IoT Managed Services Market Size, to Develop New Growth Story |Tech Mahindra, Cisco Systems, Oracle

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global IoT Managed Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IoT Managed Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IoT Managed Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global IoT Managed Services industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IoT Managed Services manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IoT Managed Services industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IoT Managed Services industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the IoT Managed Services market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IoT Managed Services industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global IoT Managed Services market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Managed Services market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Managed Services market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of IoT Managed Services

1.1 IoT Managed Services Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Managed Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IoT Managed Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa IoT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IoT Managed Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IoT Managed Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IoT Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Security Management Services

2.5 Network Management Services

2.6 Infrastructure Management Services

2.7 Device Management Services

2.8 Data Management Services 3 IoT Managed Services Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IoT Managed Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IoT Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Manufacturing

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Retail

3.8 IT & Telecom

3.9 Others 4 Global IoT Managed Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IoT Managed Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IoT Managed Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players IoT Managed Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IoT Managed Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IoT Managed Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cognizant

5.1.1 Cognizant Profile

5.1.2 Cognizant Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Cognizant Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cognizant Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

5.2 Tech Mahindra

5.2.1 Tech Mahindra Profile

5.2.2 Tech Mahindra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Tech Mahindra Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments

5.3 Cisco Systems

5.5.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.3.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.4 Oracle

5.4.1 Oracle Profile

5.4.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 Accenture

5.6.1 Accenture Profile

5.6.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.7 HCL Technologies

5.7.1 HCL Technologies Profile

5.7.2 HCL Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 HCL Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 Microsoft

5.8.1 Microsoft Profile

5.8.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.9 Honeywell International

5.9.1 Honeywell International Profile

5.9.2 Honeywell International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Honeywell International Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Honeywell International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

5.10 Google

5.10.1 Google Profile

5.10.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Google Recent Developments

5.11 AT&T

5.11.1 AT&T Profile

5.11.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.12 General Electric

5.12.1 General Electric Profile

5.12.2 General Electric Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 General Electric Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 General Electric Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.13 SAP

5.13.1 SAP Profile

5.13.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.14 Intel

5.14.1 Intel Profile

5.14.2 Intel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.15 Amazon Web Services

5.15.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.15.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Amazon Web Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments 6 North America IoT Managed Services by Players and by Application

6.1 North America IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe IoT Managed Services by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China IoT Managed Services by Players and by Application

8.1 China IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Managed Services by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America IoT Managed Services by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa IoT Managed Services by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 IoT Managed Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

