global IoT Utilities market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global IoT Utilities market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: ABB, Bosch Software Innovations, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Hitachi, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Hitachi

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global IoT Utilities market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global IoT Utilities market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global IoT Utilities market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global IoT Utilities market.

Segmentation by Product: , Sensor, Rfid, Connectivity Technologies, Others IoT Utilities

Segmentation by Application: , Electricity Grid Management, Gas Management, Waste Management, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global IoT Utilities market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global IoT Utilities market

Showing the development of the global IoT Utilities market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global IoT Utilities market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global IoT Utilities market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global IoT Utilities market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global IoT Utilities market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global IoT Utilities market. In order to collect key insights about the global IoT Utilities market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global IoT Utilities market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global IoT Utilities market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global IoT Utilities market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Utilities market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IoT Utilities industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Utilities market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Utilities market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Utilities market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sensor

1.2.3 Rfid

1.2.4 Connectivity Technologies

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electricity Grid Management

1.3.3 Gas Management

1.3.4 Waste Management

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 IoT Utilities Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Utilities Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 IoT Utilities Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 IoT Utilities Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 IoT Utilities Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IoT Utilities Market Trends

2.3.2 IoT Utilities Market Drivers

2.3.3 IoT Utilities Market Challenges

2.3.4 IoT Utilities Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IoT Utilities Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top IoT Utilities Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IoT Utilities Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IoT Utilities Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT Utilities Revenue

3.4 Global IoT Utilities Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Utilities Revenue in 2020

3.5 IoT Utilities Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players IoT Utilities Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into IoT Utilities Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IoT Utilities Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global IoT Utilities Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global IoT Utilities Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 IoT Utilities Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global IoT Utilities Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global IoT Utilities Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Utilities Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Utilities Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 ABB Company Details

11.1.2 ABB Business Overview

11.1.3 ABB IoT Utilities Introduction

11.1.4 ABB Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ABB Recent Development

11.2 Bosch Software Innovations

11.2.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details

11.2.2 Bosch Software Innovations Business Overview

11.2.3 Bosch Software Innovations IoT Utilities Introduction

11.2.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Development

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Cisco Systems IoT Utilities Introduction

11.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.4 General Electric

11.4.1 General Electric Company Details

11.4.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.4.3 General Electric IoT Utilities Introduction

11.4.4 General Electric Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.5 Hitachi

11.5.1 Hitachi Company Details

11.5.2 Hitachi Business Overview

11.5.3 Hitachi IoT Utilities Introduction

11.5.4 Hitachi Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

11.6 Honeywell International

11.6.1 Honeywell International Company Details

11.6.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

11.6.3 Honeywell International IoT Utilities Introduction

11.6.4 Honeywell International Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

11.7 Huawei Technologies

11.7.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Huawei Technologies IoT Utilities Introduction

11.7.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.8 IBM Corporation

11.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 IBM Corporation IoT Utilities Introduction

11.8.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Intel Corporation

11.9.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Intel Corporation IoT Utilities Introduction

11.9.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Microsoft Corporation

11.10.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Microsoft Corporation IoT Utilities Introduction

11.10.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.11 NEC Corporation

11.11.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 NEC Corporation IoT Utilities Introduction

11.11.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in IoT Utilities Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

