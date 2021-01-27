IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027growing at a CAGR of 11.37% during 2021-2026. Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Scope and Segment IoT Microcontroller (MCU) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market The global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) market was valued at US$ 2801.8 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 5916.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% during 2021-2026.

Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Scope and Segment IoT Microcontroller (MCU) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on Production, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company NXP Semiconductors Microchip Technology Renesas Electronics Silicon Laboratories STMicroelectronics Infineon Technologies Texas Instruments Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) Nuvoton GigaDevice Qingdao Eastsoft Segment by Type, , , 8 bit 16 bit 32 bit Segment by Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Industrial Smart Homes Others Production by Region, , , North America Europe Japan China Asia Other Consumption by Region North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Spain Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE1 1.1 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Introduction1 1.2 Market by Type1 1.2.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type1 1.2.2 8 bit3 1.2.3 16 bit3 1.2.4 32 bit3 1.3 Market by Application4 1.4 Study Objectives6 1.5 Years Considered7 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY8 2.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts8 2.1.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-20268 2.1.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-20269 2.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2019 VS 2020 VS 202610 2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape11 2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5)11 2.3.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)11 2.3.3 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers Headquarters and Product Type12 2.4 Key Trends for IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Markets & Products12 3 MARKET SIZE BY MANUFACTURERS14 3.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers by Production14 3.1.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers by Production (2018-2020)14 3.1.2 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers Market Share by Production15 3.2 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers by Revenue16 3.2.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)16 3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers by Revenue in 201917 3.2.3 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (20182020)18 3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue in 201919 3.3 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Price by Manufacturers20 4 IOT MICROCONTROLLER (MCU) PRODUCTION BY REGION21 4.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions21 4.1.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions by Production (2015-2020)21 4.1.2 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)22 4.2 North America23 4.2.1 North America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production (2015-2020)23 4.2.2 North America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue (2015-2020)24 4.2.3 North America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Import & Export (2015-2020)24 4.3 Europe25 4.3.1 Europe IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production (2015-2020)25 4.3.2 Europe IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue (2015-2020)25 4.3.3 Europe IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Import & Export (2015-2020)26 4.4 Japan26 4.4.1 Japan IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production (2015-2020)26 4.4.2 Japan IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue (2015-2020)27 4.4.3 Japan IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Import & Export (2015-2020)27 4.5 China28 4.5.1 China IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production (2015-2020)28 4.5.2 China IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue (2015-2020)28 4.5.3 China IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Import & Export (2015-2020)29 5 IOT MICROCONTROLLER (MCU) CONSUMPTION BY REGION30 5.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions by Consumption30 5.1.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)30 5.1.2 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)30 5.2 North America31 5.2.1 North America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Application32 5.2.2 North America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Countries32 5.2.3 United States34 5.2.4 Canada34 5.2.5 Mexico35 5.3 Europe35 5.3.1 Europe IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Application36 5.3.2 Europe IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Countries36 5.3.3 Germany38 5.3.4 France38 5.3.5 U.K.39 5.3.6 Italy39 5.3.7 Russia40 5.3.8 Spain40 5.4 Asia Pacific41 5.4.1 Asia Pacific IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Application41 5.4.2 Asia Pacific IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Region42 5.4.3 China43 5.4.4 Japan44 5.4.5 South Korea44 5.4.6 India45 5.4.7 Australia45 5.4.8 Southeast Asia46 5.5 Central & South America46 5.5.1 Central & South America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Application47 5.5.2 Central & South America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Countries48 5.5.3 Brazil49 5.5.4 Argentina49 5.6 Middle East and Africa50 5.6.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Application50 5.6.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption by Countries51 5.6.3 Middle East52 5.6.4 Africa53 6 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE54 6.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)54 6.1.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production by Type (2015-2020)54 6.1.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)55 6.1.3 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Price by Type (2015-2020)57 6.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)57 6.2.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)57 6.2.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)58 6.2.3 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)59 7 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION60 7.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)60 7.2 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)61 8 CORPORATE PROFILE63 8.1 NXP Semiconductors63 8.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information63 8.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview63 8.1.3 NXP Semiconductors IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)64 8.1.4 NXP Semiconductors IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description64 8.2 Microchip Technology64 8.2.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information64 8.2.2 Microchip Technology Overview65 8.2.3 Microchip Technology IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)65 8.2.4 Microchip Technology IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description66 8.3 Renesas Electronics66 8.3.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information66 8.3.2 Renesas Electronics Overview67 8.3.3 Renesas Electronics IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)67 8.3.4 Renesas Electronics IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description67 8.4 Silicon Laboratories68 8.4.1 Silicon Laboratories Corporation Information68 8.4.2 Silicon Laboratories Overview69 8.4.3 Silicon Laboratories IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)69 8.4.4 Silicon Laboratories IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description69 8.5 STMicroelectronics70 8.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information70 8.5.2 STMicroelectronics Overview70 8.5.3 STMicroelectronics IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)71 8.5.4 STMicroelectronics IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description71 8.6 Infineon Technologies72 8.6.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information72 8.6.2 Infineon Technologies Overview72 8.6.3 Infineon Technologies IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)73 8.6.4 Infineon Technologies IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description73 8.7 Texas Instruments73 8.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information73 8.7.2 Texas Instruments Overview74 8.7.3 Texas Instruments IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)74 8.7.4 Texas Instruments IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description75 8.8 Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices)75 8.8.1 Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) Corporation Information75 8.8.2 Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) Overview75 8.8.3 Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)76 8.8.4 Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices) IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description76 8.9 Nuvoton76 8.9.1 Nuvoton Corporation Information76 8.9.2 Nuvoton Overview77 8.9.3 Nuvoton IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)77 8.9.4 Nuvoton IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description78 8.10 GigaDevice78 8.10.1 GigaDevice Corporation Information78 8.10.2 GigaDevice Overview79 8.10.3 GigaDevice IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)79 8.10.4 GigaDevice IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description79 8.11 Qingdao Eastsoft80 8.11.1 Qingdao Eastsoft Corporation Information80 8.11.2 Qingdao Eastsoft Overview81 8.11.3 Qingdao Eastsoft IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)81 8.11.4 Qingdao Eastsoft IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Product Description81 9 IOT MICROCONTROLLER (MCU) PRODUCTION FORECAST BY REGIONS83 9.1 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)83 9.2 Global Top IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Regions Forecast by Production84 9.3 Key IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Production Regions Forecast85 9.3.1 North America85 9.3.2 Europe86 9.3.3 Japan87 9.3.4 China88 10 IOT MICROCONTROLLER (MCU) CONSUMPTION FORECAST BY REGION89 10.1 Global IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)89 10.2 North America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)90 10.3 Europe IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)90 10.4 Asia Pacific IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)90 10.5 Central & South America IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)91 10.6 Middle East and Africa IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)91 11 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS92 11.1 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Value Chain Analysis92 11.2 Sales Channels Analysis93 11.2.1 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Sales Channels93 11.2.2 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Distributors94 11.3 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Customers95 12 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS97 12.1 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Trends97 12.2 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Opportunities and Drivers97 12.3 IoT Microcontroller (MCU) Market Challenges98 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis98 13 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL IOT MICROCONTROLLER (MCU) STUDY100 14 APPENDIX101 14.1 Research Methodology101 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach101 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design101 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation102 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation103 14.1.2 Data Source104 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources104 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources105 14.2 Author Details106 14.3 Disclaimer107

About Us