IoT Internet Service Market Size, by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027|China Unicom, China Mobile, Comcast

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global IoT Internet Service market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IoT Internet Service industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IoT Internet Service production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global IoT Internet Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IoT Internet Service manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IoT Internet Service industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IoT Internet Service industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the IoT Internet Service market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IoT Internet Service industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global IoT Internet Service market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Internet Service market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Internet Service market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of IoT Internet Service

1.1 IoT Internet Service Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT Internet Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT Internet Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IoT Internet Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IoT Internet Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IoT Internet Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa IoT Internet Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): IoT Internet Service Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the IoT Internet Service Industry

1.7.1.1 IoT Internet Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and IoT Internet Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for IoT Internet Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 IoT Internet Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IoT Internet Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IoT Internet Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IoT Internet Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 NB-IoT

2.5 LoRa

2.6 eMTC

2.7 Sigfox 3 IoT Internet Service Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IoT Internet Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IoT Internet Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Consumer

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Industrial

3.7 Infrastructure

3.8 Others 4 Global IoT Internet Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IoT Internet Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IoT Internet Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IoT Internet Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players IoT Internet Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IoT Internet Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IoT Internet Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 China Telecom

5.1.1 China Telecom Profile

5.1.2 China Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 China Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 China Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 China Telecom Recent Developments

5.2 China Unicom

5.2.1 China Unicom Profile

5.2.2 China Unicom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 China Unicom Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 China Unicom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 China Unicom Recent Developments

5.3 China Mobile

5.5.1 China Mobile Profile

5.3.2 China Mobile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 China Mobile Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 China Mobile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Comcast Recent Developments

5.4 Comcast

5.4.1 Comcast Profile

5.4.2 Comcast Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Comcast Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Comcast Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Comcast Recent Developments

5.5 AT&T

5.5.1 AT&T Profile

5.5.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.6 Verizon

5.6.1 Verizon Profile

5.6.2 Verizon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Verizon Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Verizon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Verizon Recent Developments

5.7 T-mobile

5.7.1 T-mobile Profile

5.7.2 T-mobile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 T-mobile Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 T-mobile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 T-mobile Recent Developments

5.8 Sprint

5.8.1 Sprint Profile

5.8.2 Sprint Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Sprint Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Sprint Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Sprint Recent Developments

5.9 Bharti Airtel

5.9.1 Bharti Airtel Profile

5.9.2 Bharti Airtel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Bharti Airtel Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Bharti Airtel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Bharti Airtel Recent Developments

5.10 Singtel

5.10.1 Singtel Profile

5.10.2 Singtel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Singtel Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Singtel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Singtel Recent Developments

5.11 Vodafone

5.11.1 Vodafone Profile

5.11.2 Vodafone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

5.12 SK Telecom

5.12.1 SK Telecom Profile

5.12.2 SK Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 SK Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SK Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 SK Telecom Recent Developments

5.13 Orange

5.13.1 Orange Profile

5.13.2 Orange Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Orange Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Orange Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Orange Recent Developments

5.14 NTT Docomo

5.14.1 NTT Docomo Profile

5.14.2 NTT Docomo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 NTT Docomo Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 NTT Docomo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 NTT Docomo Recent Developments

5.15 Sigfox

5.15.1 Sigfox Profile

5.15.2 Sigfox Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Sigfox Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Sigfox Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Sigfox Recent Developments 6 North America IoT Internet Service by Players and by Application

6.1 North America IoT Internet Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe IoT Internet Service by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe IoT Internet Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China IoT Internet Service by Players and by Application

8.1 China IoT Internet Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Internet Service by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Internet Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America IoT Internet Service by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America IoT Internet Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa IoT Internet Service by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Internet Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Internet Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 IoT Internet Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

